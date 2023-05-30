TUI AG (ETR:TUI1) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at TUI AG's (ETR:TUI1) future prospects. TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. The €3.1b market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €277m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €178m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which TUI will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 13 industry analysts covering TUI, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of €348m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 39% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of TUI's upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. TUI currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

