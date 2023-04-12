Tucson Electric Power Selects Franklin Energy to Implement Multiple Programs Across Arizona Service Territory

Franklin Energy provides coordinated implementation of four energy efficiency programs across Arizona.

Tucson, Arizona, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leading provider of energy efficiency and grid optimization solutions, announced today that they will implement residential and commercial energy efficiency services within the service areas of Tucson Electric Power and UniSource Energy Services.

The program design helps customers manage their usage in ways that not only save energy, but that better align energy demand to clean energy output and grid conditions. Participation will be streamlined for customers and trade allies.

“We are excited to work with the TEP team to provide energy efficiency solutions for their customers and the trade allies that support them,” said Dean Laube, Franklin Energy Regional Vice President. “We will draw on our thirty years of experience implementing similar programs for utilities nationwide to deliver these programs, utilizing our proven technology suite that enables data-driven customer experience, trade ally engagement, program management with contractor and customer portals, in-field data collection, and digital dashboards that efficiently inform program progress.”

Kathleen Patton, Director of Environmental & Social Programs and Business Development for TEP and UniSource, noted that delivering high-value savings for participants also helps defer the need for future infrastructure investments more broadly. “We are excited to work with a partner who matches our commitment to engaging customers in helping us meet the long-term energy needs of our community while reducing carbon emissions.”

If you are a customer and would like to save energy and money, or a contractor and would like to participate in the Tucson Electric Power territory, please contact (866) 473-8761.

If you are a customer and would like to save energy and money, or a contractor and would like to participate in the UniSource Energy Services territory, please contact (866) 540-4315.

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy delivers end-to-end sustainable energy management solutions through a portfolio of intelligent products and services that lower costs, reduce carbon and waste, and grow stronger communities and local economies. Franklin Energy is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2025, protecting our communities and planet while building a brighter, more sustainable future.

About UNS Energy Corporation

UNS Energy is the Tucson, Arizona-based parent company of Tucson Electric Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services (UES). TEP serves more than 442,000 customers in and around Tucson. UniSource provides service to about 167,100 natural gas customers and nearly 102,000 electric customers in northern and southern Arizona.

UNS Energy is a subsidiary of Fortis, the largest investor-owned electric and gas distribution utility in Canada. Fortis' regulated utility subsidiaries serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean. Fortis also owns non-regulated hydroelectric generation assets in Canada, Belize and upstate New York.

About TEP

TEP provides safe, reliable electric service to more than 442,000 customers in Southern Arizona. For more information, visit tep.com. TEP and its parent company, UNS Energy, are subsidiaries of Fortis Inc. (TSX/NYSE: FTS), which owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean. For more information, visit fortisinc.com.

About UniSource Energy Services

UniSource provides electric service to nearly 102,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties through UNS Electric, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary. It also provides natural gas service to more than 167,000 customers in northern and southern Arizona through subsidiary UNS Gas, Inc. For more information about UniSource, visit uesaz.com. UniSource and its parent company, UNS Energy, are subsidiaries of Fortis Inc. (TSX/NYSE: FTS), which owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada and in the United States and the Caribbean. To learn more, visit fortisinc.com.

CONTACT: Kristi Longballa Franklin Energy (866) 735-1432 klongballa@franklinenergy.com



