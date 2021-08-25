TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at August 30, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. For each one (1) common share held a shareholder will receive 0.4537102997 of a right. One whole right and $0.54 are required to purchase one common share. The rights offering will expire on September 23, 2021. As at August 16, 2021, the Company had 61,223,598 shares issued and outstanding.
Effective at the opening, August 27, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Summary:
Basis of Offering:
one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.54
per unit.
Record Date:
August 30, 2021
Shares Trade Ex-Rights:
August 27, 2021
Rights Called for Trading:
August 27, 2021
Rights Trade for Cash:
September 21, 2021 to September 23, 2021
Rights Expire:
September 23, 2021, 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)
Halt and Delist:
The rights will be halted at noon (Toronto time) on
TRADE DATES
September 21, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 22, 2021
September 22, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021
September 23, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021
Rights Trading Symbol:
CDB.RT
Rights CUSIP Number:
21852Q 15 6
Subscription Agent and Trustee:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Authorized Jurisdiction(s):
All provinces and territories of Canada.
For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated August 16, 2021.
________________________________________
DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 16, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
16,427,551
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
DJI
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
234067304
(new)
________________________________________
MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021 the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
British Columbia
Capitalization:
Unlimited
common shares with no par value of which
11,486,001
common shares are issued and outstanding
1,613,001
common shares subject
Escrowed Shares:
7,000,000
Units will be subject to a resale restriction until four
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
MILL
CUSIP Number:
60007L100
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated Aug 18, 2021.
Company Contact:
Ben Asuncion, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address:
503-905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6
Company Phone Number:
604-377-1597
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of Perihelion Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
2,557,000
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
1,050,000
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
PCL.P
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
71383H209
(new)
________________________________________
TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share:
$0.05
Payable Date:
October 15, 2021
Record Date:
September 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:
September 28, 2021
_________________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")
[formerly EastCoal Inc. ("ECX.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated July 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of CoTec Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of EastCoal Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ECX.H ") to ("CTH.H"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
19,017,915
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
NIL
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
CTH.H
(new)
CUSIP Number:
22165A102
(new)
________________________________________
21/08/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
14,945,913 common shares
Purchase Price:
CDN$0.41 per share
Warrants:
14,945,913 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,945,913 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
CDN$0.47 per share for a two (2) year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Africa Oil Corp. (TSX Listed)
Y
5,945,913
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GSP RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,299,999 flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per flow-through share
Warrants:
649,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 649,999 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.50 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Richard John Billingsley
Y
300,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
114,286
[1 Placee]
Finder's Fee:
Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $17,500.00 cash and 50,000 broker warrants.
Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,199.96 cash and 11,999 broker warrants.
Each broker warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.50 per share for a three-year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 14, 2021 and August 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021 and July 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,644,836 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.35 per share
Warrants:
1,322,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,322,417 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.45 for a two-year period (until July 29, 2023)
Number of Placees:
32 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Gordon P. Leask
Y
142,850
John M. Leask
Y
85,700
Megan Cameron-Jones
Y
85,715
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
200,000
[ 2 Placees ]
Finder's Fee:
Echelon received $7,350 cash and 21,000 finder's warrants, Haywood received
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release July 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 units at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per unit to settle outstanding debt for CDN$110,000. Each unit consists of one common Share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for a two (2) year period.
Number of Creditors:
5 Creditors
Warrants:
2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.075 for a two (2) year period
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2021.
________________________________________
LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2021:
Number of Shares:
10,443,750 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 share
Warrants:
5,221,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,221,875 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.24 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
David Lyall
Y/P
500,000
Laurent Eustache
Y
31,250
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
75,000
1 Placee
Finder's Fee:
GloRes Securities Inc. – $67,200 cash and 420,000 finder's warrants.
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 6, 2021, August 18, 2021 and August 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First Trance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:
Number of Shares:
336,700 Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.30 per share
Number of Shares:
474,648 Non Flow-through shares
Purchase Price:
$0.225 per share
Warrants:
474,648 share purchase warrants to purchase 474,648 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.30 for a one-year period and $0.34 in the second year, subject to an
Number of Placees:
11 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Mintrex Enterprises Inc. (Dieter Peter, Vera Kaiser)
Y
196,180
Dieter Peter
Y
345,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
84,000
[1 Placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).bThe Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:
Number of Shares:
31,562,500 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.16 per share
Warrants:
15,781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,781,250 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
Y
31,250,000
Finder's Fee:
Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $328,250 cash and 2,051,562 finder's
Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 31, 2021 and August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to agreements (collectively, the 'Agreements') between the Company and five arm's length parties (collectively, the 'Vendors/Optionors'), to option or acquire 321 mining claims located Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Townships in Ontario.
