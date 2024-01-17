TT Vision Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TTVHB) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at TT Vision Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TTVHB) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TT Vision Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM12m ÷ (RM145m - RM38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, TT Vision Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TT Vision Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at TT Vision Holdings Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 11%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 129% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that TT Vision Holdings Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And since the stock has fallen 40% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Like most companies, TT Vision Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

