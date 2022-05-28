Tugboats Market Size to Grow by 259 units | 37% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The tugboats market has been by type (sea going tugboats and river tugboats) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). By type, the sea going tugboats segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Tugboats help ships in entering or leaving the ports, berthing and unberthing operations, and icebreaking and navigating through narrow canals. The demand for sea-going tugboats will increase with the rise in port expansion and oil drilling activities.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tugboats Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The tugboats market share is expected to grow by 259 units from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61% during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing popularity of eco-friendly tugboats is one of the major trends in the tugboats market.

What is the major challenge in the market?

Volatility in oil prices will be a major challenge for the global tugboats market during the forecast period.

How big is the APAC market?

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

What was the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 was 12.07%.

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Scope

The tugboats market report covers the following areas:

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd. - It offers models such as ART80 32, ART85 32W and other products.

Damen Shipyards Group NV - The company offers models such as ASD Tug 2813, ASD Tug 3212 and other products.

Duclos Corp. - The company offers models such as Bollard Pull 60 ton, Bollard Pull 45 ton and other products.

Tugboats Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist tugboats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tugboats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tugboats market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tugboats market vendors

Tugboats Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.61% Market growth 2021-2025 259 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries Indonesia, US, Russian Federation, The Netherlands, and The Philippines Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Sea going tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 River tugboats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd.

10.4 Damen Shipyards Group NV

10.5 Duclos Corp.

10.6 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

10.7 Fr. Fassmer GmbH and Co. KG

10.8 Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd.

10.9 Med Marine AS

10.10 Nichols Brothers Boat Builders

10.11 Sanmar Denizcilik AS

10.12 Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

