TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Share:
$0.098542
Payable Date:
October 28, 2022
Record Date:
October 14, 2022
Ex-dividend Date:
October 13, 2022
________________________________________
22/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months.
Insider
Warrants
9,090,909 Bonus Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.22 per share to September 21, 2023.
________________________________________
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:09 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 08, 2022:
Number of Shares:
10,320,872 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
10,320,872 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,320,872 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two (2)-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
4
800,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$25,140
N/A
502,800
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on August 22, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2022:
Convertible Debenture
$716,000 in principal amount
Conversion Price:
Convertible into 5,966,663 units at a conversion price of $0.12 per unit. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant
Maturity date:
36 months from the date of issuance
Warrants
Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.23 per share for a period of three years.
Interest rate:
10% per annum payable quarterly
Number of Placees:
10 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Convertible Debentures ($)
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
3
$138,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 1, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, Oct.7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
PAMBILI NATURAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PNN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2022, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
"TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 1,000,000 bonus shares at a price of $0.01 …"
There are no other changes to the information disclosed.
________________________________________
PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of the Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 08, 2022, (the "Agreement") between an arm's length Vendor (the "Vendor") and Plurilock Security Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired certain assets from an arm's length vendor ("Vendor"). The acquired assets include but are not limited to intellectual property, licensing agreements, customers, tangible personal property, goodwill, online accounts and websites.
On Closing, the Company paid cash amounting to US $1,924,779 and issued 1,285,700 common shares in the capital of the company to the Vendor. 90 day following the closing the Company will pay US $ 500,000 and issue 1,285,700 common shares to the Vendor. The company may also pay up to US $600,000 earnouts in cash spread over three equal annual payments. US$410,000 will be held in escrow for 18 months.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 09, 2022 and September 26, 2022.
________________________________________
REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the Company's proposal to issue 500,000 shares. The Shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a 10-day volume-weighted average price calculation and $ 0.10 per share to M Partners Inc., in consideration of the Advisory agreement dated July 22, 2022, for a period of 12 months.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. ("SNM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 12, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length Vendor (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company paid USD$155 in cash and will pay up to USD$15 million contingent consideration if certain conditions are met. The principal asset of the Vendor consists of an 18% non-operated participating interest in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract for the Sarsang block located in Northern Kurdistan. The transaction is arm's length and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the acquisition.
________________________________________
VALHALLA METALS INC. ("VMXX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
1,333,422 (post-consolidation)
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 8, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
October 8, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.60 (post-consolidation)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,667,109 shares with 6,667,109 share purchase warrants attached (this private placement occurred before the stock consolidation of 5 old to one new effective September 28, 2022), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 9, 2020.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 8, 2020, September 19, 2022, and TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated October 9, 2020 and September 26, 2022.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c3965.html