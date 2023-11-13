Tulare County Federal Credit Union, Raising Cane's coming to Northwest Visalia

The latest Visalia business news and notes from reporter John Lindt.

Not Amazon?

The new industrial building north of Riggin Avenue and west of Plaza Drive is not another Amazon, suggests two sources.

A spokesperson from Amazon says, “not us” and the Los Angeles developer of the 1.27 million-square-foot project insists the building “is not spoken for.”

The tenant remains a mystery for now. The contractor is Layton Construction, who built the big Visalia UPS complex, which is just a block away.

Credit Union heads north

Tulare County Federal Credit Union looks to establish a new 3,000-square-foot credit union facility with a drive-thru lane for an Automatic Teller Machine (ATM).

The headquarters is currently in Tulare. They have a smaller office in Visalia off Walnut Avenue and Akers Street.

The financial institution has filed for a conditional use permit for the property located on the east side of North Mooney Boulevard between West Riggin and West Corvina avenues.

More fast food heading to Visalia's northside

Popular fast-food restaurants on Mooney Boulevard continue to open twin locations on the north side of town.

It all started when In-N-Out Burger and El Pollo Loco opened across from Target on Dinuba Boulevard. Now, another franchise, Raising Cane’s chicken eatery, will duplicate its Sequoia Mall location.

The restaurant is expected to be built across from Target at Sedona Avenue and Dinuba, according to a permit filed with the city. The 2,900-square-foot restaurant will feature a double drive-thru.

The project's operational statement says they will employ about 15 workers per shift with three shifts.

The opening date hasn't been announced.

Kaweah Health opens industrial park clinic

The Kaweah Health Medical Clinic on Plaza Drive is now open for patients.

Located in Visalia's Industrial Park, the clinic is convenient for many local businesses in need of pre-employment health screenings and employees who may have work-related injuries.

The nearest Kaweah Health location is on Demaree Street and Riggin Avenue, just west of the new clinic.

Besides providing occupational medicine, in the future, Kaweah will be expanding access to care for patients in Tulare County by adding prompt care, primary care, and imaging services to this location.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

