Tucker Powersports Secures $10 Million in Additional Funding for Current Programs and Long-Range Growth Projects

·1 min read

FORTH WORTH, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucker Powersports, a leader in powersports distribution and product development, recently announced that the company's ownership group has secured an addition $10 million in funding for the company. Tucker has over 8000 brick-and-mortar and online retailer customers in the United States.

Tucker Powersports is one of the nation's top developers and distributors of products for motorcycles, ATV's, snowmobiles and watercraft. They also have a full selection of e-mobility products including electric bicycles, e-scooters and gear. (PRNewsfoto/Tucker Powersports)
Tucker Powersports is one of the nation's top developers and distributors of products for motorcycles, ATV's, snowmobiles and watercraft. They also have a full selection of e-mobility products including electric bicycles, e-scooters and gear. (PRNewsfoto/Tucker Powersports)

Monomoy Capital Partners Senior Operating Partner Ethan Klemperer spoke to Tucker suppliers on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 expressing that the ownership group are "big believers in the powersports market" and expressed that they "are committed to the success of Tucker and its partners."

In the past 24 months, Tucker has become a leader in electric mobility recreation in the powersports industry and has added several exclusive distribution agreements with companies focused on products for the industry's evolving customer base.

Funding will come from existing sources and will fund Tucker's current operations and projects driving long term growth for the company.

ABOUT TUCKER POWERSPORTS 

Featuring the most powerful portfolio of parts, accessories and apparel brands in the powersports industry, Tucker distributes top brands and offers its own brands, including Answer, Biker's Choice, BikeMaster, Bully Locks, CoverMax, DragonFire Racing, FirstGear, Kuryakyn, ProTaper/ProTaper Sport, QuadBoss, Speed and Strength, and TwinPower.




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucker-powersports-secures-10-million-in-additional-funding-for-current-programs-and-long-range-growth-projects-301742549.html

SOURCE Tucker Powersports

