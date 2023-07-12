On Tuesday shoppers spent a whopping $6B for Amazon Prime Day. Here's what they bought.

Amazon Prime Day drove record sales Tuesday, with consumers spending $6.4 billion during the first half of the two-day event.

Prime Day spend was up 6% from last year, according to the latest Adobe Analytics data. While the day-one sales figure fell short of estimates, a statement from Adobe said it was the biggest e-commerce day so far this year.

"The record spending so far shows us that consumers are tapping into their inner bargain hunters, stocking up on specific categories such as electronics and apparel while the discounts remain steep," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst of Adobe Digital Insights.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 11: An Amazon worker moves boxes on Amazon Prime Day on July 11, 2023 in the East Village of New York City. Amazon holds the annual two-day event, where it offers shopping deals to Prime customers, in the middle of the summer. Amazon Prime Day has brought an estimated 10 billion dollars to the company in each of the last 3 years, as customers look to take advantage of discounts and quick shipping.

What are shoppers buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Data firm Numerator’s 2023 Live Prime Day Tracker ‒ last updated at 1 p.m. Eastern at time of publication ‒ found some of the top categories so far this year have been home goods (purchased by 27% of shoppers), household essentials (26%) and apparel and shoes (25%). The data is based on more than 1,800 verified buyer surveys.

The top items so far, based on the number of units purchased tracked by Numerator, include:

Temptations Cat Treats

Amazon Fire TV Sticks

Liquid I.V. Packets

Apple Watch Series 8

Melissa & Doug Toys

Amazon Prime Day deals 2023: Laptops, headphones and more on sale now

How much are people spending on Prime Day?

Numerator has so far tracked more than 91,000 items purchased from more than 20,000 unique buyers.

The firm found the average order size was $56.07, up from $53.14 in the same reporting period last year. But over half of households shopping during Prime Day have placed at least two orders, making the average household spend more than $140.

FILE - An Amazon Prime cardboard shipping box label is seen March 17, 2023, in East Derry, N.H. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams.

How are people shopping on Prime Day?

Buy now, pay later orders on Tuesday accounted for 6.4% of online orders and drove $461 million in revenue, up 20% compared to the first day of Prime Day last year, according to Adobe. It found buy now, pay later programs ‒ which lets users split up their payments over a longer period of time‒ have been popular among shoppers purchasing apparel, furniture and home items and electronics.

Nearly half of shopping this year was done on smartphones: 43.7%, compared to 42.7% the year prior.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Which Amazon Prime Day deals were shopped most? Cat treats lead list