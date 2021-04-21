TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

C-COM SATELLITE SYSTEMS INC. ("CMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.0125 Payable Date: May 18, 2021 Record Date: May 4, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: May 3, 2021

________________________________________

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening April 28, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire April 30, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 30, 2021.

TRADE DATES

April 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 30, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SYLLA GOLD CORP. ("SYG.H")

[formerly Atlantic Industrial Minerals Inc. ("ANL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders September 11, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening April 23, 2021, the common shares of Sylla Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Atlantic Industrial Minerals Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,250,914 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SYG.H (new) CUSIP Number: 87132R108 (new)

________________________________________

21/04/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated April 13, 2021 with respect to the brokered private placement of 3,749,552 units at $4.00 per unit, the Agent's fee payable to Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. has been clarified as follows:

Agent's Fee: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. - $438,178.44 and 67,026 Broker Units where each

unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase

warrant that is exercisable into a common share at $8.50 per share for a 42-

month period.





Eight Capital Corp. - $239,006.43 and 36,560 Broker Units where each unit

consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase

warrant that is exercisable into a common share at $8.50 per share for a 42-

month period.





PI Financial Corp. - $119,503.21 and 18,280 Broker Units where each unit

consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase

warrant that is exercisable into a common share at $8.50 per share for a 42-

month period.





Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd. (Lance Rosenberg) - $337,444.20 and

121,854 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $8.50 per

share for a 42-month period.





H. C. Wrainwright & Co., LLC - $80,000 and 20,000 Finder's Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $8.50 per share for a 42-month period.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 144,239 shares at a price of $1.24 per share to settle outstanding debt for $178,856.60.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,310,502 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per share



Warrants: 1,155,251 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,155,251 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2021 and March 18, 2021.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 15, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 12, 2021, was filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commissions and filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 18, 2021 for gross proceeds of $5,750,046.

Offering: 30,263,400 Units (including over-allotment option of 3,947,400).



Unit Price: $0.19 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one half

of one common share purchase warrant.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: 15,131,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,131,700 common

shares, with each warrant being exercisable into one common share at

$0.30 for a period of two years.



Underwriter(s): Paradigm Capital Inc., Eight Capital and PI Financial Corp.



Underwriter(s) Commission: an aggregate of $367,503.22 in cash and 1,381,591 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at $0.19 for

a period of two years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 12, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR, and news releases dated February 25, 2021, March 3, 2021 and March 18, 2021.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES CORP. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,090,909 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.156 per flow-through share



Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

SOLARVEST BIOENERGY INC. ("SVS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021, March 26, 2021 and April 20, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,189,147 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 9,189,147 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,189,147 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 54 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 240,000 [3 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $22,500 cash and 90,000 finder warrants payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $1,500 cash and 6,000 finder warrants payable.

Raymond James Ltd. $10,200 cash and 40,800 finder warrants payable.

Hampton Securities Limited $12,000 cash and 48,000 finder warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,000 cash and 12,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.35 into one common share for one year

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

JINHUA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("JHC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PARENT CAPITAL CORP. ("PAR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 21, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,216,117 shares and 76,923 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $627,142.97.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Purplefish Capital Management Y $316,003.38 $0.195 1,620,530 (John Anderson)







Working Capital Corporation Y $255,000 $0.195 1,307,692 (Christopher Gulka)







Jimmy McCarroll Y $41,139.59 $0.195 210,972

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

