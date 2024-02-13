TUI Exit Set to Further Dent UK Appeal as Global Host

(Bloomberg) -- TUI AG’s planned exit from the London Stock Exchange would represent a fresh blow to Britain’s status as a host for premier global listings.

Investors will vote later Tuesday on whether to abandon a London listing for Frankfurt. Should they heed the tour operator’s recommendation to do so, the former FTSE 100-member will join a handful of companies ditching the UK.

Among others to recently shun the British capital, gambling firm Flutter Entertainment Plc plans to move its primary listing to New York, something that Irish building products giant CRH Plc did already. Home-grown chip firm Arm Holdings Plc opted to list in New York last year.

Takeover deals, fewer initial public offerings and the lure of New York’s deeper pools of investor cash and technology center have seen London lose a quarter of its companies in the past decade. It’s becoming a growing worry among politicians and bankers in the City of London, prompting them to seek to boost the UK’s struggling stock market.

“TUI delisting would be further evidence that the London Stock Exchange is in danger of losing its position as a premier global market and the continuation of a worrying trend,” said Delphine Currie, Partner, Reed Smith. While some may argue that TUI is moving for business reasons, it’s still “another example of a high-profile company turning its back on London.”

Bloomberg News has reached out to the London Stock Exchange Group Plc for comment.

Though UK financial regulators have been taking measures in the last three years to make London an attractive listing destination, Currie says the changes have been “relatively minor and of limited application.”

TUI’s move is further testimony to London falling behind as a trading hub in recent years, with Amsterdam holding the crown since 2021. More than 800 million Frankfurt-listed TUI shares changed hands last year, nearly four times the volume in London, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

What’s more, a total of $100 billion has fled UK stock funds since the 2016 Brexit vote, Barclays Plc estimates, citing EPFR Global.

UK equities are still a no-go zone for many investors as they have been repeatedly disappointed — London’s FTSE All-Share index has lagged global equities in nine of the past 10 years in dollar terms. Activists are also pushing companies hard to move to New York: Cevian Capital AB in December asked education publishing firm Pearson Plc to switch to the US to improve shareholder value.

Polling company YouGov Plc and trading platform Plus 500 Ltd. have also in the past said they could consider New York listings.

--With assistance from Joe Easton.

(Corrects speaker’s surname in seventh paragraph)

