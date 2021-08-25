TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CORDOBA MINERALS CORP. ("CDB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at August 30, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. For each one (1) common share held a shareholder will receive 0.4537102997 of a right. One whole right and $0.54 are required to purchase one common share. The rights offering will expire on September 23, 2021. As at August 16, 2021, the Company had 61,223,598 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, August 27, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.54

per unit.



Record Date: August 30, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: August 27, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: August 27, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: September 21, 2021 to September 23, 2021 Rights Expire: September 23, 2021, 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)



Halt and Delist: The rights will be halted at noon (Toronto time) on

September 23, 2021 and delisted at the close.

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the three

trading days preceding the expiry date and for cash

same day on the expiry date. TRADE DATES

September 21, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 22, 2021 September 22, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021 September 23, 2021 - TO SETTLE – September 23, 2021



Rights Trading Symbol: CDB.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 21852Q 15 6 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada.

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated August 16, 2021.

________________________________________

DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 16, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

16,427,551 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DJI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 234067304 (new)

________________________________________

MILLBANK MINING CORP. ("MILL")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021 the Common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

11,486,001 common shares are issued and outstanding

1,613,001 common shares subject Escrowed Shares: 7,000,000 Units will be subject to a resale restriction until four

months from the date the Company is listed



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MILL CUSIP Number: 60007L100

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated Aug 18, 2021.

Company Contact: Ben Asuncion, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 503-905 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1L6 Company Phone Number: 604-377-1597 Company Email Address: ben@piholdings.ca

________________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on June 3, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of Perihelion Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Capital Pool Company' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

2,557,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 1,050,000 shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: PCL.P (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 71383H209 (new)

________________________________________

TERRA FIRMA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05 Payable Date: October 15, 2021 Record Date: September 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: September 28, 2021

_________________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH.H")

[formerly EastCoal Inc. ("ECX.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated July 16, 2021, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, August 27, 2021, the common shares of CoTec Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of EastCoal Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ECX.H ") to ("CTH.H"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,017,915 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: CTH.H (new) CUSIP Number: 22165A102 (new)

________________________________________

21/08/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC. ("DFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 24, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,945,913 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.41 per share



Warrants: 14,945,913 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,945,913 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.47 per share for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Africa Oil Corp. (TSX Listed) Y 5,945,913

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,299,999 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per flow-through share



Warrants: 649,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 649,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Richard John Billingsley Y 300,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 114,286 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee:





Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners - $17,500.00 cash and 50,000 broker warrants. Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,199.96 cash and 11,999 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into a common share at a price of $0.50 per share for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated July 14, 2021 and August 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2021 and July 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,644,836 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 1,322,417 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,322,417 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period (until July 29, 2023)



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Gordon P. Leask Y 142,850 John M. Leask Y 85,700 Megan Cameron-Jones Y 85,715



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [ 2 Placees ]





Finder's Fee: Echelon received $7,350 cash and 21,000 finder's warrants, Haywood received

$28,989.03 cash and 82,825 finder's warrants, and Research Capital received

$3,150 cash and 9,000 finder's warrants. Each finder's warrant is exercisable to

purchase one finder's warrant share at an exercise price of $0.45 per finder's

warrant share until July 29, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release July 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ISIGN MEDIA SOLUTIONS INC. ("ISD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,200,000 units at a deemed value of CDN$0.05 per unit to settle outstanding debt for CDN$110,000. Each unit consists of one common Share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.075 for a two (2) year period.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors



Warrants: 2,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a two (2) year period

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 20, 2021.

________________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,443,750 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 share



Warrants: 5,221,875 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,221,875 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Lyall Y/P 500,000 Laurent Eustache Y 31,250 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 75,000 1 Placee





Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc. – $67,200 cash and 420,000 finder's warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of

the Company at a price of $0.16 per share for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 6, 2021, August 18, 2021 and August 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the First Trance of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 336,700 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Number of Shares: 474,648 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.225 per share Warrants: 474,648 share purchase warrants to purchase 474,648 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one-year period and $0.34 in the second year, subject to an

acceleration clause.



Number of Placees: 11 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Mintrex Enterprises Inc. (Dieter Peter, Vera Kaiser) Y 196,180 Dieter Peter Y 345,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 84,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).bThe Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 31,562,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 15,781,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,781,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 31,250,000



Finder's Fee: Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $328,250 cash and 2,051,562 finder's

warrants.





