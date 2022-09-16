U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,990.57
    +282.90 (+1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·5 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2022, the common shares and listed common share purchase warrants will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade their securities on the NEO Exchange.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the common shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization:

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which


347,178,581

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

NIL

shares are subject to escrow




Transfer Agent:             

Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:

MWX

(Unchanged)

CUSIP Number:

603465303

(new)

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD.  ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction - Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Below TSXV bulletin was erroneously sent out twice on September 15, 2022. Both were identical copies.

All other dividend information remains unchanged.

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:  $0.015
Payable Date:  October 14, 2022
Record Date: September 30, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

__________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated August 8, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

22/09/16  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022:

Pre-Funded Warrants:

3,413,979 pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,413,979 shares



Pre-Funded Warrant
Exercise Price:

$1.86 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee



Finder's Fee:

$79,375 and 128,024 finder's shares at a deemed issue price of $1.86 is payable to McCoppin Enterprises Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 8, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION: Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 14, 2022, the announcement of Non-Brokered Private Placement in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2022.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2  Company

Effective at 10:27  a.m. PST, Sept.16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KIDOZ INC. ("KIDZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 12, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,579,074 common shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from September 15, 2022 to September 14, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Rights Offering-Shares
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated July 13, 2022 and September 1, 2022, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 12, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 347,178,581 common shares at a price of $0.015 per right were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2022 and September 15, 2022.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. (''RP'')
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants:

1,819,555

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

July 16, 2023

New Exercise Date of Warrants:

May 05, 2025

Original Exercise Price of Warrants:

$ 0.36

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,649,110. Common Shares with 1,824,555 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 1,824,555 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 06, 2020. Of the 1,824,555 warrants originally issued 5,000 warrants have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

___________________________________________________

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 16, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:58 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/16/c0454.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.

  • FedEx stock plunges on brutal profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.

  • Bezos Is About to Lose Title of World's Second Richest Man

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.

  • About 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing — here’s the complete list so far

    Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. releases a list of dozens of stores it aims to close. Most of the stores on this list will close by the end of the month.

  • Why International Paper, WestRock, and Packaging Corp. Stocks All Crashed Today

    There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • Is Now A Good Time To Buy Medical Properties Trust And Lock In An 8.2% Dividend?

    Income investors are always on the hunt for good stocks that for one reason or another have recently been out of favor, creating a scenario for a higher dividend yield along with possible future appreciation as the stock bounces back. Buying a stock on a decline sometimes involves a bit of courage, but the ability to lock in long-term higher yields makes the decision easier for most investors. At the moment, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), a Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate inves

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Datadog, Okta, and DocuSign Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were plunging today, down 5.3%, 6%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. EDT. Interest rates continued to rise this week after the fallout from Tuesday's inflation report. In addition, there have been several preannouncements from major companies that are hinting at a global recession.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock performance and analyst projections

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $BABA performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    A major multinational company has sounded the warning about the global economy, and stocks are trading down on Friday as a result. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are down more than market averages, losing as much as 5.6% in Friday trading. Heading into earnings season, investors are bracing for an update on the state of the global economy.

  • Markets Are Spooked by Inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk See a Bigger Issue

    It's no secret that investors are worried about runaway inflation. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk see deflation as the bigger threat.

  • Russian economy won’t recover from Ukraine war ‘until 2030s’

    Pound sinks to lowest since 1985 as retail sales slump Germany seizes control of three Russian-owned Rosneft oil refineries FTSE 100 falls 0.6pc Ben Marlow: Shell must accept it has lost the battle on fossil fuels Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter