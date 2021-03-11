Tulane University Expands Collaboration with Noodle to Include Master of Health Administration

NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulane University announces the expansion of its collaboration with Noodle, the nation's fastest growing provider of online program management, to include a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine (SPHTM). The Master of Health Administration program will launch in Fall 2021.

This partnership is an extraordinary milestone for Tulane University and our Noodle team - John Katzman, Noodle CEO

Tulane's new MHA graduate degree program with Noodle, their online innovation partner since 2017, joins four existing online programs: the Master of Public Health in Community Health Sciences with SPHTM and the Master of Social Work, Doctor of Social Work, and Master of Social Work and Disaster Resiliency with the Tulane School of Social Work.

Founded in 1912, Tulane's School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine was the first school of public health in the United States and has been universally recognized as a leader in the field for more than a century. The school provides innovative educational programs using a combination of synchronous and asynchronous coursework to cultivate equity-minded leaders who will advocate for healthy communities globally.

The MHA is the most widely accepted healthcare management degree in the U.S. Health care is the largest industry and second largest employer in the country, and the anticipated growth in healthcare positions continues to outpace all other occupations. Tulane's MHA opens a path to leadership positions and opportunities for advancement and prepares health administrators who work in a variety of settings in the United States and abroad. According to a 2019 report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for health managers with a master's degree is $100K annually with a projected 32% increase in jobs through 2029.

"I am extremely excited about our partnership with Noodle Partners. Their assistance was invaluable as we bring our MHA program online. This will allow us to deliver our cutting-edge program to many more students who prefer to complete their degree remotely," said Thomas LaVeist, PhD, dean of the Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine.

Tulane has been a leader in healthcare administration for over 50 years, and the on-ground program is currently ranked among the top 20 programs in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. The school's MHA students receive a solid grounding in public health to address the issues of population health management, while preparing them for satisfying careers a variety of healthcare settings.

The program's robust coursework provides study in the management of healthcare organizations, organizational behavior, health care economics, financial management, marketing and communications, leadership, information systems and data analysis. The school's innovative learning approaches applied in the program equip students with the skills needed as the field transitions to value-based healthcare and prevention. Graduates are prepared to address issues unique to the healthcare industry and meet the challenges of the evolving healthcare climate both in the United States and globally. Tulane MHA graduates are recruited for leadership roles in digital fluency, strategic planning, operations and organizational management in healthcare industry settings such as public and private hospitals, multi-specialty clinics and long-term care institutions.

"Now more than ever we need healthcare administrators trained from top universities and deployed in their own communities. This latest expansion with Tulane is an extraordinary milestone for the university, its students, and our Noodle team. Tulane's strategic vision has led higher education confidently into a new reality where excellent online learning is central and indispensable," Noodle CEO John Katzman said. "Tulane is providing exactly what its students and their respective communities need: access to great degrees in a modality that just makes sense for today's professionals."

"Tulane continues to be an incredible partner, and furthermore, a stellar example of how a storied university can thoughtfully transform into a modern vanguard for a tectonic industry shift. It is the people of Tulane, their appetite for innovation and their commitment to serve their local community, and, increasingly global communities, that have made these programs thrive," said Stephen Green, Chief Program Officer of Noodle.

Tulane School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine:

As stewards of the first school of public health in the United States, the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine cultivates independent thinkers, innovative leaders, fierce advocates, and accomplished scholars. From the neighborhoods of New Orleans to communities worldwide, we conduct research and collaborate with our partners to ensure that all of humanity has an equitable opportunity to be healthy and pursue optimal well-being. We train the problem solvers.

About Noodle:

Noodle is a network of universities, higher education leaders, providers and students whose mission is to fuel innovation, imagination, agility and efficiency in learning design, marketing, student recruitment, technology, student and faculty support and remote clinical placement. The network's mandate is two-fold: transparency and the transformation of the higher ed landscape into a collaborative, accessible, affordable universe to lower the cost of higher ed. According to HolonIQ's research, Noodle has partnered with as many elite U.S. universities as all other competitors combined, since January 2019. For more information, visit www.noodle.com.

