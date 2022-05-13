Tubes and Cores Market Records a CAGR of over 7.75% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tubes and Cores Market size is set to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. The report cover insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.
The report identifies the growing demand for transparent barrier film as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The emerging waste reduction techniques in tubes and cores manufacturing will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Key Tubes and Cores Market Report Highlights:
Market growth 202-202: USD 3.07 billion
Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
YoY growth (%): 6.77%
Performing market contribution: North America at 37%
Key consumer countries: US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy
Regional Market Analysis
North America will account for 37 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for tubes and cores are the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in South America.
The rise in the residential building sector will help the tubes and cores market grow in North America throughout the projected period, thanks to a large increase in demand from the carpet industry.
The tubes and cores market covers the following areas:
Tubes And Cores Market Sizing
Tubes And Cores Market Forecast
Tubes And Cores Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Ace Paper Tube
Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG
Callenor Co.
Cellmark AB
Chicago Mailing Tube Co.
Cores and Tubes Ltd.
Greif Inc.
Heartland Products Group LLC
Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS
LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.
Northrich
OX Industries Inc.
PTS Manufacturing Co.
Rae Products
Sonoco Products Co.
Transpaco Ltd.
Valk Industries Inc.
VPK Group NV
Wes Pac Inc.
Western Container Corp.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Tubes and Cores Market.
The growing demand for transparent barrier film:
Tubes and Cores Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.77
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and Italy
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ace Paper Tube, Albert Eger GmbH and Co. KG, Callenor Co., Cellmark AB, Chicago Mailing Tube Co., Cores and Tubes Ltd., Greif Inc., Heartland Products Group LLC, Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, LCH Paper Tube and Core Co., Northrich, OX Industries Inc., PTS Manufacturing Co., Rae Products, Sonoco Products Co., Transpaco Ltd., Valk Industries Inc., VPK Group NV, Wes Pac Inc., and Western Container Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Paper industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Textile industry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Ace Paper Tube
10.4 Callenor Co.
10.5 Greif Inc.
10.6 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS
10.7 LCH Paper Tube and Core Co.
10.8 Northrich
10.9 OX Industries Inc.
10.10 Sonoco Products Co.
10.11 Transpaco Ltd.
10.12 VPK Group NV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
