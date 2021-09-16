TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: $ 0.015
Payable Date: October 29, 2021
Record Date: October 4, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: October 1, 2021
________________________________________
CANNA 8 INVESTMENT TRUST ("RCR.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 1, 2019 and the news release issued by Canna 8 Investment Trust (the "Company") on July 21, 2021, effective at the opening, Monday, September 20, 2021, the securities of the "Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective September 9, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus Offering") dated September 9, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 45,000,000 units ("Units") of the Company, excluding the Underwriters' over-allotment option (defined below), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Company's Prospectus Offering is deemed to have been filed and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 16, 2021 ("Closing Date"), for gross proceeds of $15,007,500.
Underwriters:
Eight Capital, Raymond James Ltd. And Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively,
Offering:
51,750,000 Units including the full exercised of the over-allotment option
Unit Price:
$0.29 per Unit
Warrant Exercise Price/Term:
$0.40 per common share exercisable until 5:00 p.m. (Calgary Time) on the date
Underwriters' Commission:
$900,450.00 in aggregate cash commissions and 3,105,000 aggregate non-
Over-Allotment Option:
The Underwriters additionally fully exercised an Over-Allotment Option
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Offering dated September 9, 2021 and news releases dated August 26, 2021, August 27,2021 and September 16, 2021.
Listing of Warrants:
Effective at the opening Friday, September 17, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Industrial' company.
Corporate Jurisdiction:
Canada (Alberta)
Capitalization:
25,875,000 warrants, authorized by a warrant
25,875,000 warrants are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
DB.WT.A
CUSIP Number:
243437 13 4
These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated September 16, 2021 pursuant to the Company's (final) short from prospectus dated September 9, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per common share and will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Calgary time) thirty-six (36) months following the Closing Date.
________________________________________
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: $0.025
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.0375
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-Distribution Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO.2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.A") ("SCPT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Cdn Unit: CDN $0.03333
Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-Distribution Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Share: $0.002748
Payable Date: October 15, 2021
Record Date: September 30, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date: September 28, 2021
________________________________________
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Vizsla Silver Corp. (the "Company") on June 15, 2021, the Company will be arranged under Section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (B.C.) pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated April 19, 2021 between the Company and Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Spinco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and the plan of arrangement set out therein (the "Plan of Arrangement"). Court approval of the Plan of Arrangement was obtained on June 18, 2021. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement will be effected at 12:01 a.m. (Vancouver time) on Monday September 20, 2021 (the "Effective Date"). On the Effective Date, each existing common share of the Company will be exchanged for (i) one new common share of the Company (CUSIP number below); and (ii) one-third of one common share of Spinco. Shareholders should refer to the Company's information circular dated May 14, 2021 for instructions on how to submit the letter of transmittal and any other required documents for the purpose of receiving the new common shares of the Company and the common shares of Spinco.
Post - Arrangement:
Capitalization:
unlimited common shares with no par value, of which
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
VZLA (no change)
CUSIP Number:
92859G202 (new)
For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated May 14, 2021 and news releases dated June 21, 2021 and September 14, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.
________________________________________
WESTCORE ENERGY LTD. ("WTR.H")
[formerly Westcore Energy Ltd. ("WTR")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Westcore Energy Ltd. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, September 20, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.
As of September 20, 2021, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from WTR to WTR.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 7, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
1844 RESOURCES INC. ("EFF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 20, 2021, between the Company and Daniel Lepage and Eric Bariault (together, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of an undivided interest in 12 claims in the Northern portion of the Gaspé Peninsula, in the province of Québec (the "Property").
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 1,025,000 common shares to the Vendors over a 36 months period.
The Vendors will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 9, 2021.
_____________________________________________
BLUE RIVER RESOURCES LTD. ("BXR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Temporary Relief Measure Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 23, 2021:
Number of Shares:
43,333,342 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.015 per share
Warrants:
43,333,342 share purchase warrants to purchase 43,333,342 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.05 for a three-year period
Number of Placees:
20 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 10, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
CANADA COMPUTATIONAL UNLIMITED CORP. ("SATO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option dated August 30, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire 100% interest in fifteen (15) mining claims near Western White Bay located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property").
