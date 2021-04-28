TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM6 VENTURES INC. ("AIMF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated March 24, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Securities Commissions effective March 25, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $330,000 (3,300,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on April 29, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture

Exchange at the opening Friday, April 30, 2021, upon confirmation

of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on April 30, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization:. Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,900,000

common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares:

4,700,000 common shares and 890,000 options.



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company - Toronto Trading Symbol: AIMF.P CUSIP Number: 00147P108 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Options:. 330,000 options to purchase one share at $0.10 until the earlier of: (i)

5 years from the date of the listing, or (ii) the date that is one year from

the completion of the Company's qualifying transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated March 24, 2021.

Company Contact: Zachary Goldenberg, Director, Chief Executive Officer & Corporate

Secretary Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 400

Toronto, ON

M5K 0A1 Company Phone Number: (416) 987-5083 Company email: zach@libertyvp.co



Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: High growth and/or emerging sector, including but not limited to,

technology, resources and diversified sectors.

______________________________________

FULL METAL MINERALS LTD. ("FMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, April 30, 2021, the securities of Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 19, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on April 20, 2018. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Fundamental Acquisition as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_______________________________________

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on April 7, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two and a half (2.5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday April 30, 2021, the common shares of Glacier Lake Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,391,555 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GLI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37640A402 (new)

________________________________________

MONUMENTAL GOLD CORP. ("MGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated January 29, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on February 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The Prospectus was also filed in Ontario and under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The receipt for the Prospectus also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission issued a receipt and that a receipt is deemed to be issued by the regulator in Alberta if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company on the closing of the IPO are $1,150,000, comprising 5,750,000 common shares (including 750,000 common shares issuable pursuant to exercise of over-allotment option) at $0.20 per share. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Commence Date: At the opening Friday, April 30, 2021, the Common shares will be

listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 20,750,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the

offering



Escrowed Shares: 3,400,000 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow

3,700,000 common shares will be subject to escrow on the same

terms as Tier 2 Value escrow

7,900,000 common shares will be subject to a voluntary pooling

agreement



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MGLD CUSIP Number: 61534M108



Agent: Clarus Securities Inc.



Agent's Fees: 62,500 Corporate Finance shares and 460,000 non-transferable share

purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.20 per

share up to April 30, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated January 29, 2021.

Company Contact: Todd Macdonald, CEO & Director Company Address: 605 – 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC, V6Z 2E6 Company Phone Number: 604-313-8368 Company Fax Number: N/A Company Email Address: todd@monumental.gold

_____________________________________________

21/04/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Option Agreement dated April 13, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Sokoman Minerals Corp. ("Sokoman") and Canterra Minerals Corporation (the "Company") whereby the Company may acquire up to 100% undivided interest in the certain mineral claims and licences located in central Newfoundland, Canada that are known as the East Alder Property (the "Property").

In consideration, the Company will issue 750,000 common shares of the Company to Sokoman at a deemed value of $0.43 per share over a two-year period and commit $600,000 in exploration during the period of 4 years from Closing. The deemed value per share is subject to a minimum floor price of $0.33, being the Discounted Market Price. Sokoman will retain a 1% NSR on the Property, with the Company having the right to buy down 0.5% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, April 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CASTLE PEAK MINING LTD. ("CAP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation relating to the non-arm's length disposition of District Copper Corp.'s (the "Company") Eaglehead Property for aggregate consideration of $1,200,000 plus a reimbursement to the Company of a reclamation bond in the amount of $212,000 pursuant to the terms of a property acquisition agreement dated February 9, 2020 among the Company, Northern Fox Copper Inc. (the "Purchaser") and Copper Fox Metals Inc., as guarantor and parent company of the Purchaser. At the time of closing, the Company has received $200,000 in aggregate ($50,000 deposit and $150,000 at closing) in respect of the $1,200,000 sale price. The balance of the purchase payable by the Purchaser to the Company ($1,000,000) is secured and payable in three annual installments of $340,000, $330,000 and $330,000 respectively on each anniversary date following closing. In addition, the Company has reserved a 0.5% net smelter return royalty on future production, if any, from the Eaglehead Property.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 19, 2021. The Purchaser is a Non-Arm's Length Party to the Company pursuant to Exchange policies, as the Purchaser is a Control Person of the Company by virtue of share ownership and the Purchaser previously had two representatives appointed to the board of directors of the Company.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 20, 2021, May 21, 2020 and February 10, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for CDN$20,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 27, 2021.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 45,740,909 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Alamos Gold Inc. Y 15,900,000 Richard Murphy Y 1,650,000 Patrice Dubreuil Y 1,100,000 Donato Sferra Y 1,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 2,750,000







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $152,005 and 1,381,864 finder's warrants payable to

Canaccord Genuity Corp and IBK Capital Corp.. Each finders warrant entitles

the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.11 per share

for a period of 36 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated April 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 6,592,640 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 6,592,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,592,640 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated April 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,032,475 common shares



Purchase Price: US$0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on April 9, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PURE ENERGY MINERALS LIMITED ("PE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated May 31, 2017 and August 30, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing a fourth amending agreement dated April 20, 2021, between Pure Energy Minerals Limited (the "Company"), Clayton Valley Lithium Inc. and GeoXplor Corp., with respect to the Clayton Valley Lithium Project, pursuant to which the terms of an Option Agreement dated May 10, 2017, as amended June 8, 2018, August 10, 2018 and October 1, 2018 has been further amended.

In consideration of entering into the amendment, the Company will issue US$500,000 (CDN$627,200) in common shares (based on a 20 day VWAP) to GeoXplor Corp..

In exchange for the consideration outstanding, the Company and GeoXplor Corp. have agreed to the extension of cash payments and the issuance of US$1,000,000 (CDN$1,254,400) in common shares (based on a 20 day VWAP) on December 31, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021.

________________________________________

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 699,666 common shares at a deemed price of $1.00 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to advisory service agreements entered into with technical consultants and advisors prior to the Company's acquisition of Reyna Silver Mining Inc. (a private company) in June 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









International Mineral Y $333,000 $1.00 333,000

Development and Exploration Inc. (Peter Megaw)

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 30, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire the property comprising two mineral tenures known as the Ferguson Brook claim and the Eighteen Mile Brook claim located near Ferguson Brook and Eighteen Mile Brook on or near Route 180 in New Brunswick (the "Property"). As consideration, the Company will issue 70,000 common shares. The Vendor will retain a 2% NSR royalty on the Property and the Company holds the right to buy back a 1% NSR for $1,000,000 and holds right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR.

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN ENERGY CORP. ("SOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 41,250,000 share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") to Invico Diversified Income Limited Partnership (the "Lender"), pursuant to a three-year $8.5-million secured credit facility (the "Credit Facility"). Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the Lender to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Amounts drawn under the Credit Facility will bear interest at a rate of 12% per year.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated April 22, 2021.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:51 p.m. PST, April 27, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 28, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SILK ROAD ENERGY INC. ("SLK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended.

BULLETIN DATE: April 28, 2021

NEX Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 27, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Suspended.

________________________________________

