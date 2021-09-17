U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,110.32
    -628.02 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·10 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANY:

BALSAM TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("BTEC.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
NEX COMPANY

Effective at the close of business September 20, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

________________________________________

21/09/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug.31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:08 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:13 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 19, 2021, and September 7, 2021:

Number of Shares:

878,970 shares



Purchase Price:

$1.65 per share



Warrants:

878,970 share purchase warrants to purchase 878,970 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$2.00 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

8 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement initially announced on August 6, 2021:

Number of Units:

6,666,711 units ("Units"). Each Unit is comprised of one share in the capital of
the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per Unit



Warrants:

3,333,352 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,352 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.45 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

41 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P

# of Units

Impactreneur Capital Corp.



(Hamed Shahbazi)

Y

83,333

Sean Cleary

Y

83,335

Simon Dealy

Y

83,333

GICMB Venture Corp. I



(Jonson Sun)

Y

1,459,667

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

248,333

[3 placees]






Finder's Fee:

$18,550.00 in cash and 61,844 Finder's Warrants payable to First Republic
Capital Corporation;


$4,991.07 in cash and 16,637 Finder's Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity
Corp.;


$4,200.00 in cash and 14,000 Finder's Warrants payable to Research Capital
Corp.;


$25,200.00 in cash and 84,000 Finder's Warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.;


$3,500.00 in cash and 11,667 Finder's Warrants payable to IA Private Wealth
Inc.; and


$1,365.00 in cash and 4,550 Finder's Warrants payable to RBC Dominion Securities.

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 until August 27, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release on August 30th, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 5, 2021 between the Company and the shareholders (the "Vendors") of Leaders and Co. Consulting in Governance and Leadership Inc. ("Leaders and Co."). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Leaders and Co. in return for an aggregate consideration of $4,400,000 in cash payments, subject to customary adjustments, and will further issue 3,559,870 common shares ("Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.309 per common shares to the Vendors. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a 24 month lock-up agreement following the closing of this transaction.

In addition to the above consideration, an additional $1,000,000 will be payable in cash to the Vendors over a 3 year term upon achieving certain financial thresholds.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated August 6, 2021 and August 30, 2021.

________________________________________

JESSY VENTURES CORP. ("SARG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:39 a.m. PST, September 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Sept. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:49 p.m. PST, Sept.16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SAASQUATCH CAPITAL CORP. ("SAAS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sept. 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021 and August 24, 2021:

Number of Shares:

478,475 common shares


641,191 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$3.22 per common share


$3.86 per flow-through share



Warrants:

1,119,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,119,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$4.18 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

23 placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $151,774 cash, 43,721 broker warrants and
22,393 corporate finance units.
GloRes Securities Inc. – $133,750 cash and 38,188 broker warrants




Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one unit of the
Company at a price of $3.22 per unit for a three-year period. Each unit is
comprised of one common share and one warrant. Each non-transferable
warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of
$4.18 for a three-year period.




Each corporate finance unit consists of one common share and one warrant.
Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable into one common share of the
Company at a price of $4.18 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on August 27, 2021 and September 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VIZSLA COPPER CORP. ("VCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 17, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, Sept.17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c7613.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    As the trading week wound down Friday, shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped up 4.3% through 1:40 p.m. EDT. You can probably thank J.P. Morgan for that. In a note this morning summing up its findings after recently meeting with Plug management, reports TheFly.com, J.P. Morgan analysts doubled down on their overweight rating on the stock.

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Friday It’s another red day on Wall Street with all three major indexes lower. As […]

  • 10 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20. More individual investors are investing in the stock market with the popularity of commission-free trading platforms like Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD). Retail investors […]

  • What's Going On With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Today?

    Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) is surging higher Friday on abnormally high volume. The stock might be trading higher following favorable data results by AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) for patients with unresectable, stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer. The average session volume over a 100-day period is about 300,000. Friday's session volume was approaching 120 million at publication time. AZN News: AstraZeneca announced that "the COAST Phase II trial showed oleclumab, an anti-CD73 mono

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • Market Recap: Friday, September 17

    Stocks fell on Friday as traders continued to digest a slew of mixed economic data and its implications for monetary policy. Jim Smigiel, Chief Investment Officer at SEI and Shannon Seery, Wells Fargo Economist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Dips As White House Raises Recession Fears; Elon Musk Praises China Rivals, Tesla Slips; Apple Falls

    The Dow Jones fell as Apple stock continued to dip. The White House warned of a recession. Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised its China rivals.

  • Wall Street yawns as China property giant nears default: What investors need to know

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, faces defaul next week. So far, global investors have shrugged off the event, but they should be paying attention.

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • 7 timely Warren Buffett quotes to help guide you in this risky market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Americans Haven’t Been This Down on Housing Market Since 1982

    (Bloomberg) -- The last time Americans were this turned off by the U.S. housing market, borrowing costs were over five times the current rate. The share of people who think now is a good time to buy a home fell in September to 29%, extending the plunge from March when the proportion was more than twice as high, data from the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed Friday. It’s also the smallest chunk of respondents since 1982.Back then, the average for a 30-year fixed rate mortga

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Invest $300 in Right Now

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway are renowned for their stock-picking abilities. That's why it can be a good idea to follow their lead at times.

  • Costco’s stock set up to fall after earnings, and that’s the time to buy it, analyst says

    Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. are likely to dip after the membership-based warehouse retail giant reports earnings, but that when investors should buy, said long-time bullish analyst Rupesh Parikh at Oppenheimer.

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.

  • The 3 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

    Energy stocks are in the environmental dog house, but that doesn't mean there aren't high-yield options that remain safe and attractive.

  • If there were a ‘Big Three’ of electric vehicle makers, who would join Tesla?

    Some EV companies have confirmed that no revenue will be forthcoming for the rest of this year, raising questions about who will survive and thrive in the space.

  • Hut 8 Mining Closes US$173 Million Common Share Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").