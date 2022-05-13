U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

Tubes and Cores Market Records a CAGR of over 7.75% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tubes and Cores Market size is set to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. The report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tubes and Cores Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report identifies the growing demand for transparent barrier film as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

Key Tubes and Cores Market Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 202-202: USD 3.07 billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%

  3. YoY growth (%): 6.77%

  4. Performing market contribution: North America at 37%

  5. Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for tubes and cores are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in South America.

The rise in the residential building sector will help the tubes and cores market grow in North America throughout the projected period, thanks to a large increase in demand from the carpet industry.

For Additional Information about the regional market: Request a sample report.

The tubes and cores market covers the following areas:

Tubes And Cores Market Sizing
Tubes And Cores Market Forecast
Tubes And Cores Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Ace Paper Tube

  • Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG

  • Callenor Co.

  • Cellmark AB

  • Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

  • Cores and Tubes Ltd.

  • Greif Inc.

  • Heartland Products Group LLC

  • Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

  • LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

  • Northrich

  • OX Industries Inc.

  • PTS Manufacturing Co.

  • Rae Products

  • Sonoco Products Co.

  • Transpaco Ltd.

  • Valk Industries Inc.

  • VPK Group NV

  • Wes Pac Inc.

  • Western Container Corp.

Download our latest sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Tubes and Cores Market.

  • The growing demand for transparent barrier film:

To know about a few other market drivers, trends, and challenges, Download our sample report

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Tubes and Cores Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 3.07 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.77

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group NV, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Ace Paper Tube

  • 10.4 Callenor Co.

  • 10.5 Greif Inc.

  • 10.6 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

  • 10.7 LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

  • 10.8 Northrich

  • 10.9 OX Industries Inc.

  • 10.10 Sonoco Products Co.

  • 10.11 Transpaco Ltd.

  • 10.12 VPK Group NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tubes-and-cores-market-records-a-cagr-of-over-7-75-by-2026discover-company-insights-in-technavio-301546270.html

SOURCE Technavio

