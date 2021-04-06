TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday April 8, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced April 6, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

CANNARA BIOTECH Inc. ("love")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of Cannara Biotech Inc. (the "Company") will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday,

April 7, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX

Venture Exchange at the opening on Thursday, April 8,

2021.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Exchange has been informed by CSE that the securities of the Company will be delisted from CSE at the commencement of trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares without nominal value of which

740,356,321 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow shares: 95,050,783



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. - Vancouver (or the

office of Globex Transfer, LLC in Delton, FL, USA as co-transfer

agent)



Trading Symbol: LOVE CUSIP Number: 13765U101

The Company is classified as a "Cannabis grown under cover" issuer (NAICS Number: 111412). For further information, please refer to the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Mr. Nicholas Sosiak, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: 333, Decarie Blvd, Suite 200, Ville Saint-Laurent, Quebec, H4N 3M9 Company Phone Number: (514) 543-4200 Company Email Address: info@cannara.ca Company Web site: www.cannara.ca

CANNARA BIOTECH Inc. (« LOVE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription - actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Les actions ordinaires de Cannara Biotech Inc. (la « société ») seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Date d'inscription à la cote : À la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le mercredi 7 avril

2021.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la

négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture

des marchés le jeudi 8 avril 2021.

Les actions ordinaires de la société sont présentement transigées sur Bourse des valeurs canadiennes (« CSE »). Bourse de croissance TSX a été informée par CSE que les titres de la société seront retirés de la cote de CSE lors du début de la négociation a Bourse de croissance TSX.

Juridiction de la société : Colombie-Britannique



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale

dont 737 839 535 actions ordinaires sont émises et en

circulation.



Titres entiercés : 95 050 783



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. – Vancouver

(ou le bureau de dépôt de Globex Transfer, LLC à Delton, FL,

É-U à titre de co-agent des transferts)



Symbole au téléscripteur : LOVE Numéro de CUSIP : 13765U101

La société est catégorisée comme une société de « culture de cannabis sous abri » (numéro SCIAN : 111412). Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux documents d'information continue qui sont disponibles sur SEDAR.

Contact de la société : M. Nicholas Sosiak, Chef de la direction financière Adresse de la société : 333 boul. Décarie, Suite 200, Ville Saint-Laurent, Québec, H4N 3M9 Téléphone de la société : (514) 543-4200 Courriel de la société : info@cannara.ca Site Internet de la société : www.cannara.ca

____________________________________

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

[formerly Crown Mining Corp. ("CWM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on March 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: US Copper Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, April 8, 2021, the common shares of US Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Crown Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

95,854,627 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: USCU (NEW) CUSIP Number: 91735T107 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday April 8, 2021, the securities of Amseco Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 2, 2020 and the Company's news release issued on March 8, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the acquisition of LithiumBank Resources Corp. The acquisition of LithiumBank was previously announced on November 3, 2020. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

EXPLORATION AMSECO LTEE (« AEL.H »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 avril 2021

Émetteur NEX

Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 2 novembre 2020 et au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 8 mars 2021 annonçant qu'Exploration Amseco ltée. (la « société ») ne procédera pas à l'acquisition de LithiumBank Resources Corp. (« LithiumBank »), la négociation des titres de la société sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés le jeudi 8 avril 2021. L'acquisition de LithiumBank avait été annoncée auparavant le 3 novembre 2020. L'opération aurait constitué une prise de contrôle inversée en vertu de la Politique 5.2 de la Bourse.

_____________________________________

ENVIROTEK REMEDIATION INC. ("ETK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Thursday April 8, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced December 14, 2020, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

21/04/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 16, 2021:

Number of FT Shares: 2,328,300 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow through share



Warrants: 2,328,300 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,328,300 flow through

shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $1,400 and 14,000 broker warrants payable to Haywood

Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 16, 2021 and March 8, 2021.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated March 12, 2021 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "CloudMD"), Aspiria Corp. ("Aspiria") and the sellers of Aspiria (the "Sellers") whereby the Sellers own 100% the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Aspiria ("Purchased Shares") and CloudMD will purchase 100% of the Purchased Shares of Aspiria.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of $1,200,000 subject to working capital adjustment, and issue 460,526 common shares at a deemed price of $2.28 per common share on closing and an aggregate performance based earnout payment of $750,000 ("the performance based earnout") which is payable in common shares of the company after a period of one year.

