U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,520.03
    -15.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,100.00
    -269.09 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,374.33
    +10.81 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    -0.91 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    -37.60 (-2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.42 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0480 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3788
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2700
    +0.4510 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,677.23
    -5,249.00 (-10.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.53
    -185.43 (-13.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.37
    -37.81 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,916.14
    +256.25 (+0.86%)
     

Tucker Powersports to Acquire Kuryakyn

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports, a leading distributor of powersports products for motorcycles, ATV/UTV's, snowmobiles, personal watercraft as well as a range of electric bikes and scooters, announced today that it is acquiring Kuryakyn Holdings LLC. Tucker will incorporate the Kuryakyn product offering and product development into the Tucker organization this year. Kuryakyn's employees and suppliers were informed of the acquisition earlier today.

Kuryakyn offers a range of accessories for which fit virtually every motorcyle made. This customized Harley-Davidson is just one example of how Kuryakyn&#39;s cool looking and functional accessories make a motorcycle even better.
Kuryakyn offers a range of accessories for which fit virtually every motorcyle made. This customized Harley-Davidson is just one example of how Kuryakyn's cool looking and functional accessories make a motorcycle even better.

"This is a tremendous move for Tucker, the Kuryakyn brand and the dealers we serve," said Tucker's Marc McAllister

The acquisition will move Kuryakyn into the Tucker organization, rather than Kuryakyn operating as a separate business unit. All Kuryakyn operations, assets, and R&D programs will move from Somerset WI to Tucker's headquarters in Fort Worth.

"This is a tremendous move for Tucker, for the Kuryakyn brand and for the dealers we serve," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Kuryakyn's industry-leading products will continue to be available to dealers and customers while Tucker becomes an even stronger supplier to dealers in not only in custom, cruiser and touring, but new market segments as well."

Kuryakyn is one of the nation's leading developers and retailers of motorcycle accessories for the V-twin, cruiser and touring motorcycle rider. The brand's newest products include a range of audio speakers for on and off-road use, LED lighting and motorcycle luggage. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the company quickly became known for a range of chrome and custom accessories for motorcycles.

Tucker leadership expects the transition will be complete by the end of the calendar year. Some of Kuryakyn's Somerset WI employees will have an opportunity to join the Tucker staff in Fort Worth TX. Many of those moves will take place in the next 30 days. Kuryakyn's R&D department and equipment will move shortly thereafter.

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker is the go-to supplier for retailers across the nation. Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.

Tucker Powersports is one of the nation&#39;s top developers and distributors of products for motorcycles, ATV&#39;s, snowmobiles and watercraft. They also have a full selection of e-mobility products including electric bicycles, e-scooters and gear.
Tucker Powersports is one of the nation's top developers and distributors of products for motorcycles, ATV's, snowmobiles and watercraft. They also have a full selection of e-mobility products including electric bicycles, e-scooters and gear.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucker-powersports-to-acquire-kuryakyn-301370650.html

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Plug Power Stock Popped Today

    Leading automakers are showing greater interest in electric vehicles, particularly hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr

  • Self-Driving Cars Are Here and the Leaders May Surprise You

    Self-driving technology has been advancing quickly over the last decade, and there are now a handful of companies operating fully autonomous commercial vehicles in the market. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Waymo and General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise are now operating fully autonomous ride-hailing services in the San Francisco area, and Waymo is also operating in the Phoenix area, both without a safety driver. There are eight companies with permits to operate driverless tests in California, where most of the country's self-driving testing is taking place.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now? August Sales Slump As Chip Shortage Weighs On Auto Stocks

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. late last year. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well.

  • Is Tesla Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Tesla Earnings, Charts Show

    Is Tesla stock a buy now that it turned in a better-than-expected second quarter earnings report but warned about a serious chip shortage?

  • Toyota Is Spending More on EV Batteries. Here’s How It Stacks Up.

    The automotive giant plans to spend almost $14 billion on EV batteries between now and 2030, joining other car makers in outlining substantial investments.

  • Mobileye to launch robotaxis in Germany next year -CEO

    The chief executive of Intel Corp's self-driving vehicle technology unit Mobileye said it plans an initial deployment of 50 autonomous taxis in Munich, Germany next year, and added that rival Tesla Inc's driver assistant system is not "safe enough." Mobileye said it hopes to remove safety drivers from the robotaxis by the end of next year and scale up the technology across Germany and other European countries later this decade upon regulatory approval. Mobileye on Tuesday unveiled vehicles equipped with its self-driving system that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services that it plans to provide with German mobility service provider SIXT.

  • Big Boy steams through Lee’s Summit, to crowd’s delight. Here’s what makes it special

    Though Union Pacific retired it in 1961, it was restored as part of the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad completion in 2019

  • Highly Modified Custom Porsche 911 GT3 Tears Up The Streets

    Not bad for a power wheels!

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Toyota to spend $13.5 billion to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expected to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system, in a bid to take a lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. The world's largest automaker by volume, which pioneered hybrid gasoline-electric vehicles with the popular Prius, is moving rapidly to deliver its first all-electric line-up next year. Considered a leader in developing batteries for electric vehicles, Toyota said it aimed to slash the cost of its batteries by 30% or more by working on the materials used and the way the cells are structured.

  • China's Great Wall to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022

    Great Wall Motor will launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022, it said on Monday, joining a growing number of Chinese carmakers trying their luck on the continent with low or zero-emission vehicles. Deliveries of the vehicle, which will have an electric range of 150 kms (93.2 miles) and will be marketed under Great Wall's WEY brand, will start in the first half of 2022. Great Wall said the compact electric car, which will fall under its ORA brand and have a range of up to 400 kms, will also come to Europe in 2022.

  • Driveshaft hits man's face while driving on I-15

    A driver was hit in the face by a metal driveshaft that crashed into the windshield of his Tesla as he traveled on I-15.

  • Porsche Mission R Concept Could Be a Future All-Electric 718 Road Car in Disguise

    Porsche's electric-powered race car concept sure looks a lot like the EV 718 Cayman we've been expecting.

  • GM reshuffles production plans as chip shortage persists

    Supply chain issues related to the Delta variant have become the latest round of “whack-a-mole” for the auto industry.Catch up quick: GM is halting or continuing to halt production at eight of its North American assembly plants because of chip shortages. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe impacted plants in Indiana, Missouri, Michigan, Tennessee, Canada and Mexico are expected to be offline for a few weeks.“During the downtime,

  • Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

    Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.

  • 2004-2011 Mazda RX-8 | Used Vehicle Spotlight

    There are a lot of good, well-documented reasons not to buy a used Mazda RX-8. One thing to consider: if you score a solid deal on an RX-8, you could always budget some extra funds for aftermarket support or for a potential engine rebuild if it ever comes to that.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Quadrupled EV Sales in August. The Stock Soared.

    Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.

  • Hyundai to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

    Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028 and will cut the price of fuel cell vehicles to battery electric levels two years later. The group, which comprises Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Corp, currently has one fuel cell bus and one fuel cell truck, the Xcient Hyundai, on the market. The two South Korean automakers together offer 20 models of commercial vehicles including trucks, buses and vans, and sold about 287,000 last year.