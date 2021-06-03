U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,210.25
    +4.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,612.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,696.50
    +22.75 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,300.70
    +3.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    +0.39 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    28.31
    +0.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5910
    -0.0240 (-1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    17.48
    -0.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4171
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6520
    +0.1080 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,243.97
    +794.61 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.78
    +24.69 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.00
    +27.54 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,039.43
    +93.29 (+0.32%)
     

Tuesday Capital, formerly Crunchfund, casts a wide net with a fourth, $30 million fund

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

Tuesday Capital, a 10-year-old seed-stage fund that was founded by longtime VC Patrick Gallagher and TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington, has changed considerably over the years. Arrington now leads a crypto hedge fund. Tuesday was formerly known as Crunchfund. Gallagher now runs the outfit with partner Prashant Fonseka, who joined the fund in 2015 as an associate.

Tuesday has also formed a deep relationship over the years with the industrial design shop Frog Design, which is a limited partner in the fund and sold a portion of its venture portfolio to Tuesday early last year. (Tuesday obtained stakes in nine startups in the deal.)

Perhaps most meaningfully, ten years ago, Tuesday didn't have stakes in so many portfolio companies. Now that it has backed 600 founders, it has exits to point to and networks to leverage, says Gallagher of why the firm, which recently closed its fourth fund with $30 million, is now investing all over the globe and could be in the market later this year.

Both make a huge difference in a frothy market, where everyone and her brother has become an angel investor -- if not a pre-seed fund manager. Indeed, upwards of 30% of Tuesday's deal flow now comes from referrals and 15% of its newest stakes are in portfolio companies whose founders have spun out of companies that Tuesday backed previously. Among those many portfolio companies is the cloud computing company DigitalOcean, which went public in March; the collaborative software maker Airtable, recently valued by its investors at nearly $6 billion; and the pet care marketplace Rover, set to become publicly traded via a SPAC.

As it happens, the pandemic itself has also changed the firm is unanticipated ways. Though the firm's early bets included the buy-now-pay-later fintech Kueski in Mexico, for example, it is now seeing even more interesting startups outside the Bay Area because Fonseka has been "living like a nomad" since early last year -- and talking with founders en route. (Recent stops include Tulum, Mexico; Costa Rica; Virginia; Miami; and Austin. "We're not sure he'll land," laughs Gallagher. "He does enjoy this lifestyle.")

Applied XL raises $1.5M to build ‘editorial algorithms’ that track real-time data

Tuesday is also ratcheting up its far-flung bets thanks in part to Frog, which has offices around the globe and often introduces Tuesday to clients.

One recent check, for example, went to Applied XL, a 16-month-old, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based startup that's developing real-time information systems powered by experts to track the health of people, places and the planet, and which raised $1.5 million in seed funding led by Tuesday, with participation from Frog (which continues to fund the occasional startup off its balance sheet).

What hasn't changed is the firm's thinking about its place in the investing universe. While funds tend to get bigger, write larger checks, and lead deals as time passes, Tuesday is content to write initial checks of $250,000 to $550,000 and to be a syndicate partner.

While everyone has an angle these days, Tuesday has always been, and continues to be, a generalist fund.

"Our mandate is very broad," says Gallagher. "Prashant is spending time around digital health. I've [long liked] e-commerce and space. But when someone asks, 'Should we show you a B2B deal? Should we show you vertical SaaS?' I'm like, 'Yes.'

"Ultimately," he says, "we love mission-driven founders, whether consumer or enterprise," and whether in California or as far away as Israel.

Tuesday, which also includes associate David Jee, has now backed 29 startups altogether with its newest fund, including the nine it acquired through Frog.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Holds Near Five-Month High as Investors Weigh Fed Speak

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in almost five months as investors weighed the latest comments from Federal Reserve officials for clues on the potential time frame for tapering stimulus.Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday it’s appropriate “to slowly, carefully move back” on bond purchases at a suitable time. Officials have said they will begin scaling back buying when the economy has made “substantial further progress” toward their goals, a condition many

  • U.K. Mortgage Approvals Rose Unexpectedly in April, BOE Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.U.K. mortgage approvals rose unexpectedly in April after the Treasury extended a tax holiday on home purchases, fueling a surge in property prices.The Bank of England said Wednesday 86,921 new loans were approved in April, up from a revised 83,400 the month before. Economists had expected a slight drop to 81,000. The value of those loans fell to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion) from a

