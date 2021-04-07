TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED COPPER CORP. ("CPR")

[formerly: GOLD RUSH CARIBOO CORP. ("GDBO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on December 2, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a fifteen (15) old shares for on (1) new share basis, and the name of the Company has been changed from "Gold Rush Cariboo Corp." to "Allied Copper Corp."

Effective at the opening of business on Friday, April 9, 2021, the common shares of "Allied Copper Corp." will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of "Gold Rush Cariboo Corp." will be delisted.

The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" issuer (NAICS Number: 212299).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 2,642,162 shares are

issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Toronto) Trading Symbol: CPR (new) CUSIP Number: 01910L100 (new)

_______________________________________

INCA ONE GOLD CORP. ("INCA")

[formerly Inca One Gold Corp. ("IO") ]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening April 9, 2021, the trading symbol for Inca One Gold Corp. will change from ('IO') to ('INCA'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Metals and Mining' company.

Please refer to the news release dated April 6, 2021 for further information.

________________________________________

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

[formerly Victory Metals Inc. ("VMX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed February 23, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, April 9, 2021, the common shares of Nevada King Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Victory Metals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 198,268,074 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 13,041,305 escrow shares





Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: NKG (new) CUSIP Number: 641353 10 7 (new)

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 9, 2021, the securities of Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to Exchange Bulletins dated February 8, 2021 and February 11, 2021, news releases were issued on February 10, 2021, March 12, 2021 and March 16, 2021, announcing the Fundamental Acquisition and acceptable documentation has been received by the Exchange.

_______________________________________

VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC. ("VRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: April 7 , 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Friday, April 9, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued March 9, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

21/04/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice to Issuers

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

Re: Stock Symbols and Policy 5.8 – Issuer Names, Issuer Name Changes, Share Consolidations and Splits

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is providing further guidance with respect to stock symbols. Currently, a stock symbol (a "Root Symbol") must consist of not more than four letters of the alphabet, and the Root Symbol plus the suffixes must not exceed eight characters. To better facilitate four letter Root Symbols with multiple extensions, effective immediately, the Exchange has revised Policy 5.8 - Issuer Names, Issuer Name Changes, Share Consolidations and Splits ("Policy 5.8") of the Exchange's Corporate Finance Manual to remove the eight character limit.

The full text of the amended Policy 5.8 along with a blackline to the previously existing version of Policy 5.8 (dated November 1, 2016) are now available on the Exchange's website at the following page: https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-corporate-finance-manual/tsxv-corporate-finance-manual-policies

If you have any questions about this Bulletin, please contact:

Charlotte Bell Senior Policy Counsel 604-643-

6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Director, Capital Formation (Calgary) 403-218-

2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice President, TSX Venture Exchange 416-365-

2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew

Creech Director, Capital Formation (Vancouver) 604-602-

6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Director, Capital Formation (Montréal and

Toronto) 514-788-

2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Avis aux émetteurs

DATE DU BULLETIN : le 7 avril 2021

Objet : Symboles boursiers et Politique 5.8 – Dénomination sociale, changement de dénomination sociale, regroupements d'actions et fractionnements d'actions

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») fournit des directives supplémentaires à l'égard des symboles boursiers. Actuellement, un symbole boursier (un « symbole racine ») est composé d'au plus quatre lettres et le symbole racine et son suffixe ne doivent pas totaliser plus de huit caractères. Afin d'offrir des symboles racines de quatre lettres avec des extensions multiples, la Bourse a mis à jour la Politique 5.8 – Dénomination sociale, changement de dénomination sociale, regroupements d'actions et fractionnements d'actions (la « Politique 5.8 ») du Guide du financement des sociétés de la Bourse afin de supprimer la limite de huit caractères. Ce changement entre en vigueur immédiatement.

Le texte intégral de la Politique 5.8 modifiée ainsi que la version antérieure marquée de la Politique 5.8 (datée du 1er novembre 2016) sont maintenant accessibles à partir de la page suivante du site Web de la Bourse : https://www.tsx.com/listings/tsx-and-tsxv-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-issuer-resources/tsx-venture-exchange-corporate-finance-manual/tsxv-corporate-finance-manual-policies?lang=fr

Pour toute question relative au présent bulletin, veuillez communiquer avec :

Charlotte Bell Conseillère juridique principale en matière de

politiques 604 643-

6577 charlotte.bell@tmx.com Kyle Araki Directeur, Formation de capital (Calgary) 403 218-

2851 kyle.araki@tmx.com Tim Babcock Vice-président, Bourse de croissance TSX 416 365-

2202 tim.babcock@tmx.com Andrew Creech Directeur, Formation de capital (Vancouver) 604 602-

6936 andrew.creech@tmx.com Sylvain Martel Directeur, Formation de capital (Montréal et

Toronto) 514 788-

2408 sylvain.martel@tmx.com

______________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALX RESOURCES CORP. ("AL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement dated March 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between ALX Resources Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in eight (8) mineral claims units (the "Vixen Gold Property"), located in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make a $2,500 cash payment and issue 200,000 common shares to the Vendor on closing.

