TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")

[Formerly ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed December 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 3, 2023, the common shares of Right Season Investments Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Roadman Investments Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services- Investment' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

131,541,265 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: LITT Unchanged CUSIP Number: 76658Q107 New

________________________________________

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ") ("SPRQ.WT")

[Formerly SPARQ Corp. ("SPRQ") ("SPRQ.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 1, 2022, the Company will change its name as follows: SPARQ Systems Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the common shares and warrants of SPARQ Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of SPARQ Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

82,444,752 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 33,473,470 shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: SPRQ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 84657W109 (NEW)

Warrants:

Trading Symbol: SPRQ.WT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 84657W125 (NEW)

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 3,458,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.105 per share Warrants: 3,458,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,458,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: 0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 22 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022, and December 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 1,512,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 1,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,512,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 562,500

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED ("NDVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed amendments of the remaining outstanding debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placements announced on November 21, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: $810,000, $680,000 and $1,500,000 principal amounts Original Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $0.20 per share, $0.20 per share and $0.25 per share, respectively Amended Conversion Price: convertible into common shares at $0.15 per share Original Maturity Date: December 23, 2022, January 20, 2023 and February 4, 2023, respectively Amended Maturity Date: December 31, 2024 Interest Rate: 10% per annum

The Debentures issued pursuant to two private placements, with the first one closed in two tranches, which were originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2020 and February 7, 2020.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,246 shares at a price of US $2.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$74,998.74.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,168 shares at a price of US $2.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$6,937.92.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LODESTAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("LSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $32,000.00 N/A 320,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,200,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two (2) year period Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 2,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2022, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,200,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 4, 2023 to January 3, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2022.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,750,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.04 per common share Warrants: 13,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 13,750,000 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 per common share for a period of 36 months Number of Placees: 8 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:49 a.m. PST, Dec. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022 and December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,835,000 flow-through shares

3,000,000 non-flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share

$0.05 per non-flow-through share Warrants: 11,835,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,835,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 3,000,000 non-flow-through shares









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $36,057.00 N/A 618,450 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of twenty four months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares: 814,286 variable voting shares Purchase Price: $1.40 per variable voting share Warrants: 407,143 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 407,143 variable voting shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.96 per variable voting share for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 2 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,714,286 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Purchase Price: $0.07 per FT Unit. Warrants: 2,714,286 Warrants to purchase 2,714,286 common shares of the Company. Warrant Price: $0.10, exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. Number of Placees: 2 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider= Y / Pro Group= P Number of Securities Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y 2,000,000 FT Units

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