As consideration the Company will pay an aggregate $72,500 in cash and will issue an aggregate 358,772 common shares to the Vendor over the course of two (2) years. The Vendor retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.
________________________________________
CHURCHILL RESOURCES INC. ("CRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated August 30, 2021, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has the option to acquire up to 100% interest in four (4) mining claims near Western White Bay located in Newfoundland and Labrador (the "Property").
As consideration the Company will pay an aggregate $72,500 in cash and will issue an aggregate 188,772 common shares to the Vendor over the course of two (2) years. The Vendor retains a 2.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") on the Property and the Company may buy back 1.0% of the NSR for $1,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 30, 2021.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:02 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:50 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:55 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:56 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. ("GER")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated August 31, 2021:
Number of Securities:
14,285,713 common shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per common share
Warrants:
14,285,713 common share purchase warrants to purchase 14,285,713 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$0.085 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private
Number of Placees:
21 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
Name
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
# of shares
Gestion ADMA International Inc. (Alex Ducharme)
Y
1,428,571
Gestion SDJF International Inc. (Simon Ducharme)
Y
1,428,571
BF Gestion Capital Croissance Inc. (Daniel Belisle)
Y
500,000
Finder's Fee:
One finder received a cash commission totaling $53,200 and 760,000 warrants
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 13, 2021.
GLEN EAGLE RESOURCES INC. (« GER »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 16 septembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 31 août 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
14 285 713 actions ordinaires
Prix :
0,07 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
14 285 713 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 14 285 713 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
0,085 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement
Nombre de souscripteurs:
21 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Nom
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
# d'actions
Gestion ADMA International Inc. (Alex Ducharme)
Y
1 428 571
Gestion SDJF International Inc. (Simon Ducharme)
Y
1 428 571
BF Gestion Capital Croissance Inc. (Daniel Belisle)
Y
500 000
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 53 200 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 septembre 2021.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CEO.ca Technologies Ltd. (the "Target"), a private company providing internet media, communications technology and premium stock market data.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 10,280,373 common shares at a deemed value of $1.07 per share, together with a cash payment of $6,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2021.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 15, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Geotic Inc. (the "Target"), an award-winning provider of mining industry software including applications for geological and geophysical modeling, based in Val-d'Or, Quebec.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 1,442,308 common shares at a deemed value of $1.04 per share, together with a cash payment of $1,000,000.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2021.
________________________________________
GREENCASTLE RESOURCES LTD. ("VGN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 10, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,875,917 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period September 20, 2021 to September 19, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Wealth ManagementError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
5,840,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 16, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
September 16, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.10
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,220,000 flow-through units and 5,840,000 non flow-through units at $0.05 per unit. Each flow-through unit had one half of a share purchase warrant attached and an original expiry date of September 16, 2020. These warrants totaling 2,110,000 received TSX acceptance on September 23, 2020 to have their expiry dates extended to September 16, 2023. Each non flow-through unit had one full share purchase warrant attached with an original expiry term of two years. The private placement was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 16, 2019.
________________________________________
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Trust that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 15, 2021, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 11,560,812 trust units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from September 17, 2021 to September 16, 2022. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Trust.
For more information, please refer to the Trust's news release dated September 16, 2021.
________________________________________
KAIZEN DISCOVERY INC. ("KZD.RT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEW CAROLIN GOLD CORP. ("LAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CORP. ("SUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 14, 2021:
Number of Shares:
8,875,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.04 per Unit
Warrants:
8,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,875,000 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.05 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
Forced Exercised Provision:
The Warrants will expire 20 days after the date on which the Issuer gives notice
Number of Placees:
12 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider= Y /
Number of Units
John Kondrosky
Y
1,250,000
Chris Moulson
Y
1,250,000
Dan Wilson
Y
1,250,000
Joseph Dietrich
Y
1,250,000
Stephen Martin
Y
1,000,000
Janice Comeau
Y
250,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on September 14, 2021.
__________________________________
TRANSATLANTIC MINING CORP. ("TCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $208,879.15.
Number of Creditors:
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:53 a.m. PST, September 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
