TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

April 14, 2021

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated April 9, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 16, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

DEEPMARKIT CORP. ("MKT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on March 1, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the common shares of DeepMarkit Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Software Publishers' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,549,193 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MKT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 24380K 30 3 (new)

________________________________________

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

[formerly ZOOMAWAY TRAVEL INC. ("ZMA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders and directors dated December 16, 2021 the Company has consolidated its capital on a (9) nine old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows:

Effective at the opening Friday, April 16, 2021 the common shares of ZoomAway Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Software' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,040,038 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: ZMA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98980C101 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

Globally Local Technologies Inc. ("GBLY")

[Formerly BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Black Lion Capital Corp. (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021. As a result, on Friday, April 16, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

Pursuant to an amended and restated amalgamation agreement dated March 8, 2021, the Company has indirectly acquired all the outstanding shares of 2204901 Ontario Inc. operating as Globally Local ("Globally Local") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation. The Company issued an aggregate of 64,000,000 post-consolidation shares to the shareholders of Globally Local, excluding the common shares issued under the private placements below. The Company also issued 2,812,500 common shares to Canaccord Genuity Corp. as a finder's fee.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021.

Private Placement – Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, Globally Local completed a private placement of subscription receipts which; have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 10,500,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share Number of Placees: 68 Placees Insider / Pro group participation:



Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of Common Shares BoxOne Ventures Inc. (Joshua Fleker) Y 375,000 2498175 Ontario Ltd. (Dean Cebulski) Y 300,000







Agent's fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received an aggregate of $336,000 cash commission

and 840,000 compensation warrants exercisable at $0.40 for 24 months

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated April 14, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 2.5 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "Globally Local Technologies Inc.".

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the common shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Black Lion Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

81,973,818 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: 43,050,000 common shares of which 4,305,000 common shares are released as at the

date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: GBLY (new) CUSIP Number: 37959V 10 4 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Limited-Service Eating Places" company (NAICS: 722512).

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Friday, April 16, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Toronto.

Effective at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "BLC.H" to "GBLY".

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Friday, April 16, 2021 under the symbol "GBLY".

Company Contact: James McInnes, President & CEO Company Address: 505 Consortium Court, London, ON N6E 2S8 Company Phone Number: 1-800-286-2145 Company Email Address: invest@globallylocal.ca Company Website: www.globallylocal.ca

_____________________________________________________

FIBRESOURCES CORPORATION ("FB.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business April 16, 2021, the common shares of Fibresources Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delist has been approved by the majority of minority shareholders on January 17, 2020.

________________________________________

21/04/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,505,730 shares at $0.125 per share to settle outstanding debt for $188,216.25.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 15, 2021 between the Company and Encore Telecom Inc. and World Phoning Group Inc. (each controlled by Wayne Silver, and collectively, the "Vendors"), and Wayne Silver, whereby the Company acquired a 51% interest in World Performance Group Inc. ("World Performance") and an option to acquire the remaining 49% at any time within 34 months following closing. World Performance is a newly incorporated company which holds the assets of World Phoning Group Inc., Encore Telecom Inc. and their two Romanian subsidiaries WPG Racing Solutions SRL and Foresight Resolution SRL.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company earned a 51% interest in the Property by making $128,018.75 in cash payments and issuing 7,250,001 shares. The Company also has the option to acquire the remaining 49% of shares of World Performance in consideration for $624,613.51 in cash and 2,500,000 shares. The Vendors have the option to require the Company to purchase the remaining 49% following a change of control of the Company within 34 months of closing for $780,766.88 in cash and 3,125,000 shares.

The Company paid a finder's fee of 435,000 shares to ZDK Holdings Ltd. (Zachary Dolesky) in connection with the transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 2, 2020, February 16, 2021 and April 13, 2021.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally announced on April 10, 2019, the Exchange has consented to the amendment of the convertible debenture:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000 principal amount of unsecured convertible debenture.



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.75 per

common share. (Unchanged).



Original interest rate terms: 10% per annum, payable annually in advance in common shares at deemed

price per common share equal to the volume weighted average trading price

for the 10 trading days prior to the issue date.



Amended interest rate terms: 7.0% per annum from on and after April 18, 2021 to the Amended Maturity

Date (as defined below). The interest payment shall be payable in either cash

or common shares at sole discretion of the Company semi-annually in arrears

on June 1 and December 1 with the first payment beginning June 1, 2021.



Original Maturity Date: April 18, 2021



Amended Maturity Date: April 18, 2023

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 8, 2021.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEMA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ITM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,8,800,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 19, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 37,600,000 shares, with 18,800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 19, 2019.

________________________________________

PHOENIX GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("PXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 58,350,688 shares at a deemed price of $0.04 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,334,027 pursuant to previously issued secured convertible debentures.

Number of Creditors: 20 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Richard McHardy Y $710,356.16 $0.04 17,758,904 Alberta Stark Y $710,356.16 $0.04 17,758,904 Tom Kehoe Y $314,586.30 $0.04 7,864,658 Ken Zinger Y $76,109.59 $0.04 1,902,740 Wendell Chapman Y $50,739.73 $0.04 1,268,493 Laurel Laing Y $27,399.45 $0.04 684,986 Susan Scullion Y $22,325.48 $0.04 558,137 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 Creditor] P $50,739.72 $0.04 1,268,493

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RIDER 2 INVESTMENT CAPITAL CORP. ("RIDR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 4, 2021 and March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 46,965,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 46,965,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 46,965,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 216 Placees



Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $432,888.61 cash and 1,442,962 finder warrants

payable.

Haywood Securities Inc. $5,999.97 cash and 19,999 finder warrants payable.

Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc. $59,999.99 cash and 200,000 finder warrants

payable.

Research Capital Corporation $2,700 cash and 9,000 finder warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable at $0.45 into one common share for three

years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term].

________________________________________

SEARCH MINERALS INC. ("SMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,000,000 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Dreisinger Y 140,000 Greg Andrews Y 130,334 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 112,000 [1 Placee]







Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. $102,078 cash and 567,100 finder warrants payable.

Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.35 for 12

months from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED ("TPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,592,115 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.67 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 14, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:26 a.m. PST, April 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

