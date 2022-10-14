U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,583.07
    -86.84 (-2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,634.83
    -403.89 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,321.39
    -327.76 (-3.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,682.40
    -46.01 (-2.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.55
    -3.56 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,650.20
    -26.80 (-1.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.20
    -0.72 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9724
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0580 (+1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1180
    -0.0150 (-1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.5380 (+1.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,206.23
    -208.38 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.82
    -12.36 (-2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

·12 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC.  ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share:  $0.02

Payable Date:  October 31, 2022

Record Date:  October 24, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2022

________________________________________

INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG.H") 
[Formerly Intact Gold Corp. (ITG")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, INTACT GOLD CORP. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.  Therefore, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ITG to ITG.H.  There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital.  The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 12, 2022, and the news releases issued by the Company on October 13, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

 

22/10/14  - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   5,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price:                       $0.065 per common share

Warrants:                                  5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 common shares

Warrants Exercise Price:          $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months after the closing date

Number of Placees:                  2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Nil


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$19,500

0 Shares

300,000  Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.15 before September 27, 2025. Each unit will include one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until September 27, 2025.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 27, 2022 and October 13, 2022.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 septembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions :                    5 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix :                                         0,065 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription :              5 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 500 000  actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons :         0,15 $ par action pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture

Nombre de souscripteurs :        2 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun


Montant total en espèces

# total d'actions

# total de bons de souscription

Honoraire d'intermédiation :

19 500 $

0 actions

300 000 bons desouscription

Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une unité à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025. Chaque unité comprendra une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription permettant de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 septembre 2022 et du 13 octobre 2022.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective January 12, 2021, Artemis Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 12, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's two Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, related to the brokered and non-brokered offering of common shares of the Company described below.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 14, 2022, for gross proceeds of $175,005,000, as follows:

Prospectus-Share Brokered Offering:

Offering:                                   19,112,000 shares

Share Price:                             $4.50 per share

Underwriters:                             National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Underwriters' Commission:      $3,137,625 cash

Prospectus-Share Non-Brokered Offering:

Offering:                                   19,778,000 shares

Share Price:                             $4.50 per share

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2022, October 14, 2022, and the Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.  ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53  a.m. PST, Oct.13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC.  ("AUL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,311 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$36,500 (CAD$47,577.75).

Number of Creditors:                 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

USD$36,500

$0.25

190,311

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16, 2022:

Number of Shares:                    8,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                       $0.05 per share

Warrants:                                  8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:           $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration option

Number of Placees:                  13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

2,950,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$500

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022 and October 5, 2022:

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares:                   7,200,909 shares

Purchase Price:                       $0.11 per share

Warrants:                                  3,600,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,454 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:           $0.17 for a two-year period

Flow-Through

Number of Shares:                    4,627,153 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:                         $0.13 per flow-through share

Charity Flow-Through

Number of Shares:                    4,183,810 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price:                        $0.1573 per charity flow-through share

Warrants:                                   2,091,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,091,905 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:            $0.17 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

5

785,692

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

3

425,000


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$33,363

N/A

N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 11, 2022, between Harfang Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 53 mining claims, contiguous to their Lake Menarik and Menarik East properties.


CASH  ($)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES ($)

CONSIDERATION

$82,150

300,000 common shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2022.

EXPLORATION HARFANG INC.  (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :   Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 11 octobre 2022, entre Exploration Harfang Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 53 claims miniers contigus aux propriétés Lac Ménarik et Ménarik Est de la société.


ESPÈCES  ($)

TITRES

ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($)

CONTREPARTIE

82 150 $

300 000 actions ordinaires

S/O

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2022.

__________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2022:

Number of Shares:                   9,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:                       $0.075 per share

Warrants:                                  9,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:           $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:                   5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$13,125.00

N/A

175,000

Finders' Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 13, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     96,265,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:                         October 29, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                              October 29, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                  $0.055

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 97,165,000 shares with 97,165,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 12, 2020.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 248,465 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at 5:00  a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier  2 Company

Effective at  9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 12, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred.  Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business October 13, 2022, commenced trading on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on October 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $217,850 (2,178,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/14/c1159.html

Recommended Stories

  • Regional One, Memphis City Council clash over access to crime victims

    Regional One Health says it cannot give a city-sponsored violence intervention group access to patients without violating federal privacy laws.

