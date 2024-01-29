TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating TT Electronics (LON:TTG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on TT Electronics is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.021 = UK£11m ÷ (UK£688m - UK£179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, TT Electronics has an ROCE of 2.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TT Electronics compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TT Electronics here for free.

So How Is TT Electronics' ROCE Trending?

In terms of TT Electronics' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.1% from 5.7% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line On TT Electronics' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for TT Electronics. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 18% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TT Electronics (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about.

