TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: October 28, 2022 Record Date: October 14, 2022 Ex-dividend Date: October 13, 2022

________________________________________

22/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months.

Insider Warrants 9,090,909 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share to September 21, 2023.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 08, 2022:

Number of Shares: 10,320,872 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 10,320,872 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,320,872 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two (2)-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 800,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $25,140 N/A 502,800

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2022:

Convertible Debenture $716,000 in principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into 5,966,663 units at a conversion price of $0.12 per unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant



Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance



Warrants Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 per share for a period of three years.



Interest rate: 10% per annum payable quarterly



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 $138,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

"TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,000,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.01 …"

There are no other changes to the information disclosed.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of the Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 08, 2022, (the "Agreement") between an arm's length Vendor (the "Vendor") and Plurilock Security Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired certain assets from an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). The acquired assets include but are not limited to intellectual property, licensing agreements, customers, tangible personal property, goodwill, online accounts and websites.

On Closing, the Company paid cash amounting to US $1,924,779 and issued 1,285,700 common shares in the capital of the company to the Vendor. 90 day following the closing the Company will pay US $ 500,000 and issue 1,285,700 common shares to the Vendor. The company may also pay up to US $600,000 earnouts in cash spread over three equal annual payments. US$410,000 will be held in escrow for 18 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 09, 2022 and September 26, 2022.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares. The Shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a 10-day volume-weighted average price calculation and $ 0.10 per share to M Partners Inc., in consideration of the Advisory agreement dated July 22, 2022, for a period of 12 months.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 12, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length Vendor (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company paid USD$155 in cash and will pay up to USD$15 million contingent consideration if certain conditions are met. The principal asset of the Vendor consists of an 18% non-operated participating interest in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract for the Sarsang block located in Northern Kurdistan. The transaction is arm's length and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the acquisition.

________________________________________

VALHALLA METALS INC. ("VMXX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,333,422 (post-consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 8, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 8, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60 (post-consolidation)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,667,109 shares with 6,667,109 share purchase warrants attached (this private placement occurred before the stock consolidation of 5 old to one new effective September 28, 2022), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 9, 2020.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 8, 2020, September 19, 2022, and TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated October 9, 2020 and September 26, 2022.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c3965.html