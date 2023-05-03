U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Results

TTM Technologies, Inc.
·14 min read
TTM Technologies, Inc.
TTM Technologies, Inc.

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the first quarter fiscal 2023, which ended on April 3, 2023.  

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $544.4 million

  • GAAP net loss of $5.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share

  • Non-GAAP net income was $18.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share

  • Operating cash flow of $55.1 million; free cash flow of $24.4 million

  • Paid $50 million of Term Loan B

  • Completed sale of Shanghai BPA facility

First Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2023 were $544.4 million, compared to $581.3 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.5 million compared to GAAP operating income of $25.9 million in the first quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2023 was $5.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $17.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results
        
On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $25.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 was $58.5 million, or 10.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $62.0 million, or 10.7% of sales for the first quarter of 2022.

“Revenues were below the guided range due to demand weakness in our commercial end markets and continued supply chain related challenges in North America which resulted in reduced shipments to our Aerospace and Defense customers,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.   “However, due to favorable mix and cost controls, non-GAAP EPS was within our guided range. In addition, cash flow from operations remained strong at 10.1% of revenues which enabled our Board of Directors to authorize a new $100 million stock repurchase program,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook
While demand in the Aerospace and Defense market remains strong, bookings in our commercial end markets have stabilized at a low level given continued customer inventory reductions and weaker end market demand. As a result, TTM estimates that revenue for the second quarter of 2023 will be in the range of $530 million to $570 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.17 to $0.23 per diluted share.

Separately, as a result of the Term Loan B that is maturing in the third quarter of 2024, the company is evaluating options for its refinancing.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter and 2023 results and the second quarter 2023 outlook on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. first quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call. Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call.   The conference call also will be webcast on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies, Inc. first quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM’s website at TTM Technologies, Inc. first quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast.

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including engineered systems, RF components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company’s actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-K may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company’s financial closing procedures; final adjustments; completion of the review by the company’s independent registered accounting firm; and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes information about TTM’s adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM’s ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management’s control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is not available without unreasonable effort and has not been provided.

- Tables Follow -

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Selected Unaudited Financial Information

(In thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

 

$

544,437

 

 

$

581,260

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

458,314

 

 

 

490,337

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

 

 

 

 

 

86,123

 

 

 

90,923

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

 

21,302

 

 

 

18,272

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

35,073

 

 

 

32,770

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

7,085

 

 

 

5,555

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

21,964

 

 

 

8,274

 

 

Restructuring charges

 

 

 

4,167

 

 

 

184

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

 

 

89,591

 

 

 

65,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

 

 

 

 

(3,468

)

 

 

25,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(12,807

)

 

 

(11,361

)

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

-

 

 

Other, net

 

 

 

1,198

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

(13,738

)

 

 

16,477

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

7,924

 

 

 

769

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

 

 

 

 

$

(5,814

)

 

$

17,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

$

(0.06

)

 

$

0.17

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

(0.06

)

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

102,381

 

 

 

102,613

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

102,381

 

 

 

104,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

 

 

102,381

 

 

 

102,613

 

 

Dilutive effect of warrants

 

 

-

 

 

 

6

 

 

Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,685

 

 

Diluted shares

 

 

102,381

 

 

 

104,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

April 3, 2023

 

January 2, 2023

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash

 

$

417,452

 

$

402,749

 

 

Accounts and notes receivable, net

 

 

398,898

 

 

473,225

 

 

Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property

 

 

34,746

 

 

69,240

 

 

Contract assets

 

 

316,048

 

 

335,788

 

 

Inventories

 

 

176,728

 

 

170,639

 

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,378,103

 

 

1,493,056

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

714,147

 

 

724,204

 

 

Operating lease right of use asset

 

 

15,622

 

 

18,862

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

 

1,068,163

 

 

1,087,482

 

 

Total assets

 

 

3,176,035

 

 

3,323,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

 

$

-

 

$

50,000

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

312,823

 

 

361,788

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

627,751

 

 

761,325

 

 

Debt, net of discount

 

 

879,993

 

 

879,407

 

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

1,020,550

 

 

1,026,700

 

 

Total equity

 

 

1,527,734

 

 

1,535,579

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

 

3,176,035

 

 

3,323,604

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

15.8

%

 

 

15.6

%

 

 

Operating margin

 

 

(0.6

)%

 

 

4.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End Market Breakdown:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aerospace and Defense

 

 

