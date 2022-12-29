U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.75
    -6.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,338.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,016.25
    -16.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.40
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.73
    +0.33 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0671
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8350
    -0.0520 (-1.34%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.70 (-3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4290
    -0.6010 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,630.60
    +38.61 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.25
    +1.47 (+0.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.72
    +15.53 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,182.39
    +88.72 (+0.34%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·11 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")
[Formerly ROADMAN INVESTMENTS CORP. ("LITT")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed December 14, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows.  There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 3, 2023, the common shares of Right Season Investments Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Roadman Investments Corp. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services- Investment' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited  shares with no par value of which 
131,541,265  shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

nil 


Transfer Agent:

Endeavor Trust Corporation


Trading Symbol:

LITT  

  Unchanged

CUSIP Number:

76658Q107

  New

________________________________________

SPARQ SYSTEMS INC. ("SPRQ") ("SPRQ.WT")
[Formerly SPARQ Corp. ("SPRQ") ("SPRQ.WT")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 1, 2022, the Company will change its name as follows: SPARQ Systems Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the common shares and warrants of SPARQ Systems Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of SPARQ Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited  shares with no par value of which
82,444,752 shares are issued and outstanding


Escrow:

33,473,470  shares


Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company


Trading Symbol:

SPRQ

 (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

84657W109  

(NEW)

Warrants:

Trading Symbol:

 SPRQ.WT  

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

 84657W125

(NEW)

________________________________________

22/12/29  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2022:

Number of Shares:

3,458,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.105 per share

Warrants:

3,458,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,458,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

22 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

N/A

 

Finder's Fee:

N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 14, 2022, and December 28, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:

1,512,500 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.08 per share

Warrants:

1,512,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,512,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

3

800,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

562,500

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

INDIVA LIMITED  ("NDVA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the proposed amendments of the remaining outstanding debentures (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placements announced on November 21, 2022:

Convertible Debentures:

$810,000, $680,000 and $1,500,000 principal amounts

Original Conversion Price:

convertible into common shares at $0.20 per share, $0.20 per share and $0.25 per share, respectively

Amended Conversion Price:

convertible into common shares at $0.15 per share

Original Maturity Date:

December 23, 2022, January 20, 2023 and February 4, 2023, respectively

Amended Maturity Date:

December 31, 2024

Interest Rate:

10% per annum

The Debentures issued pursuant to two private placements, with the first one closed in two tranches, which were originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 22, 2020 and February 7, 2020.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,246 shares at a price of US $2.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$74,998.74.

Number of Creditors:

   1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,168 shares at a price of US $2.19 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$6,937.92.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LODESTAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("LSTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2022:

Number of Shares:

4,000,000 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per flow-through share

Warrants:  

2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:

1 placee

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$32,000.00

N/A

320,000 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:

5,200,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

5,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,200,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:  

$0.10 for a two (2) year period

Number of Placees:

8 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

4

2,600,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

                     N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SSC SECURITY SERVICES CORP. ("SECU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by SSC Security Services Corp. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 19, 2022, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 1,200,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 4, 2023 to January 3, 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by CIBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 19, 2022.

________________________________________

TARKU RESOURCES LTD. ("TKU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2022:

Number of Shares:

13,750,000 common shares

Purchase Price:

 $0.04 per common share

Warrants:

13,750,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 13,750,000 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

 $0.08 per common share for a period of 36 months

Number of Placees:

 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TRANSFORMA RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TFM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 11:49  a.m. PST, Dec. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 29, 2022 and December 5, 2022:

Number of Shares:

8,835,000 flow-through shares
3,000,000 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.06 per flow-through share
$0.05 per non-flow-through share

Warrants:

11,835,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,835,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.09 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:  

4 placees

 

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

3,000,000 non-flow-through shares





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$36,057.00

N/A

618,450 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of twenty four months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WESTERN EXPLORATION INC. ("WEX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 21, 2022:

Number of Shares:

814,286 variable voting shares

Purchase Price:

$1.40 per variable voting share

Warrants:

407,143 variable voting share purchase warrants to purchase 407,143 variable voting shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$1.96 per variable voting share for a period of 24 months

Number of Placees:  

2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Nil

 

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  December 29, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 4, 2022:

Number of Shares:

2,714,286 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price:

$0.07 per FT Unit.

Warrants:

2,714,286 Warrants to purchase 2,714,286 common shares of the Company.

Warrant Price:

$0.10, exercisable for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees:

2 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name  

  Insider=      Y /  Pro Group= P   

    Number of Securities           

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 



     [1 Existing Insider]  

   Y   

   2,000,000 FT Units

 

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/29/c4044.html

Recommended Stories

  • Do you fall in America's lower, middle, or upper class? Here's how your income stacks up compared to the rest of the US population

    And what it means for your ability to build wealth.

