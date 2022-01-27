U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.50
    +5.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,031.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,206.50
    +48.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,970.60
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.83 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.60
    -17.10 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.58 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0080 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.04
    -1.12 (-3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1900
    +0.5300 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,675.14
    -1,188.49 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.27
    -18.54 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.21
    +43.43 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
COMING UP:

Q4 GDP preview: Economists look for growth acceleration before Omicron impact

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Tuesday Morning Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

Tuesday Morning Corp.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • TUEM

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at 8:00 am Central Time. A press release detailing the Company's financial results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the conference call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.tuesdaymorning.com. Investors and analysts interested in listening to the call are invited to dial 877-407-9716, or 201-493-6779 if calling internationally, approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the website for 90 days. A replay of the conference call will also be available from 11:00 am Central Time, Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 through 10:59 pm Central Time, Thursday, February 10th, 2022 by dialing 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 and entering conference ID number 13726297.

About Tuesday Morning
Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original off-price retailers specializing in name-brand, high-quality products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Based in Dallas, Texas, the Company opened its first store in 1974 and currently operates 492 stores in 40 states. More information and a list of store locations may be found on the Company's website at www.tuesdaymorning.com

Investors:
Caitlin Churchill, ICR
Caitlin.Churchill@icrinc.com
203-682-8200

Media:
TuesdayMorning@edelman.com