  • Kroger’s Pursuit of Albertsons Hinged on Regulatory Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- When Albertsons Cos. all but announced it was for sale in February, rival grocer Kroger Co. got to work. Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsRolex Prices to Drop Further as Supply Surges: Morgan StanleyStocks Upended by Inflation Survey’s Sobering View: Markets WrapPutin Tried for Years to Stop His Military From Using Western Parts — And Mostly FailedCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger had eyed Alberts

  • James Conner, Darrel Williams ruled out in final injury report

    The Cardinals will be missing James Conner and Matt Prater on Sunday. CB Byron Murphy has a groin injury that has him questionable.

  • Attorneys: Are there other suspects in Murdaugh family double murders?

    Alex Murdaugh’s legal team filed a “motion to compel” which presents information that may indicate there could be at least two other murder suspect.

  • Officials find human remains near Okmulgee during search for four missing men

    Okmulgee police said Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were reported missing by family members earlier in the week.

  • Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility

    The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro Atlanta.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Here’s how ‘rare’ S&P 500’s ‘violent’ reversal was after Thursday’s inflation report — and what history shows may come next, according to Bespoke

    The U.S. stock market took an unusual swing after Thursday’s inflation report. “Shortly after the open, the S&P 500 index had dropped nearly 4% from its pre-market highs before staging an epic rally of over 5%,” Bespoke Investment Group said in a note Friday. “Even in this ‘all or nothing’ type of market environment, reversals of that magnitude are rare.”

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • ‘This is not QE or QT. This is none of those.’ Why the U.S. Treasury is exploring debt buybacks

    The U.S. Treasury Department put an item on its agenda Friday to start talking with primary dealers about the potential for it to buy back some of its older debt to help keep markets functioning smoothly.

  • NIO Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    NIO Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NIO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • 10 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best LNG and LNG shipping stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more LNG and LNG shipping stocks, go directly to the 5 Best LNG and LNG Shipping Stocks to Buy Now. According to Shell LNG Outlook 2022 report, global trade in LNG climbed […]

  • There’s no rush to buy I-bonds

    This week’s worse-than-expected inflation report led to turmoil in more than one market, but you only read about one of them. What got far less attention was the flurry of excitement that the inflation report caused in the normally-staid I-bond market.

  • Tesla Stock Is Down 50% From Its High. Time to Buy?

    Investors were surprised by the big rally in the stock market on Thursday, but Friday brought another dose of reality and disappointment. After having posted monumental gains despite high readings on inflation, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) closed at its worst level of the year, and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gave up most of their advances from earlier in the week. One of the biggest stock stories of the past several years has been Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • The Stock Market’s Rebound Fizzled Again. Why a Real Bottom Could Form Soon.

    Investors seemingly can’t stop trying to pick a stock market bottom, no matter how bad the news—and it continues to backfire. Consider: This past Thursday, September’s consumer inflation report came in much hotter than expected, with the core CPI hitting a 40-year high. The initial response was exactly what you’d expect—the traded down as much as 2.4%—but then it started rallying…and rallying.

  • How to Make $1,000 in Dividends Every Month

    Dividends are the bread and butter of income investors. You don't need to sell your assets or spend hours every day managing your accounts. Instead, dividend stocks simply generate income on their own. Putting together a portfolio that generates at least … Continue reading → The post How to Make $1,000 a Month in Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market. Liquidity in the world's largest bond market has deteriorated this year partly because of rising volatility as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The central bank, which had bought government bonds during the COVID-19 pandemic to stimulate the economy, is now also reducing the size of its balance sheet by letting its bonds reach maturity without buying more, a move which investors fear could exacerbate price swings.