The performance based earnout is contingent on Aspiria achieving a revenue of at least $2,800,000 for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Earnout Condition") payable within 60 days of the attainment of the Earnout Condition by the issuance of 328,947 common shares at a deemed price of $2.28 per common share to the Sellers. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $1.89 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an expedited filing documentation dated March 25, 2021 between Digihost International Inc. ("Digihost"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Digihost Technology Inc. (the "Company"), and Enigma Data Technologies LLC ("Enigma") whereby Digihost acquired 700 Bitmain S17+ 76TH miners from Enigma.

The aggregate purchase price of U.S.$4,025,000 will be satisfied via a cash payment of US$2,975,000 and issuance of 533,781 common shares of the Company with a deemed value of U.S.$1,050,000 at a deemed price of CAD$2.49 per share. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of CAD$2.20 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2021.

________________________________________

GENIX PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION ("GENX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Licence and Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 26, 2021, between Genix Pharmaceuticals Corporation (the "Company") and ACME Generics LLC ("ACME"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire from ACME the exclusive licencing rights for the manufacture, sale, marketing and distribution of Canada's first available generic version of Synthroid (Levothyroxine sodium), a widely prescribed treatment for hypothyroidism.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay ACME an aggregate licensing fee of US$350,000 for the exclusive Canadian rights, which includes eleven (11) dosages of the prescription drug Levothyroxine sodium.

ACME will also assist the Company and its regulatory consultants to file abbreviated new drug submissions with Health Canada to obtain regulatory approvals for legal sale of the drugs in Canada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 1, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option to Purchase Agreement dated March 16, 2021 between Gold Terra Resource Corp. (the "Company"), Walter J. Humphries and David Smith (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in the Northwest Territories.

Consideration, staged over a three-year period, $30,000 cash and 100,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 2% Net Smelter Returns Royalty.

________________________________________

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:16 a.m. PST, Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Information Circular

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Information Circular dated April 1, 2021, for the purpose of mailing to shareholders and filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 19, 2021, pursuant to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 12, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated March 16, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 19, 2021, for gross proceeds of $40,250,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents: Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 32,200,000 shares ("Shares").



Unit Price: $1.25 per unit (the "Issue Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable at $1.75 (the "Exercise Price") for a two-year period.



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the

Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the

gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Commission"); and (ii) up to 6%

Compensation Options (the "Compensation Options"). Each Compensation

Option is exercisable to purchase one unit ("Compensation Unit") at the Issue

Price for a period of 24 months. Each Compensation Unit consists of one

Share and one-half of one warrant, each such warrant is exercisable at the

Exercise Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was

exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 16, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated March 15, and 19, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile

________________________________________

POCML 6 INC. ("POCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated April 1, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business April 5, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on April 6, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $280,000 (2,800,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

PRISM RESOURCES INC. ("PRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PRISM RESOURCES INC. ("PRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROOSEVELT CAPITAL GROUP INC. ("ROSV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated March 31, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. (SKRR)

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 6, 2021:

Number of Shares: 277,780 shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per share



Warrants: 138,890 share purchase warrants to purchase 138,890 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 520,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share

and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.50 per Unit



Warrants: 520,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 520,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.55 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. In the event that the

20-day volume weighted average price of the common shares as listed on the

Exchange is greater than $1.50, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of

the Warrants by giving notice to the holders thereof and, in such case, the

Warrants will expire on the 10th day after the date on which such notice is given.



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $15,600 cash and 31,200 finder warrants. Each finder

warrant is exercisable at $0.50 per share for a period of two years from the date

of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

