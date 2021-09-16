TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $ 0.015

Payable Date: October 29, 2021

Record Date: October 4, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: October 1, 2021

________________________________________

CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST ("RCR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 1, 2019 and the news release issued by Canna 8 Investment Trust (the "Company") on July 21, 2021, effective at the opening, Monday, September 20, 2021, the securities of the "Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective September 9, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated September 9, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 45,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company, excluding the Underwriters' over-allotment option (defined below), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus Offering is deemed to have been filed and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 16, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $15,007,500.

Underwriters: Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd. And Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively,

the "Underwriters")



Offering: 51,750,000 Units including the full exercised of the over-allotment option

(defined below) granted to the Underwriters. Each Unit consisting of one

common share in capital of the Company and one-half of one common share

purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant")



Unit Price: $0.29 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.40 per common share exercisable until 5:00 p.m. (Calgary Time) on the date

that is thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date



Underwriters' Commission: $900,450.00 in aggregate cash commissions and 3,105,000 aggregate non-

transferable broker warrants (each a "Broker Warrant") exercisable to purchase

one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.29

each for twenty-four (24) months following the Closing Date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally fully exercised an Over-Allotment Option

previously provided by the Company in connection with this Prospectus Offering

to purchase up to 6,750,000 additional Units, representing up to 15% of the

Prospectus Offering, for $1,957,500 in gross proceeds to cover their over-

allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. The Over-Allotment

Option could have been exercised to acquire: (i) additional Units at $0.29 per

Unit; (ii) additional Warrants at $0.02 per Warrant; (iii) additional common shares

at $0.28 per common share; or (iv) any combination of additional Units, additional

Warrants, and additional common shares, as mentioned above, provided that

the aggregate did not exceed 6,750,000 additional Units, 6,750,000 common

shares, and the aggregate of 3,375,000 additional Warrants.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Offering dated September 9, 2021 and news releases dated August 26, 2021, August 27,2021 and September 16, 2021.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening Friday, September 17, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada (Alberta)



Capitalization: 25,875,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated September 16, 2021, of which

25,875,000 warrants are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: DB.WT.A CUSIP Number: 243437 13 4

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated September 16, 2021 pursuant to the Company's (final) short from prospectus dated September 9, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.025

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.0375

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-Distribution Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03333

Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-Distribution Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.002748

Payable Date: October 15, 2021

Record Date: September 30, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021

________________________________________

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company") on June 15, 2021, the Company will be arranged under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated April 19, 2021 between the Company and Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the plan of arrangement set out therein (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on June 18, 2021. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement will be effected at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday September 20, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company (CUSIP number below); and (ii) one-third of one common share of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated May 14, 2021 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value, of which

147,651,346 common shares are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VZLA (no change) CUSIP Number: 92859G202 (new)

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2021 and news releases dated June 21, 2021 and September 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

WESTCORE ENERGY LTD. ("WTR.H")

[formerly Westcore Energy Ltd. ("WTR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Westcore Energy Ltd. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, September 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of September 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from WTR to WTR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

21/09/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2021, between the Company and Daniel Lepage and Eric Bariault (together, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of an undivided interest in 12 claims in the Northern portion of the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,025,000 common shares to the Vendors over a 36 months period.

The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 9, 2021.

­­_____________________________________________

BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD. ("BXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Temporary Relief Measure Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 43,333,342 shares



Purchase Price: $0.015 per share



Warrants: 43,333,342 share purchase warrants to purchase 43,333,342 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA COMPUTATIONAL UNLIMITED CORP. ("SATO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option dated August 30, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire 100% interest in fifteen (15) mining claims near Western White Bay located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will pay an aggregate $72,500 in cash and will issue an aggregate 358,772 common shares to the Vendor over the course of two (2) years. The Vendor retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated August 30, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire up to 100% interest in four (4) mining claims near Western White Bay located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property").

As consideration the Company will pay an aggregate $72,500 in cash and will issue an aggregate 188,772 common shares to the Vendor over the course of two (2) years. The Vendor retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated August 31, 2021:

Number of Securities: 14,285,713 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share

Warrants: 14,285,713 common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,713 shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.085 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private

Placement

Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Gestion ADMA International Inc. (Alex Ducharme) Y 1,428,571 Gestion SDJF International Inc. (Simon Ducharme) Y 1,428,571 BF Gestion Capital Croissance Inc. (Daniel Belisle) Y 500,000







Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $53,200 and 760,000 warrants

to purchase 760,000 common shares at a price of $0.085 per share until

September 13, 2023

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 13, 2021.

GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 septembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 31 août 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 14 285 713 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 14 285 713 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 285 713 actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,085 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement

privé

Nombre de souscripteurs: 21 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Gestion ADMA International Inc. (Alex Ducharme) Y 1 428 571 Gestion SDJF International Inc. (Simon Ducharme) Y 1 428 571 BF Gestion Capital Croissance Inc. (Daniel Belisle) Y 500 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 53 200 $ et

760 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 760 000 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,085 $ par action jusqu'au 13 septembre 2023

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 septembre 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEO.ca Technologies Ltd. (the "Target"), a private company providing internet media, communications technology and premium stock market data.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 10,280,373 common shares at a deemed value of $1.07 per share, together with a cash payment of $6,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2021.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Geotic Inc. (the "Target"), an award-winning provider of mining industry software including applications for geological and geophysical modeling, based in Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 1,442,308 common shares at a deemed value of $1.04 per share, together with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2021.

________________________________________

GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 10, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,875,917 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 20, 2021 to September 19, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth ManagementError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,840,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 16, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 flow-through units and 5,840,000 non flow-through units at $0.05 per unit. Each flow-through unit had one half of a share purchase warrant attached and an original expiry date of September 16, 2020. These warrants totaling 2,110,000 received TSX acceptance on September 23, 2020 to have their expiry dates extended to September 16, 2023. Each non flow-through unit had one full share purchase warrant attached with an original expiry term of two years. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.

________________________________________

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 15, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,560,812 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 17, 2021 to September 16, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Trust.

For more information, please refer to the Trust's news release dated September 16, 2021.

________________________________________

KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,875,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.04 per Unit



Warrants: 8,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,875,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants will expire 20 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice

to the holders of the Warrants, after the 5-day volume weighted average prices

(VWAP) of the Common Shares have traded at a closing price of equal to or

greater than $0.125 per Common Share on the Exchange.



Number of Placees: 12 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider= Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Units John Kondrosky Y 1,250,000 Chris Moulson Y 1,250,000 Dan Wilson Y 1,250,000 Joseph Dietrich Y 1,250,000 Stephen Martin Y 1,000,000 Janice Comeau Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 14, 2021.

__________________________________

TRANSATLANTIC MINING CORP. ("TCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $208,879.15.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

