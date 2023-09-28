Tucker Carlson Wanted To Interview Vladimir Putin But Says The US Government Stopped Him — 'You're Not Allowed To Hear Putin's Voice'

Former Fox News mainstay Tucker Carlson recently revealed that he had intended to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin but said the U.S. government thwarted his effort.

Carlson's allegations came to light during an interaction with the Swiss publication Die Weltwoche. While he didn't pin down the exact timeline of this endeavor, he alluded to the incident as a reflection of how media narratives can be manipulated, potentially undermining democratic values.

“I tried to interview Vladimir Putin, and the U.S. government stopped me," he said.

What deepens the intrigue is Carlson's claim of isolation in this situation. He lamented a perceived lack of solidarity from his journalistic contemporaries. Despite differences in perspectives and ideologies, he believed the core tenet of journalism — providing a platform for voices, even if they’re controversial — was overlooked. It appeared the consensus that "we have a right to hear what Putin says" was being denied. "You’re not allowed to hear Putin's voice," Carlson said.

While it's not unprecedented for governments to intervene in media narratives, the nature of this incident, if true, raises questions about the dynamics between the U.S. and Russia. The reasons for such a blockage remain speculative, but they open a Pandora's box of potential political, diplomatic and journalistic concerns.

Given the media's role as the fourth estate and a watchdog of democracy, the implications of the interference underscore the importance of transparency and journalistic freedom. If journalists like Carlson are restricted in their endeavors, it sets a concerning precedent for the industry.

Since his exit from Fox News, Carlson has been no stranger to controversy and has often found himself in the eye of the media storm, both as a commentator and a subject.

Carlson is on a mission to build his own media empire. As part of this endeavor, he now hosts a show on X, which Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk says garners more viewers than the U.S. population.