  • China Considers New Holding Company for Huarong, Bad-Debt Managers

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s finance ministry is considering a proposal to transfer its shares in China Huarong Asset Management Co. and three other bad-debt managers to a new holding company modeled after the one that owns the government’s stakes in state-run banks, according to a person familiar with the matter.Policy makers are re-examining the proposal, which was first tabled three years ago, as part of discussions on how to deal with the financial risks posed by Huarong, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private information.Some officials view the creation of a holding company as a step toward separating the government’s roles as a regulator and shareholder, streamlining oversight and instilling a more professional management culture at Huarong and its peers, the person said.Authorities are also discussing whether to bring in more external investors, effectively reducing the finance ministry’s controlling stakes, the person said. Regulators are still awaiting guidance from senior Chinese leaders on the proposals and on how to resolve Huarong’s debt challenges, the person added.It’s unclear what impact, if any, the proposed changes would have on Beijing’s willingness to extend financial support to Huarong and its peers during times of stress. Even though the government owns stakes in major Chinese banks indirectly through a company called Central Huijin Investment Ltd., the firms are still considered by creditors and other counterparties to enjoy strong official backing.Fears that Huarong might default have rattled bondholders since the end of March, when the company missed a deadline to report annual results. Any move to inflict losses on Huarong’s creditors would mark a significant -- and potentially risky -- step in President Xi Jinping’s campaign to reduce moral hazard in the world’s second-largest credit market. With nearly 1.6 trillion yuan ($251 billion) of liabilities and a vast web of connections with other financial institutions, Huarong is among China’s most systemically important companies outside the nation’s state-owned banks.While Huarong has continued to repay maturing debt on time, the company’s longer-dated obligations are trading at stressed levels. Its 4.5% perpetual bond is priced at about 60 cents on the dollar, data compiled by Bloomberg show. In the onshore market, the company’s 3.7% bond due 2022 traded at a record low 69.9 yuan on Monday.Huarong and China’s finance ministry didn’t respond to requests for comment. The company has previously said that its liquidity position is “fine” and that it has seen no change in government support.Huarong has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, people familiar with the matter said last month. Huarong has also drafted a proposal that would see it offload unprofitable and non-core businesses while avoiding the need for a debt restructuring, though that plan would require approval from senior policy makers, people familiar said in April.Chinese authorities have so far been silent about Huarong’s fate in public as they work out how to manage its debt issues.China Investment Corp., the $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund and parent of Central Huijin, has objected to one proposal that would have seen it assume the finance ministry’s state in Huarong. CIC has argued it doesn’t have the bandwidth or capability to fix Huarong’s problems, people familiar with the matter said last month. The ministry itself, which owns 57% of Huarong on behalf of the Chinese government, hasn’t committed to recapitalizing the company, though it hasn’t ruled it out, either, one person said.Some officials see the Huarong saga as an opportunity to revamp how China oversees all of its bad-debt managers.The government created Huarong, China Cinda Asset Management Co., China Great Wall Asset Management Co. and China Orient Asset Management Co. during a banking crisis in the late 1990s, using the firms to carve out 1.4 trillion yuan of non-performing loans from the nation’s biggest state-run lenders.After completing their 10-year mandate as bad-debt managers, the companies expanded into everything from investment banking to trusts and real estate, borrowing billions from banks and bond investors in the process. Huarong was the most aggressive of the four under former Chairman Lai Xiaomin, who was executed in January for crimes including bribery.Together, the bad-debt managers have nearly $50 billion in outstanding dollar bonds and need to refinance or repay $4.9 billion of maturing notes through year-end, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.While Huarong has so far borne the brunt of selling by bond investors, the company’s peers have also come under pressure. The yield spread on China Cinda’s 3% note due 2031 increased 15 basis points to 238 basis points as of 3:36 p.m. in Hong Kong, widening for a fifth straight day, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The spread on China Orient’s 2.75% bond due 2030 increased 10 basis points to 226, set for the widest level since the note was issued in November.(Updates with Tuesday trading.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities rally as 'meme stocks' lift Wall Street at open

    Global stock markets hovered near record highs on Wednesday despite wary investors remaining unconvinced by central bank assurances that the current inflation upsurge is transitory. The mood on Wall Street is likely to be less buoyant than a day prior as traders waited for crucial U.S. jobs data later this week to assess what the increasing evidence of a faster-than-expected economic recovery would mean for central bank policy in the United States and Europe.

