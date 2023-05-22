TT Vision Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TTVHB) insiders have significant skin in the game with 46% ownership

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in TT Vision Holdings Berhad's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

67% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Ownership research, combined with past performance data can help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

A look at the shareholders of TT Vision Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TTVHB) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 46% to be precise, is individual insiders. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So, insiders of TT Vision Holdings Berhad have a lot at stake and every decision they make on the company’s future is important to them from a financial point of view.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of TT Vision Holdings Berhad.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About TT Vision Holdings Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of TT Vision Holdings Berhad, for yourself, below.

TT Vision Holdings Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Malaysian Technology Development Corporation Sdn Bhd, with ownership of 23%. The second and third largest shareholders are Goon Yin and Wong Hsow, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 22%. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 3 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of TT Vision Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of TT Vision Holdings Berhad. Insiders have a RM234m stake in this RM510m business. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 31% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over TT Vision Holdings Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 23%, private equity firms could influence the TT Vision Holdings Berhad board. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with TT Vision Holdings Berhad .

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

