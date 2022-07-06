Tugboats Services Market Size to Grow by USD 2.42 Billion | 33% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tugboats are marine vessels that are used to push, pull, and tow any other type of vessel (from barges to containerships) utilizing complex maneuvers, such as berthing and unberthing. Tugboats services are usually used for escort and disaster prevention.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Tugboats Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Tugboats Services Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 14.24% in 2022 and a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (commercial and military) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Vendor Insights

The tugboats services market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc.

GPR GROUPS

Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

Haven Shipping FZE

KOTUG

Moran Towing Corp.

NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

Norfolk Tug Co.

P and O Maritime Logistics

Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier

Qatar Navigation QPSC

Sanmar Denizcilik AS

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

Swire Pacific Ltd.

Tidewater Inc.

Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC

Yilport Holding Inc.

Vendor Landscape

The global tugboats services market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several vendors. Many such companies enjoy strong market positions. These players have a vast geographical presence with respect to the tugboat and marine logistics businesses. The market is characterized by its capital-intensive nature because of the need for the vessels to incorporate advanced technologies.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the tugboats services market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 33% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in North America. An increase in seaborne trading will drive the tugboats services market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The commercial segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Commercial tugboat services are used for purposes other than ship assist, such as dredging operations, bunkering ships, transferring liquid products between berths, and cargo operations. These tugboats can also be used for ship assistance as needed. Towing and tugboats services are major means of transportation for oil and gas exploration and production activities. Such factors will fuel the demand for commercial tugboat services during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The increase in maritime trade and fleet size is driving the tugboats services market growth. In emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia, the demand for goods and raw materials is increasing, thus fueling the demand for cargo ships or containers or bulkers. Moreover, a rise in the number of large vessels drives the need for tugboats to navigate and maneuver.

Volatility in oil prices is challenging the market growth. Crude oil prices influence the prices of several derivative products such as gasoline and lubricants. The price volatility can negatively impact the operational cost of tugboats, which can have a negative impact on the profit margins of tugboat owners and operators.

Tugboats Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Russia, China, UK, and The Netherlands Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., FM Global Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., GPR GROUPS, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Haven Shipping FZE, KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., PT Indonesia Bulk Carrier, Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Swire Pacific Ltd., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, and Yilport Holding Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.

10.4 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.

10.5 Haven Shipping FZE

10.6 KOTUG

10.7 Moran Towing Corp.

10.8 NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.

10.9 P and O Maritime Logistics

10.10 Pacific Maritime Group Inc.

10.11 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.

10.12 Yilport Holding Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

