Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2023

Tulikivi Corporation
·1 min read
Tulikivi Corporation
Tulikivi Corporation

Tulikivi Corporation
Financial Calendar


TULIKIVI CORPORATION  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  17 NOVEMBER 2022 1:00 PM


Tulikivi Corporation financial reporting in 2023
Tulikivi Corporation will publish its 2022 Financial Statements Release on 3 March 2023. The Annual Report will be published on the company’s website during the week starting on 27 March 2023. The Annual General Meeting will be held on 27 April 2023.
The following reports will be published in 2023:
- Interim Report for January–March 5 May 2023
- Half Year Financial Report for January–June 18 August 2023
- Interim Report for January–September 3 November 2023

TULIKIVI CORPORATION
Board of Directors
Further information: Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, tel. +358 (0)207 636 555
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.tulikivi.com



