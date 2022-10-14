TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: October 31, 2022

Record Date: October 24, 2022

Ex-dividend Date: October 21, 2022

________________________________________

INTACT GOLD CORP. ("ITG.H")

[Formerly Intact Gold Corp. (ITG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, INTACT GOLD CORP. (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ITG to ITG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number, and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 12, 2022, and the news releases issued by the Company on October 13, 2022, effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the securities of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

22/10/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABCOURT MINES INC. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,500,000 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.065 per common share

Warrants: 5,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,500,000 common shares

Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 per share for a period of 36 months after the closing date

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $19,500 0 Shares 300,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one unit at an exercise price of $0.15 before September 27, 2025. Each unit will include one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.15 until September 27, 2025.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated September 27, 2022 and October 13, 2022.

MINES ABCOURT INC. («ABI»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 27 septembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions : 5 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix : 0,065 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription : 5 500 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 500 000 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15 $ par action pendant une période de 36 mois suivant la date de clôture

Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 19 500 $ 0 actions 300 000 bons desouscription

Modalités des bons de souscription à l'intermédiaire : chaque bon de souscription permet de souscrire une unité à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025. Chaque unité comprendra une action ordinaire et un bon de souscription permettant de souscrire une action ordinaire à un prix d'exercice de 0,15 $ jusqu'au 27 septembre 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 septembre 2022 et du 13 octobre 2022.

________________________________________

ARTEMIS GOLD INC. ("ARTG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective January 12, 2021, Artemis Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 12, 2021 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), was filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Base Shelf Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions. The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's two Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, related to the brokered and non-brokered offering of common shares of the Company described below.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on October 14, 2022, for gross proceeds of $175,005,000, as follows:

Prospectus-Share Brokered Offering:

Offering: 19,112,000 shares

Share Price: $4.50 per share

Underwriters: National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Scotia Capital Inc., Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Underwriters' Commission: $3,137,625 cash

Prospectus-Share Non-Brokered Offering:

Offering: 19,778,000 shares

Share Price: $4.50 per share

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2022, October 14, 2022, and the Prospectus Supplements dated October 7, 2022, which have been filed on SEDAR.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:53 a.m. PST, Oct.13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURELIUS MINERALS INC. ("AUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 190,311 shares to settle outstanding debt for USD$36,500 (CAD$47,577.75).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 USD$36,500 $0.25 190,311 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 8,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration option

Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 2,950,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GFG RESOURCES INC. ("GFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2022 and October 5, 2022:

Non-Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 7,200,909 shares

Purchase Price: $0.11 per share

Warrants: 3,600,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,600,454 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period

Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 4,627,153 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through share

Charity Flow-Through

Number of Shares: 4,183,810 charity flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.1573 per charity flow-through share

Warrants: 2,091,905 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,091,905 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.17 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 785,692 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 425,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,363 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 6, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 11, 2022, between Harfang Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire 53 mining claims, contiguous to their Lake Menarik and Menarik East properties.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $82,150 300,000 common shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 12, 2022.

EXPLORATION HARFANG INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 octobre 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'acquisition de propriété (la « convention ») datée du 11 octobre 2022, entre Exploration Harfang Inc. (la « société ») et une société privée sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra 53 claims miniers contigus aux propriétés Lac Ménarik et Ménarik Est de la société.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE 82 150 $ 300 000 actions ordinaires S/O

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 octobre 2022.

__________________________________________

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.075 per share

Warrants: 9,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $13,125.00 N/A 175,000

Finders' Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 13, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 96,265,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 29, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.055

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 97,165,000 shares with 97,165,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 12, 2020.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 248,465 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $20,000 provided to the company between April 1, 2022 and September 30, 2022 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, Oct. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ST. DAVIDS CAPITAL INC. ("SDCI.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 12, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business October 13, 2022, commenced trading on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on October 14, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $217,850 (2,178,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

