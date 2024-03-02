TTEC Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$2.46b (flat on FY 2022).

Net income: US$8.43m (down 92% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 0.3% (down from 4.2% in FY 2022).

EPS: US$0.18 (down from US$2.19 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TTEC Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 62%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 2 years compared to a 6.4% growth forecast for the Professional Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 23% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that TTEC Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

