Tugboats services market size to grow by USD 2,720.79 million; Driven by continuous advancements in the maritime sector - Technavio
NEW YORK , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tugboats services market size is forecast to increase by USD 2720.79 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 14.28%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 1,727.24 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in maritime trade and fleet size, continuous advancements in the maritime sector, and the construction and expansion of seaports. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
Get detailed insights into the vendor landscape. Buy the report!
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.
Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio
One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.
Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.
Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample
The market is segmented by application (commercial and military), power rating (less than 1000 HP, between 1000 and 2000 HP, between 2000 and 5000 HP, and more than 5000 HP), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)
The market growth in the commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased demand for commercial tugboat services in dredging operations, bunkering ships, transferring liquid products between berths, and cargo operations.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
What are the key data covered in this tugboats services market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tugboats services market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the tugboats services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the tugboats services market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tugboats services market vendors
Related Reports:
The marine outboard engines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,019.33 million. The rising sales of boats are notably driving market growth, although factors such as economic factors affecting sales of boats may impede the market growth.
The luxury yacht market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.26% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 366 thousand units. The increase in recreational tourism is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations may impede the market growth.
Tugboats Services Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
160
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.28%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 2720.79 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
13.2
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
ABB Ltd., BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L., Damen Shipyards Group, FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd, Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc., Haven Shipping FZE, John Swire and Sons Ltd., KOTUG, Moran Towing Corp., NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd., Norfolk Tug Co., P and O Maritime Logistics, Pacific Maritime Group Inc., Qatar Navigation QPSC, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Tidewater Inc., Whitesea Shipping and Supply LLC FZC, YILDIRIM HOLDING INC., and Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global tugboats services market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Power Rating Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Military - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Power Rating
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Power Rating
7.3 Less than 1000 HP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Between 1000 and 2000 HP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Between 2000 and 5000 HP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 More than 5000 HP - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Power Rating
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 ABB Ltd.
12.4 BOLUDA CORPORACION MARITIMA S.L.
12.5 FM Global Logistics Sdn Bhd
12.6 Fremont Tugboat Co. Inc.
12.7 Gulf Agency Co. Ltd.
12.8 Haven Shipping FZE
12.9 KOTUG
12.10 Moran Towing Corp.
12.11 NAIKAI TUG BOAT SERVICE Co. Ltd.
12.12 Norfolk Tug Co.
12.13 P and O Maritime Logistics
12.14 Pacific Maritime Group Inc.
12.15 Qatar Navigation QPSC
12.16 Sanmar Denizcilik AS
12.17 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tugboats-services-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-720-79-million-driven-by-continuous-advancements-in-the-maritime-sector---technavio-301745179.html
SOURCE Technavio