As consideration, the Company will pay up to an aggregate of $385,000, issue 2,600,000 shares of the Company, pay 120,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. for "in kind cash" of $360,000, and incur exploration expenditures totaling $1,700,000 to the Vendors/Optionors over a 4 year period.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2021 and August 11, 2021.
_______________________________________
PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 230,125 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with an additional secured loan (the "Loan") of US$700,000 from 579 Max Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and is due the earlier of November 18, 2022 or upon the Company obtaining additional financing from the Lender. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.20 per share for a period not exceeding the term of the loan.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on July 15, 2021.
_______________________________________
PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 328,750 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with an unsecured loan (the "Loan") of US$1,000,000 from Global Energy Transition Fund I (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and is due in 12 months. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.03 per share for a period not exceeding the term of the loan.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 25, 2021.
_______________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2021:
Number of Shares:
5,000,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per share
Warrants:
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$1.50 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
2509886 Ontario Inc. (Russell Starr)
Y
2,150,000
Finder's Fee:
Red Cloud Securities Inc. $264,594 cash and 219,159 broker warrants payable.
Eight Capital Corp. $13,926 cash and 11,536 broker warrants payable.
-Each broker warrant is exercisable at $1.00 into one Unit for 24 months from
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 29, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated September 3, 2020 between Thomas Puppendahl, Wallacy Goncalves, Richard Crew and Jeremy Gray (collectively, the "Vendors"), the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pocone Mining Mineracao Ltda ("PMM"), a Private Brazilian Company, by the issuance of 8 million shares and 8 million warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for 4 years. PMM owns the Lima Gold Property and holds an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Livramento Property for an approximate amount of $4,939,908 over 2 years since the agreement date.
________________________________________
VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted, for filing, a letter agreement dated May 1, 2021, between Valterra Resource Corporation (the "Company") and Pilar Gold Inc. ("Pilar"), whereby the Company is selling to Pilar all of its interest in Pocone Mining Mineracao Ltda ("PMM"), which holds the Lima gold property and an agreement to acquire the Livramento property, both located in Brazil for the consideration of 4 million shares of Pilar, representing a purchase price of $2.4 million. Pilar will assume the remaining acquisition payments for PMM's Livramento project.
________________________________________
WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Asset Purchase Agreement, dated August 6, 2021, (the "Agreement") between WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Archetype Themes Limited Partnership, a limited partnership wholly-owned, directly or indirectly, by the Company (the "Purchaser"), Archetype Themes Inc. (the "Seller"), 2612213 Ontario Inc., Carson Shold, 2612207 Ontario Inc. and Paul Pritchard (collectively, the "Seller Parties"). The Purchaser will acquire substantially all of the property and assets used or held for use in connection with the business of the Seller, including intellectual property, contracts, accounts receivable, computer hardware and software, together with all goodwill related thereto (the "Purchased Business"). All of the tangible assets to be acquired are located in Ontario, Canada.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate U.S. $32 million purchase price will be satisfied via upfront cash consideration of $20 million and an earn-out payment of up to $12 million payable in cash, common shares of the Company or a combination thereof, payable in two instalments (each, an "Earn-Out Payment"). Any issuance of shares relating to the Reverse Earn-Out payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.
The first Earn-Out Payment of up to U.S. $4 million may be due and payable in or around the second quarter of 2022 upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Purchased Business achieving certain adjusted EBITDA targets in the 6-month period ending December 31, 2021.
The second Earn-Out Payment of up to U.S. $8 million may be due and payable in or around the second quarter of 2023 upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Purchased Business achieving certain adjusted EBITDA targets in the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 6, 2021.
_________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:
Number of Shares:
1,477,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.165 per share
Warrants:
783,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 783,500 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.22 for a one-year period
Number of Placees:
5 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
Rosstree Capital Corporation
Y
500,000
John B. Ross
Y
400,000
Dr. Alison C. Ross
Y
275,000
Scott M. Ross
Y
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c1407.html