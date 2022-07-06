U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,827.25
    -6.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,880.00
    -56.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,796.50
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,736.70
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.11
    +0.61 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    -0.01 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0268
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • Vix

    27.54
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1969
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2310
    -0.6110 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,909.01
    -302.12 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.28
    -9.74 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,106.24
    -317.23 (-1.20%)
     

Tugboats Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2.42 Billion | 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboats are marine vessels that are used to push, pull, and tow any other type of vessel (from barges to containerships) utilizing complex maneuvers, such as berthing and unberthing. Tugboats services are usually used for escort and disaster prevention.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tugboats Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tugboats Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Tugboats Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 14.24% in 2022 and a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (commercial and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

For more insights related to market growth. Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The tugboats services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

  • FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

  • Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc.

  • GPR GROUPS

  • Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

  • Haven Shipping FZE

  • KOTUG

  • Moran Towing Corp.

  • NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

  • Norfolk Tug Co.

  • P and O Maritime Logistics

  • Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

  • PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier

  • Qatar Navigation QPSC

  • Sanmar Denizcilik AS

  • SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

  • Swire Pacific Ltd.

  • Tidewater Inc.

  • Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC

  • Yilport Holding Inc.

Vendor Landscape

The global tugboats services market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several vendors. Many such companies enjoy strong market positions. These players have a vast geographical presence with respect to the tugboat and marine logistics businesses. The market is characterized by its capital-intensive nature because of the need for the vessels to incorporate advanced technologies.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. Read a Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the tugboats services market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in North America. An increase in seaborne trading will drive the tugboats services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Commercial tugboat services are used for purposes other than ship assist, such as dredging operations, bunkering ships, transferring liquid products between berths, and cargo operations. These tugboats can also be used for ship assistance as needed. Towing and tugboats services are major means of transportation for oil and gas exploration and production activities. Such factors will fuel the demand for commercial tugboat services during the forecast period.

View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in maritime trade and fleet size is driving the tugboats services market growth. In emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, the demand for goods and raw materials is increasing, thus fueling the demand for cargo ships or containers or bulkers. Moreover, a rise in the number of large vessels drives the need for tugboats to navigate and maneuver.

Volatility in oil prices is challenging the market growth. Crude oil prices influence the prices of several derivative products such as gasoline and lubricants. The price volatility can negatively impact the operational cost of tugboats, which can have a negative impact on the profit margins of tugboat owners and operators.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges.

Related Reports:

Boat Rentals Market by Propulsion and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Spill Containment Decks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Tugboats Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.42 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.24

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Russia, China, UK, and The Netherlands

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., GPR GROUPS, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Haven Shipping FZE, KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier, Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Swire Pacific Ltd., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Yilport Holding Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

  • 10.4 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

  • 10.5 Haven Shipping FZE

  • 10.6 KOTUG

  • 10.7 Moran Towing Corp.

  • 10.8 NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

  • 10.9 P and O Maritime Logistics

  • 10.10 Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

  • 10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

  • 10.12 Yilport Holding Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tugboats-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-42-billion--33-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301580263.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $100 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Oil Steadies Near $100 After Plunging on Recession Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied near $100 a barrel as banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said a plunge driven by fears a recession will hurt demand was overdone, and the outlook for energy consumption in China improved.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionUkraine Latest: Kyiv’s Immediate Funding Needs Hit $65 BillionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontBezos

  • U.S. oil just tumbled below $100 a barrel — What that says about recession fears and tight crude supplies

    Concerns about a recession and a drop in energy demand led to a drop in U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude-oil prices below the $100 -a-barrel mark on Tuesday for the first time in months. That's contributed to talk of a potential "buying opportunity" for traders, even as some analysts expect further price declines.

  • Over $300,000 raised for Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, movie ticket, and Starbucks cup as a gift

    Over $300,000 was raised for a Burger King employee who never missed work in 27 years and got a backpack, a movie ticket, and a Starbucks cup as a gift.

  • ASML shares fall on report US wants to restrict sales to China

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares in ASML Holding, a key supplier of equipment to semiconductor makers, fell on Tuesday following a Bloomberg News report that the U.S. government wants to restrict the company from selling equipment to China. ASML has already been unable to ship its most advanced tools to China, but the report said Washington would also restrict the sale of slightly older machines, citing "people familiar with the matter." A spokesperson for ASML said the company was unaware of any policy change.

  • Bitcoin miners struggle with crypto’s price decline, rising energy costs and increase in mining difficulty

    Bitcoin mining industry’s daily revenue plummeted to $18 million from a peak of $62 million in November, as the crypto's price crashed.

  • Citi Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil could collapse to $65 a barrel by the end of this year and slump to $45 by end-2023 if a demand-crippling recession hits, Citigroup Inc. has warned.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chin

  • Tesla's Charts Are Resisting a Downside Break

    The headline news lately on Tesla has been negative with reduced delivery figures and more, but the charts are telling me a different story today. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see a developing chart pattern since the middle of May. Prices have moved sideways in a triangle-like pattern but it is only the shape and the indicators do not support this observation. Trading volume typically decreases in a triangle pattern (and other consolidations) as the trading range narrows and the opportunity to make money on the up and down swings narrows.

  • Oil claws back after heavy selloff as supply concerns return

    Crude oil futures rose nearly 3% on Wednesday as investors piled back in after the heavy rout in the previous session, shifting their focus again to supply concerns even as worries about a recession mounted. On the other hand, the Norwegian government on Tuesday intervened to end a strike in the petroleum sector that had cut oil and gas output, a union leader and the labour ministry said, ending a stalemate that could have worsened Europe's energy crunch.

  • Is This The Most Promising Oil Discovery Hotspot On Earth?

    Following in the footsteps of Guyana, Suriname promises to be the world’s next great offshore drilling hotspot

  • Natural Gas Stocks Tumble, Futures Fall As Demand Outlook Weakens

    Natural gas stocks fell Tuesday, despite a tight global market, amid expectations that demand will contract in coming months.

  • Oil Falls Below $100. Prices Could Drop Even Further.

    West Texas Intermediate dipped to $99.50 per barrel today. If history is any guide, prices could fall even further, analysts at Citi write.

  • Exxon Stock Slumps As Oil Slide Offsets Bets For Record Q2 Profits

    "High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic," Exxon said.

  • Forget restaurants and retail — teens are seizing the jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens looking to join the labor force this year will find they hold a lot of power.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices to Near Record as Demand Seen Robust

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia increased next month’s oil prices for its biggest market of Asia amid signs that underlying demand remains robust despite growing recessionary concerns.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Sha

  • Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product

    Current investors aren't just navigating a bear market; they're also contending with rising interest rates that are driving down bond returns. For retirees and those approaching retirement, these challenges are even more daunting. While experts and past research have pointed … Continue reading → The post Why You May Want to Avoid This Guaranteed Retirement Income Product appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.