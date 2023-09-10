TTUHSC celebrates new brand identity at Amarillo event: The Future of Health

"The Future of Health" is debuting as the refreshed brand identity for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC). TTUHSC said it represents more than 50 years of training health care professionals and the collective contribution of team members and students to impact the future of health for people across the state and beyond.

The brand was celebrated at an event Wednesday afternoon at the TTUHSC School of Medicine/School of Health Professions Student Lounge, located at 1400 S. Coulter in Amarillo. TTUHSC President Lori Rice-Spearman, Ph.D., unveiled the university’s new identity, which more directly reflects TTUHSC’s legacy, commitment to academic excellence and the university’s shared mission, vision, values and purpose, according to a news release.

The TTUHSC External Relations team researched, planned and executed the refreshed brand, allowing TTUHSC to communicate an identity as both a university and a health care organization.

Vice President of External Relations Ashley Hamm, Assistant Vice President Holly Russell, Director of Marketing and Digital Strategy Amanda Graham and Creative Director Aric Johnson presented the new brand identity to each campus during a series of brand labs held in August, according to TTUHSC.

Hamm said the work began several years ago with what they are referring to as a “brand audit,” to understand all the places the brand lives and is represented, from outdoor signage to uniforms and the website. This audit accounted for more than 150 logos, some of which did not feature the double-T or TTUHSC name. After researching how members of the community, students, alumni and more connect to the brand, TTUHSC said data was used to help find the new identity, with all now having the same institutional logo that will be used for formal communication and as a primary identifier.

The TTUHSC brand launch celebrations began on Sept. 5 and are taking place at each campus.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: The Future of Health: TTUHSC celebrates new brand identity