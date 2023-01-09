TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) WITT.P 2 Wittering Capital Corp. Interim financial report for the period. 2022/10/31





Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2022/10/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2022/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ABASCA RESOURCES INC. ("ABA")

[Formerly AMV Capital Corporation ("AMV")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing AMV Capital Corporation's ("AMV") (to be renamed "Abasca Resources Inc.") Reverse Takeover (the "RTO") and related transactions, all as principally described in AMV's filing statement dated December 21, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"). The RTO includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of the Key Lake South Uranium Project ("KLS Project")

Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated October 24, 2022, entered into between AMV and 101159623 Saskatchewan Ltd. ("SaskCo"), AMV acquired a 100% interest in the KLS Project from SaskCo in consideration of the issuance of 25,639,288 common shares of AMV to SaskCo.

The KLS Project is comprised of 12 contiguous mineral claims, comprising a total area of approximately 23,977 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Exchange has been advised that AMV has received approval of the RTO by way of written consent from its shareholders.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under Abasca Resources Inc.'s profile on SEDAR.

2. Name Change

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution dated October 24, 2022, AMV Capital Corporation has changed its name to Abasca Resources Inc. There is no concurrent consolidation of share capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the common shares of Abasca Resources Inc. will commence trading on the Exchange and the common shares of AMV Capital Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

46,137,369 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 33,440,288 shares, 2,020,000 share purchase warrants and 1,790,000 incentive stock options will be subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement.







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ABA (new) CUSIP Number: 00258D100 (new)

3. Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 4, 2022 and October 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,880,138 shares and 5,797,800 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share and $0.50 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,838,969 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,838,969 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 46 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 3,880,000 flow-through 220,000 shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 20,000 flow-through









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $112,312 N/A 230,135 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.60 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

4. Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 the common shares of Abasca Resources Inc. will resume trading on the Exchange.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 5, 2023, effective at the open of market January 11, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ZKL.H NEX China Keli Electric Company Ltd. Interim financial report for the period. 2022/10/31





Interim management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2022/10/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2022/10/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on January 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) KUR.H NEX Kure Technologies, Inc. Audited annual financial statements for the year. 2022/08/31





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements for the year. 2022/08/31





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

23/01/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIONEUTRA GLOBAL CORPORATION ("BGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for $17,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $17,500 $0.07 250,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CANADIAN NORTH RESOURCES INC. ("CNRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 16, 2022:

Number of CFT Shares: 1,461,100 charity flow-through shares ("CFT Shares")



Purchase Price: $3.42 per CFT Share



Number of Placees: 16 placees







Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $299,817.72 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

ELEMENT 29 RESOURCES INC. ("ECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 28, 2022, and increased on January 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,725,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,862,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,862,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 330,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 600,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $31,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on January 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23 and 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,166,720 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 2,083,360 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,083,360 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period.



Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Jan.9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 2,150,000 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $42,140 NA 150,500

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 3, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $2,250,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 09, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective January 13, 2020 (the ""Original Convertible Debenture"), which closed in two tranches dated November 21, 2019 (the "First Tranche") and January 9, 2020 (the "Second Tranche"), the Exchange has consented to a replacement (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture") and amendment (the "Amendment Convertible Debenture") of the Original Convertible Debenture:

Original Convertible Debenture:|$7,350,882 ($7,000,882 for the First Tranche and $350,000 for the Second Tranche)

Replacement

Convertible Debenture: $5,613,706 for the First Tranche



Amendment

Convertible Debenture: $330,000 for the Second Tranche



Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of 73,508,820 common shares at $0.10 per share of the principal outstanding for the First Tranche and Second Tranche



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of 56,137,060 common shares at $0.085 per share of the principal outstanding for the First Tranche



Amendment Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: Convertible into shares consisting of 3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share of the principal outstanding for the Second Tranche (Conversion price remains unchanged)



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Dates: November 21, 2022 for the First Tranche and January 9, 2023 for the Second Tranche



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date: November 21, 2025 for the First Tranche



Amendment Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date: January 9, 2025 for the Second Tranche

For the First Tranche and Second Tranche, the terms of the Original Convertible Debenture are amended to permit the Company to repay all or any portion of the outstanding principal of the Original Convertible Debenture, and accrued and unpaid interest thereon, at its sole discretion without penalty or bonus.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated November 14, 2022, November 29, 2022, December 6, 2022, December 19, 2022, and January 6, 2023.

________________________________________

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 30, 2021, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to the Company's $500,000 senior secured debenture (the "Debenture") with an arm's length lender (the "Lender"). Pursuant to the amending agreement, the parties agreed to extend the repayment date of the Debenture and the expiry date of the bonus warrants until December 31, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 29, 2022.

________________________________________

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2022, December 8, 2022 and December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,365,000 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.285 per share Warrants: 5,682,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,682,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period





Number of Shares: 1,250,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per share Warrants: 625,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 625,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 38 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 856,135









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase agreement dated December 30, 2022 whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest from two arm's length vendors in two claim blocks located in the Slocan Mining Division, BC. Consideration is 2,000,000 common shares.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 1,168,569 Expiry Date of Warrants: Tranche 1: August 23, 2024, Tranche 2: January 27, 2025, Tranche 3: April 24, 2025. Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.72 (post 6:1 consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,168,569 shares (post-consolidation) with 1,168,569 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 7, 2020.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price and Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,129,166 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: First Tranche: January 18, 2023, Second Tranche: January 26, 2023. New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2025 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1875 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90 (post 6:1 consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,129,166 shares (post-consolidation) with 2,129,166 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 27, 2021.

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in price and extension in the term of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,041,666 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: Tranche 1: June 1, 2023, Tranche 2: June 17, 2023. New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 31, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.90 (post 6:1 consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.1875 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,041,666 shares (post-consolidation) with 4,041,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Strategic Investment Agreement dated December 16, 2022 ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("Vendor") (together, the "Parties"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will subscribe for 4,000,000 units of the Vendor with a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from the Vendor. In consideration for the subscription, the Company will remit to the Vendor a cash payment of $500,000 and will issue 1,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $1.50 per Share. The Shares issued in consideration are subject to a statutory holder period and a voluntary escrow period of 24 months, with 25% of the Shares released every six months. Upon closing of the transaction, the Parties will form a technical committee, financed by the Company, with a focus on a combined land package between the Parties.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 14, 2022; December 19, 2022 and January 9, 2023.

________________________________________

WHITE GOLD CORP. ("WGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,885,000 common shares

9,025,780 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per common share

$0.41 per flow-through common share







Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,885,000 common shares

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated December 19, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WOLFDEN RESOURCES CORPORATION ("WLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,952,310 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.21 per Share.



Number of Placees: 5 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[2 Existing Insiders] Y 9,523,810 Shares Finder's Fee: None.



The Company issued a news release on December 16, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

