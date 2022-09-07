TUGA Vehicle Development Update

Tuga Innovations, Inc.

Company targets production prototype in Q4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF) (“TUGA Innovations,” or the “Company”), a developer of solutions for urban mobility challenges with the TUGA, a new type of electric vehicle (“EV”), is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing vehicle development program.



Over the past months, advances have been made regarding functional objectives which have led to several engineering updates and technical improvements, and the resulting proposed creation of a branded family of vehicles (see news release of August 11, 2022) is being designed to serve a variety of tasks and objectives, as well as to offer varying levels of performance and comfort. Throughout this process, the key objective in vehicle development has consistently been to ensure all engineering factors reflect the original parameters of spirit and design conceived by the Company’s founders.

The operational aspects for vehicle development constitute three key phases:

Preliminary Design and Engineering Detailed Design and Engineering Assembly & Manufacturing



The overarching factors which drive the development process are critically applied at every phase and include:

Innovative design to solve urban mobility difficulties.

Enhanced performance and handling according to technical specifications which meet or exceed user experience design expectations.

Safety as a critical component.



Working as a team with our strategic partner for engineering, Optimal Structural Solutions, the Company is pleased to advise it has completed all preliminary design and engineering phases in preparation for final detailing and readiness for assembly of its proposed production prototype model.

César Barbosa, VP and TUGA Project Lead, advises, “We’ve made excellent progress in the design and engineering of our vehicle. Our engineers and the team at Optimal Structural Solutions are innovative and flexible in their approach. We are capturing and engineering the essence of what our original idea for an urban mobility solution was meant to be. Step-by-step we have been concretizing our vision of an advanced 3-wheeled electric vehicle into an exciting prototype designed for production.”

Work to-date includes the completed engineering of the chassis, front and rear suspensions including the unique TUGA patent-pending retractable rear axle for stability/agility options, and the innovative expanding rear chassis to increase passenger/cargo accessibility. Final details are nearing completion regarding the powertrain and all related battery, electronic and mechatronic components.

The Company anticipates its vehicle development project will culminate with the first production prototype dubbed “TUGA V0” which is currently scheduled for completion in Q4 of 2022 or Q1 of 2023.

During the development process TUGA has filed five (5) patents encompassing the retracting rear axle, expanding chassis, delivery box, smart contracts, and “PLUME” system for real-time visualization of vehicle emissions), and anticipates several additional patent filings as the development project nears completion.

Samuel Gomez, Head of Engineering at TUGA Innovations, notes, “We’ve looked at multiple aspects of the design and engineering of our unique vehicle and have come up with some significant solutions. We will keep refining these, and of course we will identify additional data from the performance simulations and fabrication efforts as we integrate the various subsystems and commence testing the TUGA V0 Prototype.”

John Hagie, TUGA Innovations CEO adds, “Our vehicle development exemplifies and validates the core values of the company as applied innovation, quality, and collaboration. By combining these qualities, we are working towards our targets in order to deliver tangible value for our dedicated supporters.”

About TUGA Innovations, Inc. (CSE: TUGA) (FRA: DQ5) (OTC: TUGAF)

TUGA Innovations is a development-stage electric vehicle company undertaking the conception, design, and production of specialized EVs to improve the urban mobility experience. The Company is looking to reduce urban mobility difficulties by developing a family of three-wheeled, fully electric fore-and-aft 2-seat vehicles. The vehicle is no wider than a motorcycle for agility and offers a patent pending expanding rear axle for high-speed stability along with a patent pending expandable chassis designed for passenger comfort. The vehicle will offer advanced connectivity technology to maximize safety, performance, environmental impact, comfort, maintenance, and navigation. The TUGA vehicle is being designed to deliver an estimated 160 km range, have an estimated top speed of 140km/hour with the comforts of a car, and with more protection than a motorcycle in an interchangeable multi-body, multi-function platform. Find out more at: https://tugainnovations.com/, watch our video, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

