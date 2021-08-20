U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,234.13
    +2,693.30 (+5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·9 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued, by the British Columbia Securities Commission, on August 17, 2021, against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier

Company

Failure to File

ARS

2

Ares Strategic Mining Inc.

Under 4.2(1) (j) (i) of National Instrument 43-101
Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Ares is
required to file a technical report to support the Lost
Sheep Disclosure (the required records). Ares has not
filed the required records

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

A-LABS CAPITAL V CORP. ("ALBA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the "Company") Prospectus dated June 11, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective June 15, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $275,000 (2,750,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date:

At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on August 23, 2021.



Commence Date:

The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture
Exchange at the opening Tuesday, August 24, 2021, upon
confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on August 24, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction:

Canada



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 6,651,281
common shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to
confirmation of closing

Escrowed Shares:

3,901,281 common shares and 665,128 options (subject to
confirmation of closing in respect of the options).



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company - Toronto

Trading Symbol:

ALBA.P

CUSIP Number:

00166V101

Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options:

275,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 60
months from the listing date, subject to confirmation of closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated June 11, 2021.

Company Contact:

Margarita Alter, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address:

5255 Yonge Street, Suite 1110, Toronto, Ontario, M2N 6P4

Company Phone Number:

(972) 545-4914

Company email:

rita@alabs.co

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors:

N/A

_______________________________________

INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share:

$0.01

Payable Date:

October 15, 2021

Record Date:

September 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date:

September 28, 2021

________________________________________

J4 VENTURES INC. ("JJJJ.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 18, 2021, effective at market open on August 24, 2021, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on August 20, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the initial public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

________________________________________

21/08/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATICO MINING CORPORATION ("ATY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESSEX MINERALS INC. ("ESX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Number of Shares:

10,230,982 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.13 per share



Warrants:

5,115,491 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,115,491 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.18 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

66 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:


Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Terranora Limited (Paul Loudon)

Y

380,000

Elena Tanzola

Y

380,000

Megan Lewis

Y

200,000

JLHLC Holdings Inc.

Y

100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

153,845

[2 placees]






Finder's Fee:

Echelong Wealth Partners Inc. receive $54,600 and 419,999 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.18 for two years.


PI Financial Group receives $7,098 and 54,600 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.18 for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on August 18, 2021.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

FORAN MINING CORPORATION ("FOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021 and July 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

27,777,778 common shares
27,777,778 non-voting shares



Purchase Price:

$1.80 per common share
$1.80 per non-voting share



Warrants:

16,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.09 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

4 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

________________________________________

HIGHLAND COPPER COMPANY INC. ("HI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated August 3, 2021 among Highland Copper Company Inc. (the "Company"), Upper Peninsula Copper Holdings Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Sweetwater Trona Fund LP, an affiliate of Orion Mine Finance III LP ("Orion", the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company is disposing all of its interest in UPX Minerals Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company which holds its interest in the UPX Property located in the upper peninsula of the state of Michigan, United States, for cash consideration of US$3 million and assumption of the US$15 principal amount owing under a promissory note. The disposition is a Non Arm's Length transaction, as Orion is a control person of the Company. For more information about the disposition, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2021.

________________________________________

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 124,967 shares to settle outstanding debt for $34,990.96.

Number of Creditors:

4 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares

AlphaNorth Partners Funds.

Y

$24,000

$0.28

85,714

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECHARGE RESOURCES LTD. ("RR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Sale, Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 24, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Recharge Resources Ltd. (the "Company") and West Mining Corp. ("WMC""), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 75% interest in the cobalt-nickel Kagoot Brook property, subject to an underlying 2% NSR royalty (the "Project") - a 4,233 hectare area located in the Bathurst mining camp, New Brunswick, Canada.

Under the terms of the Agreement, WMC has assigned its original agreement between Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("GARC") and Explorex Resources Inc. to the Company.

To earn a 75% interest the Project, the Company is required to issue 1,000,000 common shares to WMC, assume a $650,000 exploration commitment to be completed prior to May 10, 2023 and make a $50,000 royalty payment to underlying royalty holders by January 23, 2022.

The Company will also issue 500,000 common shares to GARC for extending the due date on the exploration expenditure requirement from May 10, 2022 to May 10, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2021.

_______________________________________

WARRIOR GOLD INC. ("WAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Option Agreement dated July 30, 2021 between the Company and Jon Camillleri whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the KLW property and the KLC property located in the Larder Lake Mining Division, Ontario. The aggregate consideration is $70,000 payable over a four-year period and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares upon Exchange approval and 1,000,000 common shares at such time as the filing of a Pre-Feasibility Study and the garnet of a 1.5% Net Smelter Return.

The Vendor has been granted a 1.5% NSR and the Company has been granted a first right the purchase 1% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 20, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:58 a.m. PST, August 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/20/c4170.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why reopening efforts are leading to a strong bounce-back for Bird

    Bird CEO Travis Vanderzanden&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bird’s leap in revenue that helped the company post a lower quarterly loss, the company’s expansion, and how the reopening efforts are leading to improved consumer engagement.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) jumped 10.1% on Friday after the swimwear and intimate-apparel company announced that it reached a preliminary agreement on a potential acquisition. With $270 million in cash reserves and no debt, Naked then intensified its hunt for value-creating acquisitions. Naked Brand Group's stock price rose sharply on news of a potential acquisition deal.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy After Software Giant's June-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks is one of the most effective ways to build wealth. Two growth stocks I would buy today are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL). MercadoLibre should be on your radar if it isn't already.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Fell More Than 12% This Week

    The profit-taking potential was just too great for investors to pass up, particularly in light of impending dilution.

  • Four High Dividend Stocks You Can Count On

    High-dividend stocks can be misleading. Here's a smart way to find stable stocks with high dividends. Watch these four dividend payers on IBD's radar.

  • U.S. Stocks See Large Inflows as ‘Everyone Believes in TINA’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock funds enjoyed their largest inflows in nine weeks, according to Bank of America strategists, as strong central bank support means there’s no alternative to equities to generate returns.U.S. equity funds attracted $12.8 billion in the seven days ending Aug. 18, Bofa said in a note, citing EPFR Global data. Worldwide, investors poured $23.9 billion into equities in the period, and pulled $4.5 billion from cash funds, the first outflow in five weeks.The BofA data, which wa

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • Adobe, Microsoft Advance As Wall Street Applauds Strategic Moves

    Desktop software titans Adobe and Microsoft on Friday impressed Wall Street with their latest strategic moves.