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share and

one-half of one share purchase warrant of the Company at a price of $0.16 per

unit for a two-year period. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share

for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on March 31, 2021 and August 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to agreements (collectively, the 'Agreements') between the Company and five arm's length parties (collectively, the 'Vendors/Optionors'), to option or acquire 321 mining claims located Mann, Hanna, Duff and Reaume Townships in Ontario.

As consideration, the Company will pay up to an aggregate of $385,000, issue 2,600,000 shares of the Company, pay 120,000 common shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. for "in kind cash" of $360,000, and incur exploration expenditures totaling $1,700,000 to the Vendors/Optionors over a 4 year period.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2021 and August 11, 2021.

_______________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 230,125 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with an additional secured loan (the "Loan") of US$700,000 from 579 Max Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and is due the earlier of November 18, 2022 or upon the Company obtaining additional financing from the Lender. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.20 per share for a period not exceeding the term of the loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on July 15, 2021.

_______________________________________

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 328,750 share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") in connection with an unsecured loan (the "Loan") of US$1,000,000 from Global Energy Transition Fund I (the "Lender"). The Loan will bear interest at a rate of 9% per annum, payable quarterly, and is due in 12 months. The Warrants will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $2.03 per share for a period not exceeding the term of the loan.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 25, 2021.

_______________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:29 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, August 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 33 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2509886 Ontario Inc. (Russell Starr) Y 2,150,000



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. $264,594 cash and 219,159 broker warrants payable.

Eight Capital Corp. $13,926 cash and 11,536 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable at $1.00 into one Unit for 24 months from

closing. Each Unit comprises one common share and one half-warrant, with

each full warrant exercisable into one common share at $1.50 for two years from

closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on June 29, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated September 3, 2020 between Thomas Puppendahl, Wallacy Goncalves, Richard Crew and Jeremy Gray (collectively, the "Vendors"), the Company may acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Pocone Mining Mineracao Ltda ("PMM"), a Private Brazilian Company, by the issuance of 8 million shares and 8 million warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for 4 years. PMM owns the Lima Gold Property and holds an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the Livramento Property for an approximate amount of $4,939,908 over 2 years since the agreement date.

________________________________________

VALTERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ("VQA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted, for filing, a letter agreement dated May 1, 2021, between Valterra Resource Corporation (the "Company") and Pilar Gold Inc. ("Pilar"), whereby the Company is selling to Pilar all of its interest in Pocone Mining Mineracao Ltda ("PMM"), which holds the Lima gold property and an agreement to acquire the Livramento property, both located in Brazil for the consideration of 4 million shares of Pilar, representing a purchase price of $2.4 million. Pilar will assume the remaining acquisition payments for PMM's Livramento project.

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Asset Purchase Agreement, dated August 6, 2021, (the "Agreement") between WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (the "Company"), Archetype Themes Limited Partnership, a limited partnership wholly-owned, directly or indirectly, by the Company (the "Purchaser"), Archetype Themes Inc. (the "Seller"), 2612213 Ontario Inc., Carson Shold, 2612207 Ontario Inc. and Paul Pritchard (collectively, the "Seller Parties"). The Purchaser will acquire substantially all of the property and assets used or held for use in connection with the business of the Seller, including intellectual property, contracts, accounts receivable, computer hardware and software, together with all goodwill related thereto (the "Purchased Business"). All of the tangible assets to be acquired are located in Ontario, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate U.S. $32 million purchase price will be satisfied via upfront cash consideration of $20 million and an earn-out payment of up to $12 million payable in cash, common shares of the Company or a combination thereof, payable in two instalments (each, an "Earn-Out Payment"). Any issuance of shares relating to the Reverse Earn-Out payment is subject to prior written approval of the Exchange at the time it becomes payable.

The first Earn-Out Payment of up to U.S. $4 million may be due and payable in or around the second quarter of 2022 upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Purchased Business achieving certain adjusted EBITDA targets in the 6-month period ending December 31, 2021.

The second Earn-Out Payment of up to U.S. $8 million may be due and payable in or around the second quarter of 2023 upon satisfaction of certain conditions, including the Purchased Business achieving certain adjusted EBITDA targets in the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 6, 2021.

_________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BEARCLAW CAPITAL CORP. ("BRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,477,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.165 per share



Warrants: 783,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 783,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.22 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Rosstree Capital Corporation Y 500,000 John B. Ross Y 400,000 Dr. Alison C. Ross Y 275,000 Scott M. Ross Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 25, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 23, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

