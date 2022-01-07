TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

COPPERCORP RESOURCES INC. ("CPER")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CopperCorp Resources Inc.'s (the "Company") Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated November 10, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on November 12, 2021. The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta and has also been receipted on November 12, 2021.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on closing of the IPO will be $5,000,000 (10,000,000 common shares at $0.50 per common share). The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration' company.

New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt:

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Tuesday, January 11, 2022 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 66,225,365 common shares will be issued and outstanding on closing of the IPO



Escrowed Shares: 23,442,023 common shares are held by Principals of the Company are subject to a NP 46-201 36-month staged release escrow





14,272,895 Non-Principal common shares subject to Value escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company



Trading Symbol: CPER



CUSIP Number: 217637107



Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. ( the "Agent")



Agent's Option: The Company has granted a Greenshoe Option entitling the Agent to purchase up to a total of 1,500,000 shares at a price of $0.50 for a period of up to thirty days from the date of closing of the IPO.



Agent's Corporate Finance Shares: The Agents will receive an aggregate of 50,000 common shares as part of the Corporate Finance Fee payable by the Company to the Agent.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021.

Company Contact: Stephen Swatton Company Address: 550 – 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6 Company Phone Number: (604) 638-8063 Company Email Address: stephen@coppercorpinc.com

_______________________________________

FIRST AND GOAL CAPITAL CORP. ("FGCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated October 21, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective October 22, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $537,750 (5,377,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on January 10, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, January 11, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on January 11, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 15,827,500 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,450,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FGCC.P CUSIP Number: 31861F109 Agent: Richardson Wealth Limited



Agent's Options: 509,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period ending on the earlier of: (i) the date that is 5 years from the date the common shares of the Company are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange; and (ii) one year from the date of the completion of a Qualifying Transaction by the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated October 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Paul G. Smith Company Address: 365 Bay Street, Suite 800,

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1 Company Phone Number: (416) 786-7690 Company email: pgs@arclaure.ca

__________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on January 11, 2022, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Non-Offering Prospectus (the "Prospectus"), dated December 6, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on December 6, 2021.

The Prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

The reference price for trading purposes is $0.40.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

66,756,221 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 10,079,000 common shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: REYG CUSIP Number: 76170R 10 4

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 6, 2021, available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Michael Wood, President, CEO and Director Company Address: 410-325 Howe Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6C 1Z7 Company Phone Number: (604) 687-3520 Company Email Address: michael@reynagold.com

________________________________________

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX.H")

[formerly YDX Innovation Corp. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of January 11, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from YDX to YDX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/01/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021 and December 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Rick Low Y 300,000





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $15,365.00 and 153,650 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.





Leede Jones Gable - $350.00 and 3,500 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.15 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 1, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CVR MEDICAL CORP. ("CVM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 8 and 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,850,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 3,850,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,850,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Darren Day Y 2,783,333 Joseph A. Lynch Y 1,066,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 23, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 6, 2022, the following agent's fees should read as follows:

Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Red Cloud Securities Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP, and Maison Placements Canada Inc. received an aggregate cash commission of $185,004.12 and 1,708,842 Broker Warrants (the "Broker Warrants") to purchase 1,708,842 common shares of the Company. Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of CAD$0.11 per common share for a 24-month period.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Non-Arm's Length Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated October 14, 2021 among Opawica Explorations Inc. (the "Company"), 1239658 BC Ltd. (Dillion Brayton), Nicholas Rodway and 1249439 BC Ltd. (Arielle Morgan, collectively the "Sellers"), whereby the Company is to acquire from the Sellers a 100% ownership in the Little d'Espoir Lake extension property, located in the Exploits subzone, Newfoundland, for the consideration of $30,000 in cash and the issuance of 600,000 common shares of the Company.

________________________________________

POCML 6 INC. ("POCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:26 a.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PONTUS PROTEIN LTD. ("HULK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 413,731 shares at a deemed value of $0.16 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,197.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RICHMOND MINERALS INC. ("RMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,151,666 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,075,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,075,833 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per warrant for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Warren Hawkins Y 300,000





Agent's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. received a cash commission of $6000.00 and 100,000 Broker Warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 for a 24-month period.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RHYOLITE RESOURCES LTD. ("RYE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,546,455 shares



Purchase Price: $0.88 per share



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Fred Stanford Y 340,909 Tyrus Capital Event Master Fund Limited Y 3,098,863 (Antoine Georges Chedraoui)



Michael Leskovec Y 28,500 Arsalan Talebzadeh Y 11,364 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 568,182 [2 placees]









Agent's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. $844,800 cash payable.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Jackpine Project Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Sale Agreement dated December 10, 2021 among Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. (a holding company of Michael Matthew Frymire and Pamela Misener), 1544230 Ontario Inc. (a holding company of Perry Vern English, collectively the "Sellers") and Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire 50% interest in certain mining claims known as the Jackpine Project located in the Atikokan region of Ontario, subject to a 1.25% NSR for the consideration of 400,000 common shares of the Company.

Nights Sky Project Acquisition

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 10, 2021 between 1544230 Ontario Inc. (a holding company of Perry Vern English, the "Seller") and Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company"), whereby the Company has an option to acquire 100% interest in certain mining claims known as the Nights Sky Project located in the Atikokan region of Ontario, subject to a 1.5% NSR, for the consideration of 200,000 common shares of the Company at closing and cash payments of $71,000 over three years ($16,000 in the first year).

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,096,441 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.23 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 26 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (6 placees) P 2,106,738





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gables Inc. - $42,986 cash and 186,896 finder's warrants

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. - $1,840 cash and 8,000 finders' warrants







Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.23 per share for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 1,724,519 Québec flow-through common shares

1,253,335 Federal flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per Québec flow-through common share

$0.24 per Federal flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Mark Fedosiewich Y 420,000





Finder's Fee: Two finders received a cash commission of $27,007 and 77,586 common share purchase warrants to purchase 77,586 common shares at a price of $0.29 until December 22, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 23, 2021.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 7 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 1 724 519 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec

1 253 335 actions accréditives ordinaires fédérales



Prix : 0,29 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec

0,24 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire fédérales



Nombre de souscripteurs: 7 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Mark Fedosiewich Y 420 000





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Deux intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 27 007 $ et 77 586 actions ordinaires permettant d'acquérir 77 586 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,29 $ par action jusqu'au 22 décembre 2023



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2021.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BC MOLY LTD. ("BM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 7, 2022

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 7, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

