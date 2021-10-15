U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PYPL).

PayPal is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. PayPal's services include PayPal Credit and certain debit card services.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PayPal failed to maintain appropriate disclosure controls and procedures. The Company's PayPal Credit business was non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company's interchange rate practices regarding its debit cards were also non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations. The Company's revenues from its PayPal Credit and debit card businesses were unsustainable. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about PayPal, investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2017 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 19, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in PayPal Holdings, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668355/TUESDAY-DEADLINE-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-PayPal-Holdings-Inc-NASDAQPYPL-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

