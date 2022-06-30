Tugboats Market growth accelerating at 13.61% CAGR | APAC to occupy 37% market share| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Tugboats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio identifies APAC as the dominating region. About 37% of the market growth is expected to originate from the region over the forecast period. The increasing seaborne trading and the expansion of ports are creating significant growth opportunities for tugboat manufacturers operating in the region.

According to Technavio, the global tugboats market size will increase by 259 units between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 12.71% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the rise in global oil and natural gas demand. In addition, the construction and expansion of seaports and the increase in maritime trade and fleet size will have a positive impact on the growth of the tugboats market. However, the volatility in oil prices might hamper the growth of the market participants.

Competitive Analysis

The tugboats market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

The global tugboats market is fragmented and is highly competitive due to the presence of several vendors. Many of these vendors enjoy strong market positions as they have a vast geographical presence with respect to the tugboat and marine logistics businesses. The market is characterized by its capital-intensive nature because of the need for the vessels to incorporate advanced technologies. The key differentiating element in this market is the value-added services provided by the companies.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type

By type, the market is classified into sea-going tugboats and river tugboats.

The sea-going tugboats will have the largest share of the market.

The sea going tugboats segment in the global tugboats market includes harbor tugboats and deep-sea tugboats.

The demand for sea going tugboats is expected to increase with the rise in port expansion activities and oil drilling activities, as well as the increasing demand for larger container ships.

Also, the increasing adoption of eco-friendly tugboats that are powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen gas, or electricity is expected to foster the growth of the segment.

Segmentation by Geography

By geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America.

APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The increase in seaborne activities in countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, and India are driving the demand for tugboats in APAC.

Tugboats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61% Market growth 2021-2025 259 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries Indonesia, US, Russian Federation, The Netherlands, and The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

