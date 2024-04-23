TT Vision Holdings Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: RM0.023 (vs RM0.027 in FY 2022)

TT Vision Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TTVHB) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM58.2m (up 9.8% from FY 2022).

Net income: RM10.7m (up 5.1% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 18% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: RM0.023.

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Optoelectronic Inspection Equipment, Discrete Component and Ic Inspection Equipment segment contributing a total revenue of RM38.6m (66% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM34.1m amounted to 59% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to RM8.78m (66% of total expenses). Explore how TTVHB's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

TT Vision Holdings Berhad shares are up 8.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for TT Vision Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



