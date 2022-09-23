U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND")
[Formerly LARGO PHYSICAL VANADIUM CORP. ("VAND.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Column Capital Corp.'s (the "Company") (now renamed Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.) Qualifying Transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") as described in the Company's filing statement dated September 13, 2022 (the "Filing Statement").  As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the trading symbol for the Company will change from VAND.P to VAND and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the transactions described below have been completed in connection with the Qualifying Transaction:

Pursuant to the provisions of an arm's length transaction agreement dated April 14, 2022, as extended, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of the entity formerly known as Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.) ("LPV PrivateCo") from its shareholders in exchange for the issuance of 16,316,600 common shares with a deemed issue price of $2.00 per share for aggregate consideration of $32,633,200.  The 16,316,600 common shares referenced above includes (a) 15,110,000 common shares issued upon the conversion of 15,110,000 LPV PrivateCo subscription receipts immediately prior to closing of the Qualifying Transaction and (b) 890,000 common shares with a deemed issue price of $2.00 per share in consideration of the acquisition of physical vanadium products issued pursuant to the provisions of a non-arm's length supply agreement dated April 14, 2022, as supplemented by an addendum dated September 12, 2022.

The Company is classified as an "All other miscellaneous funds and financial vehicles" company (NAICS #526989).

For additional information please refer to the Filing Statement which is filed on SEDAR.

Capitalization:

Unlimited  shares with no par value of which
16,773,735  shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

278,256 shares are subject to CPC escrow
11,394,100  shares are subject to Tier 1 Value Escrow

Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Symbol:

VAND (new)

CUSIP Number:

51710H205 (unchanged)



Company Contact:

Paul Vollant, Chief Executive Office

Company Address:

55 University Avenue, Suite 1105
Toronto, Ontario M5J 2H

Company Phone Number:

(416) 861-9797

Company Email Address:

pv@lpvanadium.com

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of Largo Physical Vanadium Corp.

________________________________

PRISM RESOURCES INC. ("PRS.H")
[Formerly Prism Resources Inc. ("PRS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 27, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from PRS to PRS.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

22/09/23  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Correction, Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated Sept. 22, 2022, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, September 22, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("CBA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021 and July 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:

781,609 common shares of the Company ("Shares").



Purchase Price:

$0.10875 per Share.



Number of Placees:

1 placee.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

  Insider= Y /  
Pro Group= P

Number of Shares           

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



     [1 Existing Insider]  

  Y  

781,609

The Company issued a news release on September 14, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,739,130 bonus shares at a deemed price of $0.23 per share to arm's length lenders in consideration of loans in the aggregate of $2,000,000 which were entered into on August 26, 2022. The loans have an interest rate of 18% per annum and a term of 12 months.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to cancel and reissue 2,578,153 warrants originally issued to an arm's length lender in connection with certain loans which were entered into on November 5, 2021 and December 30, 2021, each in the principal amount of $1,000,000 (collectively, the "Original Loans"). The reissuance of such warrants is being completed in consideration of certain amendments to the Original Loans, which include amending the respective maturity date from May 5, 2025 and June 30, 2025 to August 26, 2023. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.23 per share for 12 months from the date of issuance.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2022 for further details.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of US$4.00 per common share to settle an earn-out payment obligation of US$2,000,000 to certain employees and consultants of Smoke Cartel USA, Inc. for achieving certain milestones, including earning at least US$12,000,000 in gross revenues in the calendar year 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 28, 2022 and the Company's management information circular dated April 19, 2022 that is available in SEDAR.

________________________________________

PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC. ("PMET")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an agreement dated September 07, 2022, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in the Pontois West property consist of 31 mineral claims (1,587.2 hectares) located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

As consideration, the Company shall issue 220,000 common shares and pay $ 100,000 to the Vendor. The Claims are subject to a 2% NSR that the Company may repurchase one-half for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 08, 2022.

____________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2022:

Number of Shares:

20,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.0625 per share

Warrants:

20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a five year period

Number of Placees:

1 placee

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A





Finder's Fee:                       

                N/A



The Company issued a news release on September 22, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 21, 2022 ("NCIB"), it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,078,140 common shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of September 27, 2022, to September 26, 2023.  Purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be made by TD Securities Inc. (Tommy MacNicol) on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

WHATCOM CAPITAL II CORP. ("WAT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE:  September 23, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept, 21, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/23/c2136.html

