TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: October 31, 2022
Record Date: October 24, 2022
Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2022
________________________________________
INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG.H")
[Formerly Intact Gold Corp. (ITG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, INTACT GOLD CORP. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of October 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from ITG to ITG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 12, 2022, and the news releases issued by the Company on October 13, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.
_______________________________________
22/10/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2022:
Number of Shares: 5,500,000 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share
Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 common shares
Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months after the closing date
Number of Placees: 2 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation: Nil
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$19,500
0 Shares
300,000 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.15 before September 27, 2025. Each unit will include one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until September 27, 2025.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 27, 2022 and October 13, 2022.
MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 septembre 2022 :
Nombre d'actions : 5 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription : 5 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 500 000 actions ordinaires
Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture
Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun
Montant total en espèces
# total d'actions
# total de bons de souscription
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
19 500 $
0 actions
300 000 bons desouscription
Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une unité à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025. Chaque unité comprendra une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription permettant de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 septembre 2022 et du 13 octobre 2022.
________________________________________
ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective January 12, 2021, Artemis Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 12, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's two Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, related to the brokered and non-brokered offering of common shares of the Company described below.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 14, 2022, for gross proceeds of $175,005,000, as follows:
Prospectus-Share Brokered Offering:
Offering: 19,112,000 shares
Share Price: $4.50 per share
Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.
Underwriters' Commission: $3,137,625 cash
Prospectus-Share Non-Brokered Offering:
Offering: 19,778,000 shares
Share Price: $4.50 per share
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2022, October 14, 2022, and the Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR.
________________________________________
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, Oct.13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,311 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$36,500 (CAD$47,577.75).
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
Creditors
# of Creditors
Amount Owing
Deemed Price per Share
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
1
USD$36,500
$0.25
190,311
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16, 2022:
Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per share
Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration option
Number of Placees: 13 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
2,950,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$500
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022 and October 5, 2022:
Non-Flow-Through
Number of Shares: 7,200,909 shares
Purchase Price: $0.11 per share
Warrants: 3,600,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,454 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period
Flow-Through
Number of Shares: 4,627,153 flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share
Charity Flow-Through
Number of Shares: 4,183,810 charity flow-through shares
Purchase Price: $0.1573 per charity flow-through share
Warrants: 2,091,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,091,905 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
5
785,692
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
3
425,000
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$33,363
N/A
N/A
The Company issued a news release on October 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 11, 2022, between Harfang Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 53 mining claims, contiguous to their Lake Menarik and Menarik East properties.
CASH ($)
SECURITIES
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
CONSIDERATION
$82,150
300,000 common shares
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2022.
EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 11 octobre 2022, entre Exploration Harfang Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 53 claims miniers contigus aux propriétés Lac Ménarik et Ménarik Est de la société.
ESPÈCES ($)
TITRES
ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)
CONTREPARTIE
82 150 $
300 000 actions ordinaires
S/O
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2022.
__________________________________________
MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2022:
Number of Shares: 9,000,000 shares
Purchase Price: $0.075 per share
Warrants: 9,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,000,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 5 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Placees
# of Placee (s)
Aggregate # of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
N/A
N/A
Aggregate Cash Amount
Aggregate #
of Shares
Aggregate #
of Warrants
Finder's Fee:
$13,125.00
N/A
175,000
Finders' Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on October 13, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 96,265,000
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2022
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2025
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.055
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 97,165,000 shares with 97,165,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 12, 2020.
________________________________________
SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 248,465 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 12, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.
We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business October 13, 2022, commenced trading on Friday, October 14, 2022.
The Company has completed its public offering of securities on October 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $217,850 (2,178,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c1159.html