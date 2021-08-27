TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Consolidation:

Pursuant to a resolution approved by the shareholders of the Company dated August 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on an eight (8) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences" company (NAICS Number: 54171).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 44,288,177 shares are

issued and outstanding, including the shares issued pursuant to the

below mentioned property-asset or share purchase agreement



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) and

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Canton, MA, Jersey City, NJ

and Louisville, KY) Trading Symbol: ACST (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 00430K873 (NEW)

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a merger agreement dated May 7, 2021, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% of all the issued and outstanding shares of Grace Therapeutics, Inc. by three-cornered amalgamation, in consideration of 145,929,867 common shares on a pre-consolidation basis. For clarity, the number of shares issued on a post-consolidation basis is 18,241,233 in connection with the acquisition of Grace Therapeutics

Insider/Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's fee: None



For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated May 7 and August 27, 2021.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Regroupement, Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 27 août 2021

Société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX

Regroupement :

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires de la société datée du 26 août 2021, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de huit (8) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mardi le 31 août 2021. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « Recherche et developpement en sciences physiques, en genie et en sciences de la vie » (numero SCIAN : 54171).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

44 288 177 sont émises et en circulation, incluant les actions

émises suite à la convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

mentionnée ci-dessous



Actions entiercées: Aucune



Agent des transferts: Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. (Montréal et Toronto)

et Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (Canton, MA, Jersey City, NJ

et Louisville, KY) Symbole au téléscripteur ACST (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP: 00430K873 (NOUVEAU)

Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions :

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention de fusion datée du 7 mai 2021, concernant l'acquisition de 100% de toutes les actions émises et en circulation de Grace Therapeutics, Inc. (« Grace Therapeutics »), par fusion triangulaire, en considération de 145 929 867 actions ordinaires sur une base pré-regroupement. Pour plus de clarté, le nombre d'actions émises sur une base post-regroupement est 18 241 233 dans le cadre de l'acquisition de Grace Therapeutics.

Participation des inities / membres du groupe pro : aucun



Honoraire d'intermédiation : aucun



Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société des 7 mai et 27 août 2021.

__________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening August 31, 2021, the 3,536,057 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 3,536,057 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated April 29, 2021 and a first

supplemental warrant indenture dated August 25,

2021 of which 3,536,057 warrants are issued and

outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: KWE.WT CUSIP Number: 501506117

The warrants were issued pursuant to the private placement of 3,536,057 units at a price of $1.25 per unit, which closed on April 29, 2021. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $1.75 per share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, April 29, 2023. The warrants are subject to the acceleration as described below.

In the event that the volume weight average trading price of the outstanding Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is equal to or greater than $3.00 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days at any time after the Closing Date, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by giving notice to the holders and concurrently issuing a news release and in such case the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the date which is the earlier of: (i) the 30th day after the date on which such notice is given by the Company; and (ii) the Expiry Date.

________________________________________

PANORAMA CAPITAL CORP. ("PANO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 5, 2021 and the news releases issued by Panorama Capital Corp. (the "Company") on May 4, 2021 and August 26, 2021, effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the securities of the "Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

ATLAS SALT INC. ("SALT")

[formerly RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 12, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 1, 2021, the common shares of Atlas Salt Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Common Shares Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

75,191,172 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SALT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 04943J 10 0 (NEW)

________________________________________

21/08/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C3 METALS INC. ("CCCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Binding Proposal of Contract Modification (the "Agreement") dated July 13, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired residual 49% interest in several mining claims in Peru and, as a result, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, will own 100% interest in the Jasperoide Property (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property in exchange for 25,001,540 common shares. Additionally, the Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter royalty (the "NSR") on the Property and the Company has the right to 1% of it for US$1,000,000. The NSR replaced the previously granted 1.5% net smelter returns royalty that had no buy back provision.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 15, 2021.

________________________________________

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated June 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain mining claims located across the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares to the Vendor. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2021.

________________________________________

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT") ("DB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:35 p.m. PST, August 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT") ("DB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 27, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLDEN ARROW RESOURCES CORPORATION ("GRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated August 24, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 10,132,012 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 28, 2021, and further amended on August 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,220,300 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 2,610,150 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,610,150 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Barbara O'Neil Y 200,000 Jean-Pierre Jutras Y 600,000





Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:44 a.m. PST, August 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,498,032 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $1.20 per Unit



Warrants: 749,016 share purchase warrants to purchase 749,016 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.70 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 46 placees



Finder's Fee: $5,397.90 cash commission paid to Haywood Securities Inc. and

$42,600.00 cash commission paid to Leon van Dam

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Unit Offering

Effective August 18, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 17, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering has occurred on August 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,200,047.20 (including the exercise in full of the underwriter's options referred below).

Underwriter(s): Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Offering: 6,666,700 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the

capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common

share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a

"Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share.



Unit Price: $1.20 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.70 per Common Share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.



Agent Broker Warrants: 536,669 Broker Warrants. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to purchase one

Common Share at $1.70 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing

date.



Overallotment Option: 1,000,006 additional Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of Units

offered under the Prospectus and granted to cover the Agent's over-allocation

position and for market stabilization purposes, on the same terms as those

issued in the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated August 17, 2021 available on SEDAR and news release dated August 25, 2021.

________________________________________

POPREACH CORPORATION ("POPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug.17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RMR SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RMS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug. 09, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 08, 2021 and July 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 25,192,350 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.13 per share



Warrants: 12,596,175 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,596,175 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.30 per share for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 24 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





6545921 Canada



Inc. (Normand Tremblay) Y 650,000 Joseph Hamilton Y 101,700





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 12,041,000 [4 placees]









Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$7,540 in cash to Leede Jones Gable Inc. and PI Financial Corp.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 27, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated August 26, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : SCD – Déclaration de changement d'inscription, Arrêt maintenu

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 août 2021

Société NEX

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt par la société, d'une déclaration de changement d'inscription de SCD datée du 26 août 2021, pour les fins de dépôt sur SEDAR.

Suite au bulletin de Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 25 mai 2021, la négociation sur les titres de la société demeurera arrêtée.

__________________________________________

