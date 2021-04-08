TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.A") ("CLAS.WT.B")
[formerly KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.A") ("KLY.WT.B")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 26, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Monday, April 12, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In The Life Sciences' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
546,075,967 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
Nil shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Common Shares
Trading Symbol:
CLAS
(new)
CUSIP Number:
180634 10 7
(new)
Series of warrants set to expire on August 8, 2021
Trading Symbol:
CLAS.WT.A
(new)
CUSIP Number:
180634 11 5
(new)
Series of warrants set to expire on April 26, 2022
Trading Symbol:
CLAS.WT.B
(new)
CUSIP Number:
180634 12 3
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
NEX Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
Symbol
Company
Failure to File
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
SOP.H
NEX
SOPerior Fertilizer Corp.
Audited annual financial statements for the year.
2020/12/31
Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year.
2020/12/31
Annual information form for the year.
2020/12/31
Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
21/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Option Agreement dated August 11, 2020 (the "Original Agreement"), amended and restated as an Acquisition Agreement on November 25, 2020, (the
"Agreement") between Capella Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB ("EMX"), a 100% owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corporation, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Kjøli and Løkken projects in Norway and the Southern Gold Line gold project in Sweden (collectively the "Projects") for a consideration of 13,614,785 common shares of the Company. The required exploration expenditures for the first year are in the amount of US$300,000 and US$500,000 for the second year. Additional issuance of shares under the Agreement is subject to the Exchange approval.
________________________________________
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,464,622 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.29 per share
Number of Placees:
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 6, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10 and March 12, 2021:
Number of Shares:
5,250,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.10 per share
Warrants:
5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.15 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
8 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
1,000,000
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 29, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 17, 2021 between Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Canadian Mining House (9219-8845 QC Inc.), Anna-Rosa Giglio and Greg Exploration Inc. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 48 contiguous claims known as the Storm Lake Gold Property located in the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Consideration, staged over a three-year period is $750,000 cash, 6,600,000 shares and $3,000,000 in work expenditures. In the event a future technical report discloses the existence of a minimum 500,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold the Company will pay the Vendors $500,000 in cash or shares. Additionally, upon completion of a positive economic study the Company will pay the Vendors $500,000 in cash or shares, subject to exchange approval at the time of issuance.
The Vendors retain 2.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% for $1,500,000 cash.
CASH
SHARES
WORK EXPENDITURES
$750,000
6,600,000
$3,000,000
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2021
________________________________________
MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced January 22, 2021, February 3, 2021 and March 2, 2021:
Convertible Debentures
US$1,525,000; US$400,000 and US$450,000
Conversion Price:
Convertible into common shares at US$1.85; US$2.07 and US$2.20 respectively of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
Maturity date:
Three years from issuance
Interest rate:
8% per annum
Number of Placees:
61 (37, 11 and 13) placees
Finder's Fee:
An aggregate of US$186,325 (US$114,075, US$34,000 and US$38,250) in cash and 127,200 (76,200, 24,000 and 27,000) finders' warrants payable to American Trust Investment Services, Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$1.85, US$2.07 and at US$2.20 respectively for a two-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021:
Number of Shares:
860,870 common shares
Purchase Price:
$3.05 per common share
Number of Placees:
1 Placee
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021 and March 16, 2021.
________________________________________
NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,929,687 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.512 per share
Warrants:
1,464,843 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,464,843 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.80 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 07, 2021, the heading should have read as follows:
PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH.RT")
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
All other information remains unchanged.
__________________________________________
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per per Unit
Warrants:
10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a period of two years from issue date.
Forced Exercise Provision:
The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice to the holders of the Warrants after the common shares have traded at a closing price of greater than $1.35 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days on the Exchange.
Number of Placees:
65 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Name
ProGroup=P
Number of Units
Thomas Masney
Y
100,000
Grant Smith
Y
75,000
Curtis Braun
Y
20,000
Peter Howard
Y
30,000
Emidio DiPietro
Y
30,000
Finder's Fee:
$29,514.00 cash paid to Sven Olson
$2,698.00 cash paid to Sabino Di Paolo
419,900 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to Sean Zubick
$8,008.00 cash and 17,796 Finder's Warrants issued to Leede Jones Gable. Each Finder's Warrant have identical terms to the Warrants forming part of the Units.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:21 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
15,000,078 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Warrants:
15,000,078 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,078 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.24 per share until April 6, 2023
Number of Placees:
25 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Simon Bédard
Y
354,219
Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers)
P
977,109
Finder's Fee:
A finder received a commission of 88,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 88,000 common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 7, 2021.
URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 avril 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
15 000 078 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,20 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
15 000 078 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 000 078 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,24 $ par action jusqu'au 6 avril 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs :
25 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Simon Bédard
Y
354 219
Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs)
P
977 109
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission de 88 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 88 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,24 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 avril 2021.
________________________________________
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
Number of Securities:
12,000,000 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per common share
Warrants:
6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause
Number of Placees:
35 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Mark Fedosiewich
Y
230,000
Eric Desaulniers
Y
250,000
Charles Olivier Tarte
Y
5,000
Laurent Eustache
Y
100,000
Marc L'Heureux
Y
100,000
IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin)
Y
150,000
Finder's Fee:
Three finders received a total cash commission of $11,100
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 23, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 avril 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
Nombre d'actions:
12 000 000 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,20 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
6 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 000 000 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération
Nombre de souscripteurs:
35 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Mark Fedosiewich
Y
230 000
Eric Desaulniers
Y
250 000
Charles Olivier Tarte
Y
5 000
Laurent Eustache
Y
100 000
Marc L'Heureux
Y
100 000
IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin)
Y
150 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 11 100 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 mars 2021 et 31 mars 2021.
________________________________________
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,080,770 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.065 per share
Warrants:
7,080,770 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,080,770 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.085
Warrant Term to Expiry:
3 Years
Number of Placees:
13 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,453,683 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $643,568.31.
Number of Creditors:
14 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y /
Amount
Deemed Price
Creditor
Progroup=P
Owing
per Share
# of Shares
Bosch Management Inc.
(Hendrick van Alphen)
Y
$28,875.00
$0.10
288,750
Hendrik van Alphen
Y
$4,672.50
$0.10
46,725
Marval Office Management Ltd.
(Marla Ritchie, Hendrik van Alphen)
Y
$54,897.04
$0.10
548,970
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 5, 2021 between WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Stemped Technologies Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Stamped.io Pte. Ltd. ("Stamped") and its founder, Yongjin Ong, whereby the Company may acquire Stamped by making a cash payment of US$75 million and the issuance of 496,697 common shares at closing. Further consideration includes payment of US$25 million either in cash or up to 1,241,742 in common shares of the Company payable at certain milestone.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY :
PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Apr. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
