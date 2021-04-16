U.S. markets closed

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·21 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday April 20, 2021, under the symbol "XLY".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "XLY" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of market April 19, 2021, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

BPLI HOLDINGS INC. ("BPLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated February 2, 2021 among BPLI Holdings Inc. ("BPLI") Rizbollo Holdings Limited ("Rizbollo") and Name 3 Capital Inc. ("Name 3") and 12491125 Canada Inc. ("12491125") (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, Rizbollo and Name 3, through 12491125 acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BPLI (the "Shares") at a price of $0.23 per Share other than certain Shares owned or controlled by Rizbollo and Name 3.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholder approval of the Arrangement Agreement, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, was received from shareholders of BPLI at a meeting of shareholders held on March 30, 2021. Approval of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia was obtained on April 1, 2021.For further information see the Management Information Circular dated February 25, 2021, which is available on the SEDAR profile of BPLI.

Effective at the close of business Monday, April 19, 2021, the common shares of BPLI will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of BPLI.

________________________________________

GERMINATE CAPITAL LTD. ("GCAP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated April 8, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective April 9, 2021 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date:

At the market open April 20, 2021 the Common shares will be
listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on April 20, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

unlimited

common shares with no par value of which


4,800,000

common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
closing of the offering

Escrowed Shares:

2,300,000

common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of
the offering




Transfer Agent:

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:

GCAP.P

CUSIP Number:

37415C104

Agent:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Agent's Warrants:

250,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to
purchase one common share of the Company at $0.10 per share for a
period of 60 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 8, 2021.

Company Contact:

Winnie Wong

Company Address:

410-325 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC V6 1Z7

Company Phone Number:

604-687-3520

Company Email Address:

wwong@pacificopportunity.com

________________________________________

NEW TARGET MINING CORP. ("NEW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 13, 2021, effective at the opening Tuesday, April 20, 2021 trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

________________________________________

NOBEL29 RESOURCES CORP. ("NBLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening of Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the shares of Nobel29 Resources Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Copper-Zinc Ore Mining" company, NAICS 212233.

The Company is not presently trading on any other stock exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which


65,758,205 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares:

19,275,000 common shares



Transfer Agent:

Computershare Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

NBLC

CUSIP Number:

65500R108

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated April 14, 2021.

Company Contact:

David Gower

Company Address:

36 Lombard Street, Fourth Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2X3

Company Phone Number:

416-356-4839

Company Email Address:

info@nobel-resources.com

Company Website:

nobel-resources.com

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 15, 2021, the bulletin should have read:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

All other information remains unchanged:

Payable Date: June 29, 2021; July 29, 2021 & August 30, 2021
Record Date: June 15, 2021; July 15, 2021 & August 13, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: June 14, 2021; July 14, 2021 & August 12, 2021 respectively

________________________________________

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.08
Payable Date: May 14, 2021
Record Date: April 30, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

ALPHA PEAK LEISURE INC. ("AAP.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the close of business April 19, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

BUTTE ENERGY INC. ("BEN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, the common shares of Butte Energy Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading on the Exchange, a news release having been issued on April 16, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with the letter of intent dated February 12, 2021 with Genesis Group Limited ("Genesis Mining Group") to acquire all of Genesis Mining Group's intellectual property relating to cryptocurrency mining operations, which was previously announced on February 12, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated February 12, 2021, March 26, 2021 and April 16, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

21/04/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 10, 2021:

Number of Shares:

11,500,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.13 per share



Warrants:

5,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

48 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Paul Anderson

Y

200,126

Michael McInnis

Y

200,050

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

100,000

[1 placee]






Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable $12,925.61 cash and 49,714 warrants payable.


Herculis Partners, SA $4,550 cash and 17,500 warrants payable.


Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for two years from
closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 9, 2021:

Number of Shares:

4,800,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.21 per share



Number of Placees:

2 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 484,785 shares at $0.24 per share to settle outstanding debt for $116,348.49.