The Vendor will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Property, which is purchasable by the Company at any time for $1,500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

ABIGAIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ACC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of, the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 2,000,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. received a cash commission of $34,000 and 85,714

warrants to purchase 85,714 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for a

period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement. Marquest

Asset Management Inc. received a commission of 20,000 warrants to purchase

20,000 common shares at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months

following the closing of the Private Placement. Qwest Investment Fund

Management Ltd. received a cash commission of $21,000 and 60,000 warrants

to purchase 60,000 common shares at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of

24 months following the closing of the Private Placement.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 30, 2021.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 2 000 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,35 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,50 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: GloRes Securities Inc. ont reçu une commission en espèces de 34 000 $ et

85 714 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 85 714 actions ordinaires

à un prix de 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du

placement privé. Marquest Asset Management Inc. ont reçu une commission

de 20 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 20 000 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,40 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé. Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. ont reçu

une commission en espèces de 21 000 $ et 60 000 bons de souscription

permettant de souscrire à 60 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,35 $ par action

pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 mars 2021.

________________________________________

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,285,714 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 14,285,714 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,714 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Antonio (Tony) Cau Y 600,000 David Dreisinger Y 300,000 Greg Andrews Y 357,143 InCoR Holdings Limited



(Jocelyn Bennett) Y 11,428,571

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EASTWEST BIOSCIENCE INC. ("EAST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,777,567 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $188,887.34.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares 0999650 BC Ltd.







(Rodney Gelineau) Y $50,136.60 $0.05 1,002,732 1175218 BC Ltd.







(Ciska Asriel) Y $75,841.74 $0.05 1,516,835 David Tait Y $15,000.00 $0.05 300,000 Ira Sudargo Y $15,000.00 $0.05 300,000 Paul Marjerrison Y $17,500.00 $0.05 350,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 7, 2021 between the Company and Robert Carpenter, Jeffery Sundar, Robert Brozdowski, Daniel MacNeil and Alan Wainwright (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the 4,400 hectare Heaven Lake claim block located 100km north of Thunder Bay (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $23,300 in cash payments on signing and issuing 6,000,000 shares over a two-year period. The Optionors will retain a 2.0% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 8, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

________________________________________

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 147,380 shares



Purchase Price: $0.63 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, April 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid, Revised

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 29, 2021, the Company has advised the Exchange that the purchases, pursuant to the bid, will be made by Gravitas Securities Inc. (Blayne Creed), on behalf of the Company.

All other terms remains same.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 11, 2021 between the Company and Crest Resources Inc. (the "Vendor"), the Company may acquire the Lil D'Espoir Lake and Chapel Island Properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Richard Copper Property in Quebec from the Vendor by the issuance of 2 million shares and 1 million share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.31 per share for two years. For more information on the acquisition, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 12, 2021 and March 29, 2021.

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 common shares at a deemed price of $1.25 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,000,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Kelly Jennings Y $1,000,000 $1.25 800,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, April 6, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

PRIME MINING CORP. ("PRYM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ("QMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAILFISH ROYALTY CORP. ("FISH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention dated April 2, 2021, to make an amendment to the existing Normal Course Issuer Bid, the Company may increase the number of common shares of the Company which the Company may repurchase for cancellation under the Bid from 2,963,322 to 3,782,322 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as of October 2, 2020. No further amendments were made, and the bid is still set to terminate on July 6, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid are being made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

VICTORY METALS INC. ("VMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 7, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Definitive Arrangement Agreement dated December 14, 2020 between Victory Metals Inc. (the "Company") and Nevada King Mining Ltd. ("Nevada"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Nevada in exchange of 99,134,006 common shares of the Company. The acquisition is considered as a related party transaction as both parties are controlled by the same majority shareholder. For more information on the acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 20, 2020, December 15, 2020, February 25, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

In connection with the acquisition, the Company's name will be changed to Nevada King Gold Corp., with a new trading symbol "NKG", effective on April 9, 2021.

________________________________________