  • Why Shares of QuantumScape, ChargePoint, and Enovix Surged Today

    The penultimate trading day of 2022 brought a sigh of relief for investors in shares of Enovix (NASDAQ: ENVX), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT). As of 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday, while QuantumScape and ChargePoint stocks were trading 6.3% and 7.2% higher respectively, Enovix stock was up a solid 13.7%. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported only a marginal increase in the filings for unemployment insurance for the week ending Dec. 24.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Stocks Popped Today

    All's well that ends well in the stock market -- and as trading winds down in what has been a miserable year for semiconductor investors, shareholders of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are getting a reprieve of sorts. Qualcomm is gaining 2.9%, and Intel is up 2.2%.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • These 4 REITs May Be At Risk Of A Dividend Cut

    Though the majority of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) have been recovering over the past two months, the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance combined with the macroeconomic uncertainties raise questions regarding their latest upswing. Following the slightly hotter-than-expected inflation data released earlier this month, the Federal Reserve will likely keep up its aggressive rate hikes in 2023, which might wipe out recent gains. This comes as Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated in

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income Portfolio

    All three of these high-yield dividend stocks have a long history of annual payout raises and an ability to raise their distributions without breaking their balance sheets. Shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) have risen more than 50% from a low point in October. Right now, AbbVie's dividend doesn't offer much more than a savings account.

  • How Elon Musk Dodged a Potential Margin Call Bullet by Following His Own Advice

    The Tesla CEO might regret buying the social-media platform, but he doesn't have to regret the way he financed it.

  • U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’

    U.S. stock indexes finish sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week.

  • Why EV Start-up Canoo's Shares Popped Today

    Investors in Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have had a rough year in 2022 with the stock plunging by 85%. After popping 8.4% early Thursday, Canoo stock was holding on to a gain of 6.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One bit of news that might have investors more positive on the stock is a new report from EV sector site Electrek.

  • 'We Are Entering The Best Real Estate Market Opportunity Since 2008': Why This Billionaire Investor Is Aggressively Buying Income-Producing Properties

    If you own a home or have been interested in buying one, you are aware of the sizeable U.S. residential real estate downturn. Sales numbers are dropping to their lowest rates since 2020, but interest rates continue to rise to around 6.5%. This scenario doesn’t mean investors should look to another option viewed as less volatile. Take real estate investment trusts (REITs), for example. REITs are not just a platform for investing in residential real estate, offering properties such as retail space

  • Cal-Maine Foods miss on earnings amid higher egg prices

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Cal-Maine Foods despite topping revenue expectations.

  • 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist for 2023

    The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a shock recently as the central bank raised interest rates once again, taking its benchmark rate to its highest level in 15 years. The Fed also suggested that it would keep raising rates in 2023 to bring down inflation. The Fed's hawkish stance sent equities tumbling, as it was expected that the central bank would dial down rate increases in 2023 thanks to signs of cooling inflation.

  • Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today

    Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading nearly 4% higher, artificial intelligence-assisted lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was up by more than 4%, and insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) was up by more than 5.5%. Investors rejoiced after new unemployment claims came in at 225,000 for the week that ended Dec. 24 -- 9,000 higher than the prior week and slightly above the consensus estimate.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points After Jobless Claims; Tesla Stock Surges On Reiterated Buy Rating

    The Dow Jones rallied Thursday after first-time jobless claims. Tesla stock raced higher on a reiterated overweight rating.

  • Want to Collect a Dividend Every Month Next Year? Buy These 3 High-Yielding Stocks

    Dividend stocks typically pay a dividend every three months. Three stocks that together can generate regular, monthly income for your portfolio are Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH). Merck is a top drug manufacturer with one of the best-selling products in the healthcare industry, Keytruda.

  • Time to Lean Into These 3 ‘Oversold’ Stocks, Say Analysts

    The last 12 months have seen a combination of volatile trading and a relentlessly downward trend in the stock market. The end result, in this last week of the year, is broad based losses – a 21% ytd drop in the S&P 500, and 35% in the NASDAQ – that have hurt investors and cut into portfolio returns. But even in a bearish year, investors can still find islands of opportunity. The key here is to recognize those stocks that are oversold, that have seen worse losses than they should have. These are

  • Why Palantir, C3.ai, and Shopify Stocks All Gained Ground Today

    The recent volatility that has plagued the major stock market indexes continued this week. After several days of declines, Wall Street was finally able to mount a rally Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment report, which brought some (potentially) good news. The Federal Reserve Bank's campaign of rising interest rates may finally be cooling the overheated economy -- at least if the job numbers are any indication.

  • GE Is Not a Lost Cause as Healthcare Spinoff Gets Set to Join S&P 500

    GE will ultimately break into three separate, independent, publicly traded companies. Next week Healthcare will be the first to be spun off.

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?