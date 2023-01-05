U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,808.10
    -44.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.08
    -339.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,305.24
    -153.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.19
    -19.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.05
    +0.38 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.80
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0148 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3460
    +0.9060 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,836.74
    -26.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    -0.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Subordinate Voting share:  US$0.0315
Payable Date:  January 31, 2023
Record Date: January 17, 2023
Ex-dividend Date:  January 16, 2023

________________________________________

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated December 22, 2022, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 23, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.  The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public.  The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:                                    At the market open January 9, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on January 9, 2023.  A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:                            

British Columbia



Capitalization:  

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


17,887,500

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:                                                          

9,400,000

common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering



Transfer Agent:   

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:  

HVII.P

CUSIP Number: 

43954M107

Agent:

Canaccord Genuity Corp.




Agent's Warrants: 

200,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for aperiod of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 22, 2022.

Company Contact:                     

Mark Binns

Company Address: 

2200-885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3E8

Company Phone Number:       

604-691-6100

Company Email Address:

mark.binns1@gmail.com

________________________________________

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share:  $0.02
Payable Date:  January 31, 2023
Record Date:  January 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 19, 2023

________________________________________

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.006
Payable Date: January 31, 2023
Record Date:  January 17, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: January 16, 2023

________________________________________

Q2 METALS CORP. ("QTWO")
[formerly QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 12, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Q2 Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Queensland Gold Hills Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization:                                      

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


61,118,146

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

nil 

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:                                       

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

QTWO

(new)

CUSIP Number:                                       

74739G107

(new)

________________________________________

RIDGESTONE MINING INC. ("RMI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 2, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Twenty (20) old for One (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 9, 2023, the common shares of Ridgestone Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration/development company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization:

unlimited 

shares with no par value of which  


5,301,135

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow                                              

nil

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:                                  

RMI

UNCHANGED

CUSIP Number:

76611L203

NEW

________________________________________

23/01/05  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2022:

Number of Shares:

4,244,598 common shares



Purchase Price:                         

$0.45 per common share



Warrants:

4,244,598 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,244,598 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:   

$0.75 per common share for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees:

26 placees


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

  1,111,111 common shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash
Amount ($)

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$904.50

N/A

2,010 finder's
warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $0.45 per finder's warrant and is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months

The Company issued news releases on November 29, 2022, December 1, 2022, and December 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to the Company's acquisition of 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy Resources Inc. at a price of $0.50 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022.

_______________________________________

CROSSOVER ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CRSS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:41 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 22, 2022.

Number of Shares:

5,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price:                         

$0.05 per common share



Warrants:

5,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:        

$0.08 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees:

12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

1,200,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

500,000

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2022.

Number of Shares:

4,513,665 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:                         

$0.075 per flow-through share



Warrants:

2,256,832 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,256,832 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 

$0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

666,667

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

250,000

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PRODIGY VENTURES INC. ("PGV")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, January 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 286,420 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period January 9, 2023 to January 8, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  January 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:




# of Warrants:                                               

4,095,157



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 

January 9, 2021

Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 9, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

January 9, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:  

$0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,095,157 shares with 4,095,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was initially accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2019.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/05/c5552.html

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry shares jump on CES news of automotive technologies, partnerships

    BlackBerry Ltd. has announced a host of automotive-focused partnerships at the the CES tech event in Las Vegas this week. Among the deals unveiled at CES, BlackBerry (BB) confirmed that IVY, its automotive artificial-intelligence platform co-developed with Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, is now pre-integrated into three commercially available digital-cockpit platforms from Bosch Ltd. and Pateo. The three implementations are on show at CES, marking the first time that BlackBerry’s IVY has been exhibited publicly in a vehicle.

  • Before bashing teen, Staten Island cop was named in 2014 abuse lawsuit: ‘What the police did was not called for’

    The Staten Island cop suspended for allegedly pummeling a teenage girl during a bus stop brawl was previously accused in a lawsuit of assaulting another woman, whom he also called a “c---,” the Daily News has learned. The city settled the 2014 lawsuit against Officer Nicholas Scalzo and two other officers for $29,000, court documents reveal. Scalzo was suspended without pay Tuesday after video ...

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Walgreens beats on earnings, stock slides on opioid settlement

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Walgreens following first-quarter earnings.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Why Tesla Dropped Again Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped another 5% Thursday morning as more news from the fourth quarter came out. Tesla stock has now dropped more than 70% over the last 12 months and is at its lowest level since August 2020. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares were hovering near the morning lows, down 4.9%.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Analyst sees Boeing climbing on big December performance

    One aerospace observer believes Boeing will report "blowout" delivery numbers for the final month of 2022.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • 5 S&P 500 Banks With Solid Dividend Yield Amid Recession Risk

    Apart from strong fundamentals, the S&P 500 banks like Citi (C), Truist (TFC), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Huntington (HBAN) and Citizens Financial (CFG) have solid dividend yields, which will help income investors generate robust returns.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • 3 Outstanding Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy for 2023

    Steadily growing dividend payments from these stocks could do wonders for your passive income portfolio down the road.