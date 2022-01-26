TUGA Innovations Partners with VANGEST Group

Respected European manufacturer offers award-winning solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), which is developing solutions to urban mobility challenges with the TUGA , a new type of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) is pleased to offer insight into strategic arrangements with respected Portuguese manufacturer VANGEST S.A. (“VANGEST”).



TUGA Innovations has shifted development from initial chassis and drivetrain studies to body styles, alongside the integration of multiple key benefits and features. This necessitated identifying a capable partner who could deliver within the Company’s deadlines. VANGEST quickly became the leading candidate through proximity to TUGA’s design team, and years of proven experience of not only promoting innovative thinking and delivering creative solutions, but also through their extraordinary facility campus dedicated to consistently and cost-effectively turning ideas into practical reality.

The name VANGEST derives from the Portuguese term “gestão de vanguarda” meaning cutting-edge management. Located in Marinha Grande just 135km north of Lisbon, the firm brings over 35 years of innovation and expertise employing integrated services and the latest up-to-date technologies from its sprawling industrial complex of facilities . Here, 12 independently managed companies and over 300 skilled workers help design and undertake award-winning rapid prototyping, tooling, mould production and assembly of products to efficiently service the most demanding industries that build the future: namely the automotive, aerospace, advanced electronics, and medical device sectors. For more information visit: https://www.vangest.pt/en/ .

Company VP and Co-Founder César Barbosa states, “I was previously familiar with VANGEST and believed they could prove an excellent fit for our needs. We were thrilled by the response we received and the enthusiasm which followed. In short order, and under demanding conditions exacerbated by the global pandemic, they were able to meet our need for not only a functional prototype platform but were also able to deliver multiple body styles to demonstrate our TUGA Commuter, TUGA Deliver and TUGA One concepts.”

The Company’s ’s electric three-wheeled vehicle design incorporates an innovative expandable rear axle supporting interchangeable bodies. The vehicle aims to address the many challenges faced when driving in, between, and around urban centres and metropolitan areas. Prototype testing allows TUGA Innovations to advance plans to integrate transportation and digital connectivity into an advanced urban vehicle mobility solution that can be configured for the commuter, ride-share delivery, taxi, rental, and leisure markets.

Mr. John Hagie, CEO of TUGA Innovations concludes, “Working with VANGEST has been inspiring. We can now validate the platform and move ahead both on-time and on-budget. As we have come to learn more about VANGEST’s capability, we feel confident their manufacturing capacity may be able to manage all our initial developmental and pre-production needs up until mass commercialization becomes feasible. This both streamlines our planning and introduces economies of scale that ensure effective cost-controls to ensure future manufacturing expenditures and the all-important retail price projections can be forecast accurately.”

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicle. The vehicle will be no wider than a motorcycle for agility and will have a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/ .