  • The Federal Reserve Is Going to Sell Its Corporate Bond Portfolio. What It Means.

    While the central bank's $13.8 billion portfolio of bonds and ETFs is relatively small, it does mark a shift away from pandemic relief efforts.

  • Former Teacher Turned Tycoon Loses $14 Billion in Just Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher from a poor Chinese village who became one of the world’s richest people, is closing in on losing his billionaire status as shares in his online-education business slump.GSX Techedu Inc. fell 4% in New York trading Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded the stock and slashed its price target. The shares have plunged 88% since late January, wiping almost $14 billion from Chen’s fortune and leaving him a net worth of about $1.9 bill

  • What’s the smart way to play AMC’s stock? Try these two options strategies

    AMC shares are super-volatile amid a short squeeze. Options can be a way to capitalize on the moves, with a measure of prudence.

  • Elon Musk tweeted and this stock jumped, after report that regulators told Tesla his Twitter account broke court order

    On Wednesday, shares in Samsung Publishing moved higher following new tweets from the chief executive of the electric-vehicle company, while crypto asset dogecoin soared after Musk posted a related meme.

  • Federal Reserve to begin winding down corporate bond holdings

    The Fed on Wednesday said it would begin the process of unwinding the $13.8 billion corporate bond portfolio that it amassed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • AMC’s new free popcorn for retail investors plan is just latest move by increasingly flirty meme stock execs

    Meme stock players have been positively Muskian in their careful pursuit of retail traders attention in 2021, but AMC CEO Adam Aron's new "AMC Investor Connect" plan might forge a new middle ground.

  • Dogecoin surges more than 30% and the crypto army cheers as Coinbase Pro network opens to transfers

    Dogecoin soars Wednesday after crypto platform Coinbase lays the groundwork for the meme asset to soon trade on the U.S.'s largest digital-asset site.

  • Facing labor shortages, companies are draining their inventories

    Demand is soaring, but many companies, unable to find workers to make enough fresh products, are running down their inventory stock to keep up.

  • Mudrick Sells Entire AMC Stake, Calling Shares Overvalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Mudrick Capital sold all its stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as of Tuesday, the same day the movie theater chain disclosed that the investment firm had bought $230.5 million of fresh shares to bolster its finances, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Mudrick no longer holds any AMC shares and sold at a profit, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The firm disposed of its stake after concluding that AMC’s stock is overval

  • AMC Shorts Hang Tight During Epic Rally in Break From January

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing another push from day traders targeting the most-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., hedge funds aren’t backing down this time.Professional speculators, who were forced to retreat in late January amid a similar assault, are instead boosting their bearish wagers. Their short positions against single shares climbed for a ninth straight week, reaching an almost one-year high relative to the overall equity holdings, according to prime-broker data compiled by

  • Wednesday’s hottest meme stock? Well, it’s not AMC.

    AMC got all the attention on a wild day for meme stocks on Wall Street, but it was Bed, Bath & Beyond that saw the biggest gain in one key category for this social media-fueled corner of the stock market.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya files for four new SPACs, with a new focus

    While still seeking merger candidates for two of his six blank-check companies, Chamath Palihapitiya filed for four more on Wednesday, with a new focus: biotech.

  • FireEye to sell FireEye for more than $1 billion, become Mandiant

    FireEye Inc. is selling its FireEye unit to a private-equity firm for more than $1 billion, which will lead to a name change and new share-repurchase program.

  • AMC offers new perks for retail investors: free large popcorn

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. kept soaring on massive volume Wednesday, as the movie theater operator is looking to engage directly with its "sizable retail shareholder base" with a new communication initiative, offering free popcorn for new members.

  • Dogecoin Is Soaring as Coinbase Climbs Aboard the Crypto-Meme Train

    Coinbase plans to allow its "pro" customers to trade Dogecoin starting Thursday, a big step to legitimizing the once-jokey cryptocurrency.

  • Jim Cramer said his 'Mad COVID-19 Index’ would beat the market — did it?

    Cramer picked 100 companies he believed would outperform the S&P during the pandemic.