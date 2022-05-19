U.S. markets closed

TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (“PCB”), radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

  • The Barclays High Yield Bond and Syndicated Loan Conference on May 24th at the Omni Barton Creek Hotel in Austin,

  • The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications conference on May 25th at the Westin Seaport Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 9:20 am Eastern Time,

  • The virtual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on June 1st,

  • The UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on June 7th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, with a presentation at 4:20 pm Eastern Time,

  • The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 8th with a presentation at 3:10 pm Eastern Time at the Intercontinental Barclays Hotel in New York, and

  • The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9th at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston with a presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

All presentations will be webcast live on the company’s website, www.ttm.com, and a replay will be accessible for a limited time following the events.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs and backplane assemblies, and a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave/microelectronic components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
sameer.desai@ttmtech.com
714-327-3050


