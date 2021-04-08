TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 8, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ("CLAS") ("CLAS.WT.A") ("CLAS.WT.B")

[formerly KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("KLY") ("KLY.WT.A") ("KLY.WT.B")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 26, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 12, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares and warrants of Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Research And Development In The Life Sciences' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

546,075,967 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company





Common Shares Trading Symbol: CLAS (new) CUSIP Number: 180634 10 7 (new)





Series of warrants set to expire on August 8, 2021 Trading Symbol: CLAS.WT.A (new) CUSIP Number: 180634 11 5 (new)





Series of warrants set to expire on April 26, 2022 Trading Symbol: CLAS.WT.B (new) CUSIP Number: 180634 12 3 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 07, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) SOP.H NEX SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2020/12/31





Annual information form for the year. 2020/12/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/04/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Option Agreement dated August 11, 2020 (the "Original Agreement"), amended and restated as an Acquisition Agreement on November 25, 2020, (the

"Agreement") between Capella Minerals Limited (the "Company") and Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB ("EMX"), a 100% owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corporation, pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Kjøli and Løkken projects in Norway and the Southern Gold Line gold project in Sweden (collectively the "Projects") for a consideration of 13,614,785 common shares of the Company. The required exploration expenditures for the first year are in the amount of US$300,000 and US$500,000 for the second year. Additional issuance of shares under the Agreement is subject to the Exchange approval.

________________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,464,622 shares



Purchase Price: $1.29 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 6, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DATABLE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ("DAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10 and March 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,250,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 29, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JAYDEN RESOURCES INC. ("JDN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated February 17, 2021 between Jayden Resources Inc. (the "Company"), Canadian Mining House (9219-8845 QC Inc.), Anna-Rosa Giglio and Greg Exploration Inc. (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 48 contiguous claims known as the Storm Lake Gold Property located in the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Consideration, staged over a three-year period is $750,000 cash, 6,600,000 shares and $3,000,000 in work expenditures. In the event a future technical report discloses the existence of a minimum 500,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold the Company will pay the Vendors $500,000 in cash or shares. Additionally, upon completion of a positive economic study the Company will pay the Vendors $500,000 in cash or shares, subject to exchange approval at the time of issuance.

The Vendors retain 2.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% for $1,500,000 cash.

CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES $750,000 6,600,000 $3,000,000

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 17, 2021

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to Non-Brokered Private Placements announced January 22, 2021, February 3, 2021 and March 2, 2021:

Convertible Debentures US$1,525,000; US$400,000 and US$450,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$1.85; US$2.07 and US$2.20 respectively of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 8% per annum



Number of Placees: 61 (37, 11 and 13) placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of US$186,325 (US$114,075, US$34,000 and US$38,250) in cash and 127,200 (76,200, 24,000 and 27,000) finders' warrants payable to American Trust Investment Services, Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at US$1.85, US$2.07 and at US$2.20 respectively for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placements and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 860,870 common shares



Purchase Price: $3.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 9, 2021 and March 16, 2021.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,929,687 shares



Purchase Price: $0.512 per share



Warrants: 1,464,843 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,464,843 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company will be issuing a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 07, 2021, the heading should have read as follows:

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH.RT")

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

All other information remains unchanged.

__________________________________________

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.35 per per Unit



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a period of two years from issue date.



Forced Exercise Provision: The Warrants will expire 30 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice to the holders of the Warrants after the common shares have traded at a closing price of greater than $1.35 per common share for 20 consecutive trading days on the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 65 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Thomas Masney Y 100,000 Grant Smith Y 75,000 Curtis Braun Y 20,000 Peter Howard Y 30,000 Emidio DiPietro Y 30,000







Finder's Fee: $29,514.00 cash paid to Sven Olson

$2,698.00 cash paid to Sabino Di Paolo

419,900 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") issued to Sean Zubick

$8,008.00 cash and 17,796 Finder's Warrants issued to Leede Jones Gable. Each Finder's Warrant have identical terms to the Warrants forming part of the Units.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PURE GOLD MINING INC. ("PGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:21 a.m. PST, Apr. 08, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. ("UI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 15,000,078 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 15,000,078 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,000,078 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.24 per share until April 6, 2023



Number of Placees: 25 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Simon Bédard Y 354,219 Aggregate ProGroup (3 subscribers) P 977,109





Finder's Fee: A finder received a commission of 88,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 88,000 common shares at a price of $0.24 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 7, 2021.

URBANIMMERSIVE INC. (« UI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 15 000 078 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 15 000 078 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 15 000 078 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,24 $ par action jusqu'au 6 avril 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs : 25 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Simon Bédard Y 354 219 Ensemble Groupe Pro (3 souscripteurs) P 977 109





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission de 88 000 bons de souscription permettant d'acquérir 88 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,24 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 avril 2021.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 12,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per common share



Warrants: 6,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 35 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Fedosiewich Y 230,000 Eric Desaulniers Y 250,000 Charles Olivier Tarte Y 5,000 Laurent Eustache Y 100,000 Marc L'Heureux Y 100,000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 150,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a total cash commission of $11,100

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated March 23, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 12 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,20 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 6 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 6 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,30 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 35 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Fedosiewich Y 230 000 Eric Desaulniers Y 250 000 Charles Olivier Tarte Y 5 000 Laurent Eustache Y 100 000 Marc L'Heureux Y 100 000 IM Capital Inc. (Ingrid Martin) Y 150 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 11 100 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 23 mars 2021 et 31 mars 2021.

________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,080,770 shares



Purchase Price: $0.065 per share



Warrants: 7,080,770 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,080,770 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.085



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).



________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,453,683 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $643,568.31.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Bosch Management Inc.







(Hendrick van Alphen) Y $28,875.00 $0.10 288,750 Hendrik van Alphen Y $4,672.50 $0.10 46,725 Marval Office Management Ltd.







(Marla Ritchie, Hendrik van Alphen) Y $54,897.04 $0.10 548,970

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 5, 2021 between WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Stemped Technologies Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Stamped.io Pte. Ltd. ("Stamped") and its founder, Yongjin Ong, whereby the Company may acquire Stamped by making a cash payment of US$75 million and the issuance of 496,697 common shares at closing. Further consideration includes payment of US$25 million either in cash or up to 1,241,742 in common shares of the Company payable at certain milestone.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

PRIME CITY ONE CAPITAL CORP. ("PMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 8, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Apr. 07, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

