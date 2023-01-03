TuckerAllen Promotes Nina Windsor to Partner

St. Louis-based estate planning firm elevates leader

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuckerAllen, a firm practicing exclusively estate planning, trust administration, and probate, is proud to announce Nina Windsor as the firm’s newest partner.

Windsor, who joined TuckerAllen in November 2021, takes over a growing firm with offices in Town and Country, St. Louis (South County), St. Charles, and Edwardsville. Prior to joining TuckerAllen, Windsor worked for several years in estate and probate matters, managing this area of practice for a national litigation firm, followed by practicing in estate and tax planning at a large St. Louis-based firm. She also has experience in individual tax preparation.

“Since she joined TuckerAllen, Nina has shown tremendous leadership and business acumen, and we are thrilled to see her take this next step,” said Scott Trout, CEO of TuckerAllen. “I am excited about the future of TuckerAllen under Nina’s leadership.”

About TuckerAllen

TuckerAllen combines recognized estate planning, probate and trust administration acumen to serve its clients and their families as a trusted partner and source of protection through every critical stage of their lives. The firm partners with each client to create customized estate planning solutions, guiding clients through the intricacies of planning for the unexpected. TuckerAllen also offers a robust estate and trust administration practice, ensuring that your family is fully supported, even after you are gone.

