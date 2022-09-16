TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2022, the common shares and listed common share purchase warrants will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade their securities on the NEO Exchange.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 27, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the common shares of Mineworx Technologies Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

347,178,581 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MWX (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 603465303 (new)

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR") ("SRR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction - Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Below TSXV bulletin was erroneously sent out twice on September 15, 2022. Both were identical copies.

All other dividend information remains unchanged.

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.015

Payable Date: October 14, 2022

Record Date: September 30, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2022

__________________________________

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 9, 2022, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated August 8, 2022 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

___________________________________

22/09/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

E3 LITHIUM LTD. ("ETL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2022:

Pre-Funded Warrants: 3,413,979 pre-funded warrants to purchase 3,413,979 shares



Pre-Funded Warrant

Exercise Price: $1.86 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: $79,375 and 128,024 finder's shares at a deemed issue price of $1.86 is payable to McCoppin Enterprises Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 8, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION: Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 14, 2022, the announcement of Non-Brokered Private Placement in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 18, 2022.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

IKIGAI CAPITAL CORP. ("IKC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:27 a.m. PST, Sept.16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KIDOZ INC. ("KIDZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 12, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 6,579,074 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from September 15, 2022 to September 14, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Research Capital Corporation on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("MWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated July 13, 2022 and September 1, 2022, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 12, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 347,178,581 common shares at a price of $0.015 per right were issued.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2022 and September 15, 2022.

________________________________________

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. (''RP'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,819,555 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 16, 2023 New Exercise Date of Warrants: May 05, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $ 0.36

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,649,110. Common Shares with 1,824,555 share purchase warrants attached to purchase 1,824,555 shares, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 06, 2020. Of the 1,824,555 warrants originally issued 5,000 warrants have already been exercised by the holder(s) thereof.

___________________________________________________

TOUBANI RESOURCES INC. ("TRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:58 a.m. PST, Sept. 16, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

