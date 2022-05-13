Tubes and Cores Market Records a CAGR of over 7.75% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tubes and Cores Market size is set to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. The report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tubes and Cores Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report identifies the growing demand for transparent barrier film as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Tubes and Cores Market Report Highlights:

Market growth 202-202: USD 3.07 billion Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% YoY growth (%): 6.77% Performing market contribution: North America at 37% Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy

Regional Market Analysis

North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for tubes and cores are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in South America.

The rise in the residential building sector will help the tubes and cores market grow in North America throughout the projected period, thanks to a large increase in demand from the carpet industry.

The tubes and cores market covers the following areas:

Tubes And Cores Market Sizing

Tubes And Cores Market Forecast

Tubes And Cores Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Ace Paper Tube

Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG

Callenor Co.

Cellmark AB

Chicago Mailing Tube Co.

Cores and Tubes Ltd.

Greif Inc.

Heartland Products Group LLC

Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

Northrich

OX Industries Inc.

PTS Manufacturing Co.

Rae Products

Sonoco Products Co.

Transpaco Ltd.

Valk Industries Inc.

VPK Group NV

Wes Pac Inc.

Western Container Corp.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Tubes and Cores Market.

The growing demand for transparent barrier film:

Tubes and Cores Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group NV, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Ace Paper Tube

10.4 Callenor Co.

10.5 Greif Inc.

10.6 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

10.7 LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.

10.8 Northrich

10.9 OX Industries Inc.

10.10 Sonoco Products Co.

10.11 Transpaco Ltd.

10.12 VPK Group NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

