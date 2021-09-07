Tucker Powersports to Acquire Kuryakyn

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports, a leading distributor of powersports products for motorcycles, ATV/UTV's, snowmobiles, personal watercraft as well as a range of electric bikes and scooters, announced today that it is acquiring Kuryakyn Holdings LLC. Tucker will incorporate the Kuryakyn product offering and product development into the Tucker organization this year. Kuryakyn's employees and suppliers were informed of the acquisition earlier today.

Kuryakyn offers a range of accessories for which fit virtually every motorcyle made. This customized Harley-Davidson is just one example of how Kuryakyn's cool looking and functional accessories make a motorcycle even better.

"This is a tremendous move for Tucker, the Kuryakyn brand and the dealers we serve," said Tucker's Marc McAllister

The acquisition will move Kuryakyn into the Tucker organization, rather than Kuryakyn operating as a separate business unit. All Kuryakyn operations, assets, and R&D programs will move from Somerset WI to Tucker's headquarters in Fort Worth.

"This is a tremendous move for Tucker, for the Kuryakyn brand and for the dealers we serve," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister. "Kuryakyn's industry-leading products will continue to be available to dealers and customers while Tucker becomes an even stronger supplier to dealers in not only in custom, cruiser and touring, but new market segments as well."

Kuryakyn is one of the nation's leading developers and retailers of motorcycle accessories for the V-twin, cruiser and touring motorcycle rider. The brand's newest products include a range of audio speakers for on and off-road use, LED lighting and motorcycle luggage. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the company quickly became known for a range of chrome and custom accessories for motorcycles.

Tucker leadership expects the transition will be complete by the end of the calendar year. Some of Kuryakyn's Somerset WI employees will have an opportunity to join the Tucker staff in Fort Worth TX. Many of those moves will take place in the next 30 days. Kuryakyn's R&D department and equipment will move shortly thereafter.