43

%

 

 

30

%

 

 

 

Automotive

 

 

17

%

 

 

20

%

 

 

 

Data Center Computing

 

 

10

%

 

 

16

%

 

 

 

Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation

 

 

19

%

 

 

21

%

 

 

 

Networking

 

 

11

%

 

 

13

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based Compensation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

Amount included in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

$

1,662

 

 

$

1,276

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

 

 

741

 

 

 

650

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

 

2,562

 

 

 

2,053

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

 

275

 

 

 

255

 

 

 

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

 

 

$

5,240

 

 

$

4,234

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Segment Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

Net sales:

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

PCB

 

 

$

534,111

 

 

$

566,070

 

 

 

 

RF&S Components

 

 

10,326

 

 

 

15,190

 

 

 

 

Total net sales

 

 

$

544,437

 

 

$

581,260

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating segment income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PCB

 

 

$

51,634

 

 

$

56,540

 

 

 

 

RF&S Components

 

 

2,168

 

 

 

5,750

 

 

 

 

Corporate & Other

 

 

(29,498

)

 

 

(26,764

)

 

 

 

Total operating segment income

 

 

 

24,304

 

 

 

35,526

 

 

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

(27,772

)

 

 

(9,658

)

 

 

 

Total operating (loss) income

 

 

 

(3,468

)

 

 

25,868

 

 

 

 

Total other expense

 

 

 

(10,270

)

 

 

(9,391

)

 

 

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

 

 

$

(13,738

)

 

$

16,477

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECONCILIATIONS1

 

First Quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

86,123

 

 

$

90,923

 

 

 

 

Add back item:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

5,808

 

 

 

1,384

 

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures

 

 

 

1,233

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

1,662

 

 

 

1,276

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

 

 

 

 

(2,128

)

 

 

(1,403

)

 

 

 

Purchase accounting related inventory markup

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

92,861

 

 

$

92,180

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

 

17.1

%

 

 

15.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating (loss) income

 

 

 

$

(3,468

)

 

$

25,868

 

 

 

 

Add back items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

27,772

 

 

 

9,658

 

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures

 

 

 

1,276

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

5,240

 

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

 

 

 

 

(2,128

)

 

 

(1,403

)

 

 

 

Purchase accounting related inventory markup

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating income

 

 

 

$

33,350

 

 

$

39,495

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

 

6.1

%

 

 

6.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net (loss) income

 

 

 

$

(5,814

)

 

$

17,246

 

 

 

 

Add back items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

27,772

 

 

 

9,658

 

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures

 

 

 

1,276

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

5,240

 

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

 

727

 

 

 

532

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

(827

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(99

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

(1,339

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

 

 

 

 

(2,128

)

 

 

(1,403

)

 

 

 

Purchase accounting related inventory markup

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

Income taxes5

 

 

 

(11,744

)

 

 

(5,226

)

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

 

 

 

$

18,648

 

 

$

25,253

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP diluted number of shares

 

 

102,381

 

 

 

104,304

 

 

 

 

Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options

 

1,949

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted number of shares

 

 

104,330

 

 

 

104,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net (loss) income

 

 

 

$

(5,814

)

 

$

17,246

 

 

 

 

Add back items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax benefit

 

 

 

 

(7,924

)

 

 

(769

)

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

 

12,807

 

 

 

11,361

 

 

 

 

Amortization of definite-lived intangibles

 

 

 

27,772

 

 

 

9,658

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expense

 

 

 

25,253

 

 

 

21,500

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

 

5,240

 

 

 

4,234

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

(827

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(99

)

 

 

 

Gain on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

(1,339

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Unrealized gain on commodity hedge

 

 

 

 

(2,128

)

 

 

(1,403

)

 

 

 

Purchase accounting related inventory markup

 

 

 

163

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges

 

 

 

4,668

 

 

 

1,138

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

58,525

 

 

$

62,039

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

10.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Free cash flow reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating cash flow

 

$

55,078

 

 

$

35,991

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures, net

 

 

(30,707

)

 

 

(23,420

)

 

 

 

Free cash flow

 

$

24,371

 

 

$

12,571

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.

 

 

 

2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, and purchase accounting related inventory markup.

 

 

 

3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.

 

 

 

4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.

 

 

 

5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.

 

 

 

6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, gain on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized gain on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

Contact: 
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Sameer.desai@ttmtech.com 
714-327-3050