TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 1, 2021

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP. ("NRTH") ("NRTH.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO) of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") of 48North Cannabis Corp. (the "Company") in exchange for issuing 0.02366 of a common share of HEXO Corp. for each Common Share (the "Consideration"), by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and HEXO Corp. dated May 17, 2021.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has been advised that the Arrangement was approved by over 98% of the votes cast by shareholders of the Company at the shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted the final order approving the Arrangement on August 26, 2021.

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular prepared in respect of the shareholder meeting held on August 17, 2021, and its news releases dated August 26, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

Delist:

In conjunction with the consummation of the Arrangement, the Company has requested that its Common Shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Thursday, September 2, 2021 the Common Shares of the Company, under the symbol NRTH, will be delisted from the Exchange.

Graduation:

In connection with the Arrangement, warrants to purchase Common Shares of the Company, other than those exercised prior to 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on September 1, 2021 (the "Effective Time"), will continue to remain outstanding as warrants of the Company, which, upon exercise, will entitle the holder thereof to receive, in lieu of the number of Company Common Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such Company warrants, the Consideration in the form of HEXO Corp. shares that such holder would have been entitled to be issued and receive if, immediately prior to the Effective Time, such holder had been the registered holder of the number of Company Common Shares to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon exercise of such Company warrants.

The listed warrants (the "Listed Warrants") of the Company, currently trading on the Exchange under the symbol NRTH.WT, will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HEXO.WT.A. There will be no further trading of the Listed Warrants on TSX Venture Exchange upon commencement of trading of the Listed Warrants on Toronto Stock Exchange at market open on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Please see the Company's information circular dated July 14, 2021 as well as the Company's news release dated September 1, 2021 for further information.

___________________________________________________

OCUMETICS TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("OTC")

[formerly QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change, Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since July 27, 2020, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 10, 2021, the common shares of Ocumetics Technology Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "OTC".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated July 23, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Friday, September 3, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of Ocumetics Technology Inc. for consideration of 80,918,502 common shares at a deemed price of $0.125 The common shares will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

56,250,000 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 17,400,000 common shares, issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 2,973,000 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Ventura Holdings Ltd. (Garth Webb) Y 43,200,000 Providential Holdings Inc. (Mark Lee) Y 6,000,000 Mark Lee Y 300,000 Dayton Marks Y 450,000 Elaine Webb Y 6,300,000

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on February 26, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Friday, September 3, 2021, the common shares of Ocumetics Technology Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will be delisted.

Private Placement – Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement by the Company and target company announced March 1, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,604,800 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Number of Placees: 161 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: $36,750 and 294,000 warrants issuable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each whole

warrant entitles the holder to acquire 1 share at $0.125 for 2 years from date of

issuance.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated July 23, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences (except Nanotechnology and Biotechnology)' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

108,263,302 common shares are issued and outstanding





Escrow: 76,623,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Alliance Trust Company Trading Symbol: OTC (new)





CUSIP #: 67577H 10 4 (new)



Company Contact: Mark Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 2041 Everett Street, Abbotsford, BC V2S 7S1 Company Phone Number: 604-832-6052 Company Email Address: Mark.Lee@twu.ca

________________________________

21/09/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase AgreementBULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated June 17, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Canada Nickel Company Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire certain mining claims located across the Province of Ontario (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will issue 35,000 common shares to the Vendor. Further, the Vendor will retain a 2% NSR of which 1% NSR can be bought back by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2021.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 3, 2021, August 17, 2021 and August 24, 2021:

Number of Units: 12,627,050 units



Purchase Price: CDN$0.65 per unit



Warrants: 6,313,525 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,313,525 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.85 per share for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 126 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





David MacMillan Y 15,000 Scott Payne Y 10,000 William W. Linton Y 385,000



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$550,270.04 in cash and 846,514 finder warrants to Echelon

Wealth Partners, Canaccord Genuity Corp, and Research Capital Corporation.

Each finder warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the

Company at a price of CDN$0.65 per common share for a period of two (2) years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an acquisition agreement ("Agreement") dated July 20, 2021 between the Company, High Tide USA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and DS Distribution Inc. ("DankStop"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of DankStop in return for US$3.85 Million to be satisfied by issuing 612,087 common shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company to the shareholders of DankStop at a deemed price of $7.88 per common share.

As per the terms of the Agreement, 25% of the Consideration Shares will be subject to a 12 month escrow from the closing date of the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated July 20, 2021 and August 12, 2021.

________________________________________

IMINING TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement dated August 23, 2021, between iMining Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and 2860336 Ontario Inc. (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired three (3) validators which are securing the Ethereum Proof-of-Stake blockchain, which also include 102.184 Ethereum tokens (collectively, the "Assets").

The $462,500 purchase price for the Assets will be satisfied thorough the issuance of 2,500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed value of $0.185 per share. The shares are subject to a four-month hold period and will be released in four (4) equal quarterly installments at the end of such period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





2860336 Ontario Inc. Y 2,500,000 (Khurram Shroff)





For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 17, 2021 and August 31, 2021.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,718,332 shares (of which 1,500,000 shares are subject to escrow)



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares David Weinkauf Y 150,000 Zelen Consulting Inc. (Anthony Zelen) Y 350,000 1249439 B.C. Ltd. (Arielle Morgan) Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a closing news release dated August 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

K.B. RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LTD. ("AKMY") ("AKMY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,337,928 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.29 per common share



Warrants: 2,168,964 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,168,964 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.51 until April 21, 2023



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases dated June 4, 2021 and August 30, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, September 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period, until August 27, 2024. Subject to early expiry if,

commencing Dec. 27, 2021, the daily volume weighted average trading price of

the common shares exceeds 30 cents for 30 consecutive trading days. Number of Placees: 73 placees



Finder's Fee: Sprott Global Resources Investments Ltd. received $90,000 cash and 900,000

finder warrants. Each finder warrant is exercisable to purchase one common

share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 2 years until August 27, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 30, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NIPPON DRAGON RESOURCES INC. ("NIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug.30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NOVA ROYALTY CORP. ("NOVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the issuance of 30,748 shares at a deemed price of $3.32 per share to TDM, LLC (José Manuel Bórquez) in connection with its assistance in finding the Company's acquisition from Sociedad Minera Auromín Limitada of a 1% net proceeds of production royalty payable on production of the certain tenements, which form part of the West Wall mining project in Chile that is jointly owned by Glencore PLC and Anglo American Chile Inversiones S.A..

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 18, 2021 and August 27, 2021.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 10, 2021 and July 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,896,875 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.32 per share



Additional Purchase Rights: 6,016,667 share purchase rights to purchase 6,016,667 common shares



Right Exercise Price: Minimum of CDN$0.42 per share exercisable between January 1, 2022 and

March 31, 2022



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the additional purchase rights, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROYALTY NORTH PARTNERS LTD. ("RNP.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TISDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("TRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 21, 2021:

Number of Shares: 225,000 Flow-through shares and 1,982,727 Non Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.44 per share



Warrants: 2,207,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,207,727 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 10 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Peter Born Y 22,727

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 426,500 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $3.60 per share



Number of Shares: 1,200,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $3.00 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Finder's Fee: BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. $68,108.36 cash and 12,613 finder's

warrants payable.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $5,562.00 cash and 1,030 finder's warrants

payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $18,000.04 cash and 3,333 finder's warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $3.60 for one year

from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