Number of Creditors:

7 Creditors






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Bill Koutsouras

Y

$27,500.00

$0.24

114,583

Tonno Vahk

Y

$27,500.00

$0.24

114,583

David Laing

Y

$27,500.00

$0.24

114,583

Anthony Clements

Y

$20,000

$0.24

83,333

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AURCREST GOLD INC. ("AGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 25, 2021:

Number of FT Shares:

3,788,333 flow through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per flow through share



Warrants:

3,788,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,788,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

14 Placees



Finder's Fee:

An aggregate of $78,504.99 and 373,833 broker warrants payable to IBK
Capital Corp. and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. Each broker warrant entitles
the holder to acquire one unit at an exercise price of $0.30 for a period of two
years. Each unit is comprised of one common share and one common share
purchase warrant exercisable on the same terms as the financing.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

________________________________________

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 681,818 shares to settle outstanding debt for $150,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor






Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Creditor

Insider=Y /
Progroup=P

Amount
Owing

Deemed Price
per Share

# of Shares






Jacob Capital Management Inc.

Y

$150,000

$0.22

681,818

(Sasha Jacob)





The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DYNASTY GOLD CORP. ("DYG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 5, 2021:

Number of Shares:

3,126,174 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.17 per share



Warrants:

3,126,174 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,126,174 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

22 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Roman Shklanka

Y

125,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 9 and 13, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 17, 2021 and April 09, 2021:

Number of Shares:

1,350,000 common shares



Purchase Price:

CDN$0.20 per share



Number of Placees:

8 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Aggregate of CDN$17,500 in cash payable to Kiyo Capital Ltd (Hewie Rattray)
and Steven Sangha.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release on April 09, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced:

Number of Shares:

10,565,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Warrants:

10,565,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,565,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

65 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

BJ Financial Accounting Consulting Inc.

Y

1,402,500

(Binny Jassal)



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

212,000

[4 Placees]






Finder's Fee:

EMD Financial Inc. - $10,000 cash and 50,000 shares


PI Financial Corp. - $52,192 cash and 260,960 finder warrants


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $17,968 cash and 89,840 finder warrants


Derek Cheung - $8,000 and 40,000 finder warrants




Each non-transferable finder warrants contains the same terms as under the
private placement exercisable at $0.50 into one common share for a two-year
period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated April 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

IVRNET INC. ("IVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,290,909 common shares at a deemed price of $0.055 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $126,000.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:29 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP") ("JUMP.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 18, 2021:

Non-Brokered:

Number of Shares:

30,770,000 units



Purchase Price:

$0.13 per unit



Warrants:

1,846,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,846,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.1794 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placees



Brokered:


Number of Shares:

38,500,000 FT shares



Purchase Price:

$0.1794 per FT share



Number of Placees:

2 placees



Finder's Fee:

Aggregate cash commissions of 6% and compensation warrants of 6% payable
to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, Sprott
Capital Partners LP, Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant
entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.1794 for a two-year
period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 22 and April 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAS GOLD CORP. ("MAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:50 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 29, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 29, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 1, 2021, for gross proceeds of $28,916,750 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters:

TD Securities Inc., Roth Canada ULC, Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc.
(the "Underwriters")



Offering:

5,405,000 common shares (the "Common Shares").



Common Share Price:

$5.35 per Share (the "Issue Price")



Compensation Options:

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the
Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the
aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Fee"); and (ii)
non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the number of
Common Shares sold under the Offering (the "Compensation Warrants").
Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share
at the Issue Price until April 1, 2022.



Over-Allotment Option:

The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was
exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 29, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated April 1, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile

________________________________________

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 7, 2021:

Number of Shares:

20,404,095 flow-through shares and 31,750,778 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.105 per flow-through share and $0.09 per non-flow-through share



Warrants:

41,952,826 share purchase warrants to purchase 41,952,826 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.13 for a period of two years



Number of Placees:

37 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. has received and aggregate of $342,649.99 in cash
and 3,569,174 finders' warrants, with each finder warrant exercisable into one
common share at $0.105 per share for a period of two years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 17, 2021 and April 7, 2021.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:55 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 12, 2021:

Number of Shares:

8,058,679 Flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.38 per share



Warrants:

4,029,340 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,029,340 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a three year period



Number of Placees:

6 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Shares

David Cates

Y

160,000




Finder's Fee:

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $120,089.88 cash and 316,026 warrants payable.


Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. $20,014.98 cash and 52,671 warrants payable.


-Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for three years
from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:02 p.m. PST, Apr. 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

KARSTEN ENERGY CORP. ("KAY.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 16, 2021
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 8, 2021:

Number of Shares:

1,200,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.20 per share



Number of Placees:

1 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

